Police 'could take hour to reach rural terror call'

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Blocked drains "couldn't cope", say Cornwall flood victims
  2. Armed police "could take an hour to reach rural terror incident"
  3. North Devon coastal community "among worst off in UK"
  4. Updates on Monday 4 September 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Blocked drains 'couldn't cope', say flood victims

BBC Radio Cornwall

Some residents in Polperro claim blocked drains couldn't cope with yesterday's heavy rain, which led to properties in the village being flooded.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service crews from Launceston, St Austell, Wadebridge and Looe were among those called out to several rescues across the county yesterday.

At least six people had to be brought to safety by water rescue teams after becoming trapped in their vehicles, they said.

Flooded street
BBC

As the clear up began, local homeowners said the state of the drains exacerbated the situation.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest travel for Devon: Flooding at Plymouth flyover and tree branch falls at Stockleigh Pomeroy

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Plymouth, one lane is blocked on Tavistock Road outbound and there's slow traffic due to flooding under the Crownhill flyover
  • Bretonside is closed inbound in the city between Exeter Street and Hawkers Avenue for cable work. A diversion is in place
  • At Stockleigh Pomeroy, Raddon Hill is blocked due to a fallen tree near Scratchface Lane
  • At Newton Tracey, Belladown Hill is partially blocked due to a broken-down vehicle
  • There's a 15-minute wait with two ferries running at Torpoint
View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest travel for Cornwall: Tree falls on vehicle

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • There is mist and fog in places across the county. Driving conditions may be affected
  • The A391, between the Innis Downs junction and Bilberry, is blocked in both directions due to a tree falling on a vehicle
  • Drivers face a 15-minute wait with two ferries running at Torpoint. The third ferry is out of service due to a fault
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Torquay suspected arson investigated

BBC Radio Devon

Police in south Devon are investigating a fire that's severely damaged a car, garden fence and telegraph pole.

Crews were called to Shrewsbury Avenue in Torquay just after 04:00 to reports of a Ford Galaxy car well alight.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warning over policing rural terror

BBC Inside Out

It could take up to an hour for sufficient numbers of armed police to reach the scene of a terrorist attack in parts the South West, according to Devon and Cornwall's chief constable.

The force has increased its number of firearms officers, but Shaun Sawyer told BBC Inside Out South West that cuts to police numbers and pressure on mental health services were making it more difficult to prevent attacks such as the attempted bombing of the Giraffe Restaurant in Exeter in 2008.

Shaun Sawyer
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Monday

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

Good morning from the BBC Local Live team and welcome to another week.

We'll have all of your news, sport and travel for Devon and Cornwall throughout the day.

If you want to get in touch just email us.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top