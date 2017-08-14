Summary
- Devon cyber expert, Marcus Hutchins, due in court on malware charges
- Firm secures £1m to explore Cornish lithium extraction
- 'New wave' of rural crime hitting South West
- Stormzy pauses set at Boardmasters after crowd surge
- Updates on Monday 14 August 2017
£1m boost to explore lithium extraction in Cornwall
A project to extract lithium from hot springs in Cornwall has received a £1m investment to explore the viability of breathing new life into an age-old industry.
Lithium is found in water in many Cornish mines. Company Cornish Lithium said the county was the only current known source in the UK.
The element is used for electric vehicles and battery energy storage.
The global demand for lithium is expected to triple in the next decade.
Rain first thing, and more moving in later
Cyber expert Marcus Hutchins to appear in US court
A cyber security expert from Devon accused of creating and selling malware that steals banking passwords is due to appear at a US court later.
Marcus Hutchins, previously hailed a hero for derailing a global computer attack that wreaked havoc in the NHS, is expected to enter pleas at the hearing in Milwaukee.
He was arrested earlier this month as he prepared to fly from Las Vegas where a friend said he had been attending the Def Con hacking convention.
The 23-year-old faces six counts, dated between July 2014 and July 2015, of creating and selling a malware known as Kronos. His lawyer previously said his client would deny all the allegations.
Mr Hutchins, from Ilfracombe, was widely celebrated for finding a "kill-switch" that curbed the WannaCry ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries and crippled the NHS in May.
Stormzy pauses Boardmasters set after 'brief surge' in crowd
One of the main acts at Newquay's Boardmasters Festival had to pause his set after a "brief surge" at the front of the crowd last night.
In a post on the festival's Facebook page, organisers of the event said it happened "due to massive excitement" at the start of grime artist Stormzy's set, and that those involved were "immediately assisted by the pit team".
The team went on to thank Stormzy for pausing his set to calm the audience.
