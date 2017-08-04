Devon NHS cyber 'hero' to appear in American court
Rail passengers disrupted at Waterloo
From tonight, one of the main commuter stations serving the South West will close for three-and-a-half weeks of major work.
Ten of the normal 19 platforms at Waterloo will be out of use as part of a major expansion project.
Many trains will be cancelled and most others reduced or altered.
When it's finished, rail bosses say there'll be longer platforms for new trains, carrying 45,000 more passengers each rush hour.
Latest weather: Sunshine and showers
A ray of sunshine for the start of the weekend?
Although becoming cloudy at times, there will be some sunny spells as well as some scattered showers.
Maximum temperature: 20C (68F).
Shocking rates of child poverty in Plymouth
More than one in four children in some areas of Plymouth are living in poverty – but the picture varies wildly between the east and west of the city.
What is Kronos?
Devon cyber-security researcher Marcus Hutchins will appear in court in Las Vegas later charged in a US cyber-crime case.
The 23-year-old has been accused of involvement with Kronos - a piece of malware used to steal banking logins from victims' computers.
Kronos is a type of malware known as a Trojan, meaning it disguises itself as legitimate software. It is thought to be named after a mythological god of time.
Kronos first came to light in July 2014, when it was advertised on a Russian underground forum for $7,000 (£5,330) - a relatively high figure at the time. It was marketed as way to steal logins for banking websites and other financial data.
Its vendor boasted it could evade existing anti-virus software and said it worked with the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Firefox and Chrome web browsers. In an unusual step, the developer promised free upgrades and bug fixes and the option of a $1,000 one week trial.
After much publicity it faded from view until October 2015, when IBM researchers reported that Kronos had been spotted in attacks on UK and Indian bank websites.
Kronos then struck again in May 2016, when the cyber-security firm Proofpoint reported it had been used to target customers of Canadian financial institutions.
In November Proofpoint reported it had spotted the Trojan being distributed via emails sent to organisations involved in the financial services, hospitality, higher education and healthcare industries.
The messages contained attachments and links that claimed to be related to Microsoft Sharepoint documents, but in fact led victims' computers to be infected with other malware, including a credit card number-stealing tool.
Two lanes closed on M5
If you're leaving Devon and heading northbound on the M5 this could cause you delays...
Man, 55, in hospital after Newquay road crash
A 55-year-old man has been taken to hospital with a "serious arm injury" after being involved in a road crash in Newquay.
Police have been at Henver Road since 04:30 and are warning people to expect some disruption in the area.
The pedestrian from St Columb was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital after the crash near Penhallow filling station.
The driver of the car, a Ford Mondeo, was unhurt.
The road was partially opened at 07:20.
Devon NHS cyber 'hero' to appear in American court
A Devon computer expert who helped shut down a worldwide cyber attack that crippled the NHS is due before a US court today charged with creating software that harvested banking details.
Marcus Hutchins, from Ilfracombe will face a judge in Las Vegas accused of six counts of creating and distributing the malware known as Kronos.
Officials said after the 23-year-old's arrest by the FBI on Wednesday that he was indicted by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Wisconsin in relation to charges in the year leading up to July 2015.
The Foreign Office said it is supporting Hutchins' family and is in contact with authorities in Las Vegas.
Hutchins' mother, Janet Hutchins, told the BBC their lawyers have advised them not to speak to the media.
