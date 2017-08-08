Summary
- NHS cyber-attack 'hero', Marcus Hutchins, expected back in court
- Double council tax petition for second home and holiday let owners in Cornwall
- More than 1,600 vehicles damaged by potholes in Devon County Council area in three years
- Updates on Tuesday 8 August 2017
Football: Truro City - two games, two wins
Van fire on A38
The fire is on the Exeter-bound carriageway near Deep Lane at Plympton.
Petition calls for second home and holiday let owners to pay up to double council tax
BBC Spotlight
A petition's been started calling for second home and holiday let owners in Cornwall to pay up to double council tax.
In parts of the county, about 50% of the housing isn't permanently lived in, and some argue it's destroying communities.
Labour Party campaigners want local authorities to have the power to charge extra council tax and use the money to build social housing.
They said they wanted the county's six Conservative MPs to put pressure on the government.
NHS cyber attack 'hero' freed from US jail
Press Association
The British cyber security expert accused of creating and selling malware that steals banking passwords has been released from a US prison, the jail has said.
Marcus Hutchins, the 23-year-old previously hailed a hero for derailing the WannaCry global computer attack that wreaked havoc in the NHS, was held in Nevada Southern Detention Centre over the weekend.
Prison spokeswoman Kayla Gieni said he was "no longer at our facility" on Monday but was unable to say whether he had been released on bail as a judge had ordered on Friday.
Hutchins, of Ilfracombe, Devon, is due to appear in court in Milwaukee on Tuesday, charged with six counts of creating and selling a malware known as Kronos.
His lawyer, Adrian Lobo, said they would fight the case and Hutchins would enter not guilty pleas to all the counts, which date between July 2014 and July 2015.
