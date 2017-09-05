Two men swept off rocks into the sea off north Cornwall are thought to be members of the same family on holiday in the area, coastguards say.

A major search and rescue operation was launched after reports of two males being swept into sea while fishing off rocks west of Treyarnon Bay, near Padstow, on Monday afternoon.

Police said a 21-year-old man was confirmed dead after being rescued and taken to hospital.

A search resumed at about 07:00 for the second man, with coastguards beginning a shoreline search.