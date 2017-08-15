Peter Channon

Cornwall's biggest annual music festival ended with a protracted getaway for tens of thousands of revellers.

Many festivalgoers had a wait of up to five hours at Newquay's small branch line railway station, even though GWR laid on extra services and carriages.

Some people who came by private transport reported delays of many hours just trying to get out of the Boardmasters' site.

The organisers acknowledged the road and rail chaos on "one of the biggest changeover days of the year" and said people were delayed getting away because of this, "combined with Newquay's usual summer traffic" and Monday's "unseasonal weather".

They added that the festival brought an estimated £40m into the local economy but they would "continue to do everything we can to minimise disruption so that Cornwall can enjoy the long-term benefits".