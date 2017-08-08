Andrew Segal

A petition's been started calling for second home and holiday let owners in Cornwall to pay up to double council tax.

In parts of the county, about 50% of the housing isn't permanently lived in, and some argue it's destroying communities.

Labour Party campaigners want local authorities to have the power to charge extra council tax and use the money to build social housing.

They said they wanted the county's six Conservative MPs to put pressure on the government.