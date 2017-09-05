Man dies and another still missing

Summary

  1. Fisherman dies and another missing at sea off Treyarnon, Cornwall
  2. --- Men 'members of same family on holiday'
  3. --- Man, 21, rescued but died in hospital
  4. --- Major search continues today for missing man
  5. Rising sea levels and polluted seas 'threaten coastal areas'
  6. Dogs and gardening to help people with dementia
  7. Updates on Tuesday 5 September 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Travel in Devon: Accident on A379 Exeter

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Exeter, on the A379 Bridge Road at the Matford roundabout, there are reports of an accident
  • At Little Torrington, the A386 is partially blocked due to a broken-down lorry
  • On the A396 near Chitterley House, close to Silverton, there are reports traffic lights are stuck on red
  • In Torquay, on Torbay Road, near Shedden Hill Road, there are reports of an accident
  • On the A380 Telegraph Hill, Exeter-bound around Ashcombe, there's slow traffic due to an earlier accident. All lanes have reopened
  • In Plymouth, Bretonside is closed inbound between Exeter Street and Hawkers Avenue for cable work. A diversion is in place and traffic is slow moving on Exeter Street inbound
Treyarnon Bay search: Men 'members of same family on holiday'

BBC Radio Cornwall

Two men swept off rocks into the sea off north Cornwall are thought to be members of the same family on holiday in the area, coastguards say.

A major search and rescue operation was launched after reports of two males being swept into sea while fishing off rocks west of Treyarnon Bay, near Padstow, on Monday afternoon.

Police said a 21-year-old man was confirmed dead after being rescued and taken to hospital.

A search resumed at about 07:00 for the second man, with coastguards beginning a shoreline search.

Map
BBC
Latest weather: A wet start but drying later

BBC Weather

Most places will start cloudy and wet.

Weather
BBC

During the afternoon the weather will become drier, brighter and fresher, with some sunny spells likely. Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).

Treyarnon Bay search: Multiple agencies involved

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Coastguard vehicle
BBC

A search has resumed for a missing man after two males were swept off rocks into the sea off north Cornwall.

The alarm was raised at about 14:35 on Monday when a member of the public reported two people in the water west of Treyarnon Bay, near Padstow. The pair were reported to be fishing.

One 21-year-old man was confirmed dead after being rescued and taken to hospital.

A number of agencies were involved in an initial search operation on Monday.

They included:

  • Coastguard rescue teams from Padstow and Newquay
  • RNLI lifeboats from Newquay and Rock
  • Lifeguards based at Treyarnon
  • A Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based in Newquay
  • Devon and Cornwall Police
  • South Western Ambulance Service
Treyarnon Bay search: Man, 21, confirmed dead after being swept into sea

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Treyarnon Bay search
BBC

Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old fisherman died after being swept into the sea off north Cornwall.

He was one of two men swept off rocks into the water west of Treyarnon Bay at about 14:35 on Monday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were "called to a report of two males having been washed in to the sea near Treyarnon Bay, north Cornwall".

Officers said: "The males had been fishing off the rocks.

"Following a search by the RNLI and HM Coastguard, a 21-year-old male was located and airlifted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske, where he was confirmed deceased.

"His next of kin have been informed."

A search resumed at about 07:00 for the second man.

Temporary traffic lights stuck on A396 near Silverton

Water supply problems in Helston

Fisherman dies and another missing at sea off Cornwall

BBC Radio Cornwall

Helicopter off Cornwall
BBC

A 21-year-old fisherman has died and another is still missing after being swept off rocks into the sea off north Cornwall.

The alarm was raised at 14:35 on Monday when a member of the public reported two people in the water west of Treyarnon Bay, near Padstow.

One man was recovered by a Falmouth Coastguard helicopter and taken to hospital by the air ambulance. He died on arrival at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The search for the other man was called off at dusk as light faded. A search resumed at about 07:00 for him.

News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

