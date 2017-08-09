Flash, bang, wallop... it's firework time!BBC SpotlightPosted at 8:34 Final preparations are under way for this year's British Fireworks Championships in Plymouth. The 21st event, which is hosted by the city over two nights, attracts thousands of spectators to every vantage point overlooking the Sound. BBCBeginning at 21:30, three teams will compete each night and the free spectacle is estimated to generate about £4m for the local economy.
Terrified mum and children hid behind shelves during Plymouth train station stabbing
A Plympton mum has spoken of the terrifying moment she and her two young children scrambled for safety while a man was stabbed in Plymouth..
'Buckle up' campaign after tractor death
The death of a young farmer from Devon has sparked an online safety campaign to encourage tractor drivers to belt up.
Thirty-three-year-old Todd Riggs wasn't wearing a seatbelt when he was thrown from his tractor cab and killed in Holsworthy last month.
Many farmers never use a seatbelt in a tractor while driving in a field - there is no legal obligation to do so unless driving on a public highway.
Now a friend of Mr Riggs has set up a campaign on Facebook using hashtag #buckleupforiceman.
Weather for Devon and Cornwall: Cloudy and wet, but drier later
Skies will be on the cloudy side for much of the day. It will be breezy with showery outbreaks of rain this morning and during the first part of the afternoon.
However, it will gradually turn drier and brighter later in the afternoon with some sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 19C (66F).
Stabbing suspect questioned
Police are continuing to question a man in connection with a fatal stabbing at Plymouth railway station yesterday.
A man in his 40s died after the incident, which happened on the busy station concourse just after the morning rush hour.
Extra police officers have been patrolling the area.
News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday
Good Wednesday morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
