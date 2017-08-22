Holiday-lets 'must pay for rubbish collections'
By Amy Gladwell
Wave of poppies on the Hoe
BBC Radio Devon
A spectacular wave of poppies goes on show in Plymouth today.
The red sculpture was illuminated on the Hoe last night.
It's part of the Tower of London art installation marking the centenary of World War One.
The Plymouth Naval Memorial is the only place on a tour of six cities that will feature poppies actually on a memorial - and will remain on display until mid-November.
Ten rescued after being cut off by the tide
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Ten people have been rescued after being cut off by the tide in North Cornwall.
It happened at Porthcothan Bay on Monday afternoon, with Newquay RNLI lifeboats, Padstow Coastguard Rescue Team and local lifeguards on boards involved in the rescue.
They were all brought safely to shore by the lifeboats. No-one was injured.
James Churchfield
BBC Channel Islands News
Calls for holiday rubbish crackdown
BBC Spotlight
There are calls for more to be done to make sure holiday-let owners in the South West pay properly for their rubbish collections.
West Cornwall councillor, Linda Taylor, says too many aren't following the law and paying a commercial contractor to get rid of the rubbish.
Cornwall Council says following a clampdown in Port Isaac last year 161 properties are now on commercial waste contracts - compared to just 10.
It's using this as evidence as it considers a wider waste strategy.
National legislation means any premises used to make money should use a private waste collector and not put out black bags for council collections.
