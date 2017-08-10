A decorated military surgeon operated on a 12-year-old boy's genitals without the consent of his parents.

Cdr Anthony Lambert OBE admitted carrying out the procedure during an unrelated operation at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, Devon.

Cdr Lambert, who will no longer perform non-emergency operations on children, has apologised along with Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust.

But the boy's "angry" mother has branded the surgeon "not trustworthy".

PA Surgeon Cdr Anthony Lambert was awarded an OBE in 2013 for saving lives in war zones and for his charity work for wounded servicemen

Dr Phil Hughes, medical director for Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust, sent a letter to the family which said the operation "should not have happened without consent".