Cooper Johnson-Hicks from St Blazey died from serious head injuries in June 2016 at the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
His father Tristan Hicks was arrested on suspicion of murder and took his own life days after being released on bail.
Mr Hicks told police the head injuries came about when he tripped over a Moses basket, causing the baby to fly from his arms on to the floor at around 10:00 on the day he died. He later changed his account to say he landed on top of the baby.
The coroner for Cornwall, Dr Emma Carlyon, said Mr Hicks' explanations "did not explain the severity of the injuries".
Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Safeguarding Children Partnership is close to completing a review into the case.
People power halts relocation plans for village Post Office
By Amy Gladwell
Decorated military surgeon 'not trustworthy'
A decorated military surgeon operated on a 12-year-old boy's genitals without the consent of his parents.
Cdr Anthony Lambert OBE admitted carrying out the procedure during an unrelated operation at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, Devon.
Cdr Lambert, who will no longer perform non-emergency operations on children, has apologised along with Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust.
But the boy's "angry" mother has branded the surgeon "not trustworthy".
Dr Phil Hughes, medical director for Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust, sent a letter to the family which said the operation "should not have happened without consent".
Hotel evacuated after 'vaping triggers fire alarm'
A luxury hotel in Exeter had to be evacuated last night after the fire alarm was triggered by someone vaping.
Guests had to leave the Mercure Rougemont at about 23:30 - it's not known how many were evacuated.
People power has resulted in plans to relocate Perranporth Post Office to the village service station being overturned, but it has been confirmed that the search is still on for a new location.
Surgeon operated on boy without permission
The mother of a 12-year-old boy whose private parts were operated on while under general anaesthetic for an unrelated procedure at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, is speaking out about the ordeal so it doesn't happen again.
The family from East Cornwall say their trust in the surgeon was shattered after he failed to get their consent.
Surgeon Commander Anthony Lambert has apologised and Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust has said he will no longer perform any non-emergency paediatric procedures within the trust.
Plymouth railway station stabbing: Man charged
A man has been charged with murdering a 49-year-old on the concourse of Plymouth railway station.
Wayne Fenton, 49, died in hospital following a stabbing attack on Tuesday.
Jamie Skinner, 28, of Bodmin Road, Plymouth, is due to appear before magistrates in the city later.
