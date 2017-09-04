Some residents in Polperro claim blocked drains couldn't cope with yesterday's heavy rain, which led to properties in the village being flooded.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service crews from Launceston, St Austell, Wadebridge and Looe were among those called out to several rescues across the county yesterday.

At least six people had to be brought to safety by water rescue teams after becoming trapped in their vehicles, they said.

BBC

As the clear up began, local homeowners said the state of the drains exacerbated the situation.