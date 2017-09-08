Summary
- Emergency service workers across the south west say there's an alarming trend in attacks from those they're trying to help
- Supply ship RFA Mounts Bay assists with Hurricane Irma clear-up and HMS Ocean is on her way
- Tooth decay among children is linked with social deprivation - not obesity, says a new Plymouth study
- Fish on Friday: Cornwall's seafood industry is celebrated this weekend with the 15th Newquay Fish Festival
- Updates on Friday 8 September 2017
Live Reporting
By Rob England
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Woman's body pulled from the sea at Torquay
BBC Radio Devon
A body of a woman has been recovered from the sea at Torquay.
Torbay Road at Seaway Lane has been closed off.
Police, the coastguard and lifeboat are involved.
We'll bring you more updates as they come to hand.
Assaults on ambulance officers on the rise, emergency services say
BBC Spotlight
Emergency service workers across the south west say there's an alarming trend in attacks from those they're trying to help.
This can include verbal abuse, spitting, biting and even sexual assault and grievous bodily harm.
South West ambulance staff were assaulted 140 times on duty during 2016.
Karen Lott was hospitalised after being attacked by a man she was sent to help in Torquay. She says it's not unusual, with other colleagues reporting similar incidents.
News, sport, weather and travel for Friday
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.