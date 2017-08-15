Cyber expert thanks supporters after court appearance
By Andrew Segal
Boardmasters Festival: Organisers acknowledge road and rail chaos
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall's biggest annual music festival ended with a protracted getaway for tens of thousands of revellers.
Many festivalgoers had a wait of up to five hours at Newquay's small branch line railway station, even though GWR laid on extra services and carriages.
Some people who came by private transport reported delays of many hours just trying to get out of the Boardmasters' site.
The organisers acknowledged the road and rail chaos on "one of the biggest changeover days of the year" and said people were delayed getting away because of this, "combined with Newquay's usual summer traffic" and Monday's "unseasonal weather".
They added that the festival brought an estimated £40m into the local economy but they would "continue to do everything we can to minimise disruption so that Cornwall can enjoy the long-term benefits".
Severe disruption: M5 Devon northbound
M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, between J29 for A30 Exeter and J28 for A373.
M5 Devon - One lane blocked on M5 northbound between J29, A30 (Exeter) and J28, A373 (Cullompton), because of roof box in the road. Traffic is coping well.
Weather: A mainly dry day, and a sunny start in Topsham
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
New powers to help collar dog walkers on pooch-ban beaches
BBC Radio Cornwall
Council officials are out on Cornwall's beaches this summer, armed with new powers to fine people who are flouting dog bans.
Seasonal restrictions on some beaches have been around for years, but this summer is the first when new Public Space Protection Orders are in place right around the coastline.
These give the authority more powers to issue on-the-spot fines of up to £100.
NHS cyber-defender Marcus Hutchins back online
BBC News Technology
The British cyber-security researcher, charged in the US with creating and selling malware, has returned to Twitter to thank his supporters.
It is the first time Marcus Hutchins has spoken publicly since his arrest earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Earlier on Monday the 23-year-old from Ilfracombe, Devon, pleaded "not guilty" during a court hearing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
A trial has been scheduled for October. The court gave Mr Hutchins permission to work and use the internet again.
However, he will not be allowed access to the server he used to stop WannaCry spreading. He must also surrender his passport and will be tracked in the US via GPS during his release.
Mr Hutchins praised people for their "incredible show of support".
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Good morning from the BBC Local Live today on a - so far - sunnier Tuesday.
We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today. If you want to get in touch, please email us.