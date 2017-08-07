Summary
- Appeal for witnesses after man found dead in St Austell
- 'Significant marine life found near quarrying site' off the Lizard
- Arrests of children drop in Devon
- Suspicious car fire damages two vehicles in Torquay overnight
- Disruption to South West Trains because of Waterloo works
Suspicious car fire damages two vehicles in Torquay overnight
BBC Radio Devon
Fire crews have been tackling a suspicious car fire in Torquay overnight.
A number of people called 999 about the fire in Shrewsbury Avenue, Watcombe, at about 02:50 where a car was described as well alight, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Another car parked close by was damaged by the heat.
It's thought the blaze was started deliberately.
