Several people have been given antibiotics after an 18-year-old man became ill with meningitis at Boardmasters Festival.

Public Health England (PHE) said it was investigating a confirmed case of meningococcal disease at the festival in Newquay.

The teenager is a student at St Brendan's Sixth Form College in Bristol, which saw two cases of meningococcal infection last spring.

Mike Wade from PHE said: "It is highly unlikely that this case is related to the previous cases at St Brendan's which occurred 14 months ago. The student has not attended the college since the end of the summer term at the beginning of July."

Administering antibiotics to close contacts is "standard procedure" with confirmed cases of meningitis, PHE added.