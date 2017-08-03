Summary
- Scientists find Dartmoor hill pony 'genetically distinct' and 'not a hybrid'
- Drugs paraphernalia left in South Devon church
- Row over who can wear Saltash mayoress' chain
- Johnny Mercer: I'd never voted before becoming an MP
- Updates on Thursday 3 August 2017
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Johnny Mercer: I'd never voted before becoming an MP
Frustrated by out-of-touch politicians and the poor treatment of veterans, former army commando Johnny Mercer decided the best course of action was to become an MP. He spoke to the BBC's Mark D'Arcy about his new book, which charts his journey to Westminster.
The prospect of becoming a politician wasn't particularly appealing for Johnny Mercer and it was a career move that "disappointed" his wife.
He says he belongs to a generation that has "very little faith" in the political class. Such was his disengagement that, until he became an MP two years ago, he'd never voted in an election.
Even now, when asked if he's a politician, he balks at the idea and jokes: "That's not really a term people are going to queue up to get is it? I would hate to say yes but I suppose I'm a Member of Parliament so yes, I guess in some ways I may be."
Friends pay final respects to Truro man
Cornwall Live
More tributes have been pouring in for beloved Truro man Joey Sims who died on Monday after a suspected fit at his family home.
Drugs paraphernalia left in South Devon church
Drugs paraphernalia has been found in a church in South Devon.
Officers in the Paignton area said they found the items which had been left behind in the church.
"Such individuals are not welcome at the church and you certainly are not to use the premises to hide your stash," officers warned.
Police have urged the owner to come forward.
Row over who can wear the mayoress' chain
Christine Butler
BBC Radio Cornwall
A row has broken out in Saltash about who should be allowed to wear the mayoress' chain.
Last year the former mayor's husband was given permission to wear what has traditionally reserved for a female consort.
Before this, the mayor's male consort wore a medallion.
Past mayors of Saltash are angered at the changes and say it's against historical integrity.
Councillors are meeting again tonight to discuss the matter.
Windy with scattered showers at times
Dan Downs, Weather Forecaster
There will be some scattered showers at first today with strong gusty winds.
Showers will tend to ease as we head into the afternoon, leaving a largely dry but windy end to the day with some patchy cloud. Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).
Dartmoor hill pony 'genetically distinct'
BBC Spotlight
Scruffy, undervalued and ugly - that's what the Victorians thought of the Dartmoor hill pony - but in fact they've turned out to be little gems.
The Dartmoor pony has long been recognised as a distinct breed and this has given it a certain status and value but it's cousin, the Dartmoor hill pony has not been so lucky.
Now scientists say the hill pony's DNA shows it has a unique genetic code which has helped it survive and thrive on Dartmoor.
Charity, Friends of the Dartmoor Hill Pony is hoping the discovery will help the species get special protection.
Welcome to BBC Local Live for Devon and Cornwall
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall, we'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.