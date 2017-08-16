Three in hospital after riptide rescue

Record average house price in Exeter

The average house price in Exeter has topped £250,000 for the first time.

Diver Tom Daley shares his wedding video

The Plymouth-born Olympic diver married his partner, US film director Dustin Lance Black, in May at a luxury hotel on Dartmoor National Park.

People given antibiotics after teen ill with meningitis at Boardmasters

Several people have been given antibiotics after an 18-year-old man became ill with meningitis at Boardmasters Festival.

Public Health England (PHE) said it was investigating a confirmed case of meningococcal disease at the festival in Newquay.

The teenager is a student at St Brendan's Sixth Form College in Bristol, which saw two cases of meningococcal infection last spring.

Mike Wade from PHE said: "It is highly unlikely that this case is related to the previous cases at St Brendan's which occurred 14 months ago. The student has not attended the college since the end of the summer term at the beginning of July."

Administering antibiotics to close contacts is "standard procedure" with confirmed cases of meningitis, PHE added.

Weather: Any gaps in the clouds yet?

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

Plymouth voters consider legal action following ballot box chaos

Anna Varle

BBC News Online

A number of Plymouth voters are considering legal action under the Human Rights Act following ballot box chaos at June's general election, the BBC has learned.

More than 1,500 postal ballots weren't sent out, some voters reported being wrongly turned away at polling stations, and thousands of votes were missed out of the result of one constituency.

Labour's Luke Pollard won Plymouth Sutton and Devonport with 23,808 votes. However, the actual figure including the missed votes cast in his favour was 27,283. He would still have won comfortably over Conservative Oliver Colvile.

The Electoral Commission is already investigating. Plymouth City Council says it will not comment until the result of an independent investigation is published in September.

Three in hospital after Newquay riptide rescue

Three people are in hospital after being caught in a riptide in Newquay.

They were among five people who got into difficulty on Crantock beach just before 19:30 on Tuesday.

Two managed to get to the beach, while the other three were flown by Coastguard helicopter to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.

Their conditions are not yet known.

Crantock beach
News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday

Andrew Segal

Good morning from BBC Local Live, and we're half-way through the week.

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today. If you want to get in touch, please email us.

