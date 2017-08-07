BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary

  1. Appeal for witnesses after man found dead in St Austell
  2. 'Significant marine life found near quarrying site' off the Lizard
  3. Arrests of children drop in Devon
  4. Suspicious car fire damages two vehicles in Torquay overnight
  5. Disruption to South West Trains because of Waterloo works
  6. Updates on Monday 7 August 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Rail disruption to and from London Paddington

Andrew Segal

Local Live

The South West's Penzance-London route - which also goes through Plymouth, Torbay and Exeter - operates from Paddington.

Suspicious car fire damages two vehicles in Torquay overnight

BBC Radio Devon

Fire crews have been tackling a suspicious car fire in Torquay overnight.

A number of people called 999 about the fire in Shrewsbury Avenue, Watcombe, at about 02:50 where a car was described as well alight, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

Another car parked close by was damaged by the heat.

It's thought the blaze was started deliberately.

News, sport, weather and travel for Monday

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live.

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

