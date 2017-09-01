Summary
- Cornwall's hospitals receive watchdog warning notice
- Older people in Devon who drink too much alcohol get support to help cut back
- South West river salmon stocks "worst they've been in living memory"
- Cornish swimmers attempt treacherous charity trek swim from north Devon to Lundy Island
- Updates on Friday 1 September
Live Reporting
By Johnny O'Shea
All times stated are UK
Signal problems at Waterloo hit South Western Railways
South Western Railways' services include routes between Waterloo and Exeter.
Weather: A bright and sunny day
BBC Weather
A bright day with sunny periods although some cloud is expected to push in from the north.
Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).
Wadebridge faces another bill after vandals destroy part of pre-school building's front
Cornwall Live
Taxpayers in Wadebridge face yet another repair bill after vandals destroyed the balcony of a pre-school building in the latest wave of criminal damage in the town.
Travel: Plymouth's bus routes disrupted
BBC Radio Devon
There are "major disruptions" on some of Plymouth's bus routes this morning.
Stagecoach Southwest has tweeted that the 100, 200 and 2a are affected.
Where do they travel?
Lundy swimmers on their way
BBC Spotlight
Two brave Cornish menhave been battling the cold, grey tide, as they attempt to swim between Hartland Point and Lundy Island off North Devon.
The swim has only ever been successfully completed once before - 65 years ago, back in 1952.
Steve Maclure and Gary Readman are tackling the difficult Bristol Channel tides and expected to take about seven hours to complete the challenge.
We will keep you updated on their progress throughout the day.
Help for older drinkers in Devon
BBC Radio Devon
More than 200 older people in Devon who were drinking too much alcohol have been given support to help them cut back.
Those who are struggling to keep their drinking under control get one-to-one support as part of the Drink Wise Age Well project.
It was launched in five places across the UK, including Devon, two years ago to try and tackle the growing problem of older people drinking more alcohol than they should.
Rivers' salmon stocks 'are diminished'
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Salmon stocks on South West rivers are the worst they've been in living memory.
Nobody is certain what's causing them to decline, although theories vary from climate change to overfishing by foreign boats at sea.
Now the Environment Agency is consulting about strict new conservation measures which seine netters say could endanger their historic way of fishing.
News, sport, weather and travel for Friday
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Good morning, and welcome to September from the BBC Local Live team.
We'll have all of your white rabbits (well, it is the first of the month), along with the news, sport and travel for Devon and Cornwall throughout the day.
If you want to get in touch, you can give us a pinch and a punch, or just email us.