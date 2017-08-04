Devon cyber-security researcher Marcus Hutchins will appear in court in Las Vegas later charged in a US cyber-crime case.

The 23-year-old has been accused of involvement with Kronos - a piece of malware used to steal banking logins from victims' computers.

Kronos is a type of malware known as a Trojan, meaning it disguises itself as legitimate software. It is thought to be named after a mythological god of time.

Kronos first came to light in July 2014 , when it was advertised on a Russian underground forum for $7,000 (£5,330) - a relatively high figure at the time. It was marketed as way to steal logins for banking websites and other financial data.

Its vendor boasted it could evade existing anti-virus software and said it worked with the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Firefox and Chrome web browsers. In an unusual step, the developer promised free upgrades and bug fixes and the option of a $1,000 one week trial.

After much publicity it faded from view until October 2015, when IBM researchers reported that Kronos had been spotted in attacks on UK and Indian bank websites.

Kronos then struck again in May 2016, when the cyber-security firm Proofpoint reported it had been used to target customers of Canadian financial institutions .

In November Proofpoint reported it had spotted the Trojan being distributed via emails sent to organisations involved in the financial services, hospitality, higher education and healthcare industries.

The messages contained attachments and links that claimed to be related to Microsoft Sharepoint documents, but in fact led victims' computers to be infected with other malware, including a credit card number-stealing tool.