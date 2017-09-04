Police 'could take hour to reach rural terror call'
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Blocked drains "couldn't cope", say Cornwall flood victims
- Armed police "could take an hour to reach rural terror incident"
- North Devon coastal community "among worst off in UK"
- Updates on Monday 4 September 2017
Live Reporting
By Andrew Segal
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Blocked drains 'couldn't cope', say flood victims
BBC Radio Cornwall
Some residents in Polperro claim blocked drains couldn't cope with yesterday's heavy rain, which led to properties in the village being flooded.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service crews from Launceston, St Austell, Wadebridge and Looe were among those called out to several rescues across the county yesterday.
At least six people had to be brought to safety by water rescue teams after becoming trapped in their vehicles, they said.
As the clear up began, local homeowners said the state of the drains exacerbated the situation.
Latest travel for Devon: Flooding at Plymouth flyover and tree branch falls at Stockleigh Pomeroy
BBC Radio Devon
Latest travel for Cornwall: Tree falls on vehicle
BBC Radio Cornwall
Torquay suspected arson investigated
BBC Radio Devon
Police in south Devon are investigating a fire that's severely damaged a car, garden fence and telegraph pole.
Crews were called to Shrewsbury Avenue in Torquay just after 04:00 to reports of a Ford Galaxy car well alight.
The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.
Warning over policing rural terror
BBC Inside Out
It could take up to an hour for sufficient numbers of armed police to reach the scene of a terrorist attack in parts the South West, according to Devon and Cornwall's chief constable.
The force has increased its number of firearms officers, but Shaun Sawyer told BBC Inside Out South West that cuts to police numbers and pressure on mental health services were making it more difficult to prevent attacks such as the attempted bombing of the Giraffe Restaurant in Exeter in 2008.
News, sport, weather and travel for Monday
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Good morning from the BBC Local Live team and welcome to another week.
We'll have all of your news, sport and travel for Devon and Cornwall throughout the day.
If you want to get in touch just email us.