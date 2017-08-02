Travel update: Delays on the A385BBC News TravelPosted at 8:09 There are delays on the A385 between Totnes and Paignton near the fishing lakes where the temporary traffic lights are due to water main repairs.
There are delays on the A385 between Totnes and Paignton near the fishing lakes where the temporary traffic lights are due to water main repairs.
Fire at four-storey building in Newquay tackled
There's been a fire in a four-storey building in Newquay this morning.
Three fire crews were called to Cliff Road in the early hours after smoke was seen coming from the first floor.
Two crews from the town and one from Perranporth attended and used a high pressure jet to extinguish the fire.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it believed the cause of the blaze was accidental and it involved electrical equipment.
North Devon lorry-car crash victims named
Police have named the three people who were killed in a car crash in North Devon on Monday.
Jane Baker-Lockett, 43, and her children, 12-year-old twins James and Amy Gaskin died when the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision at Landkey Junction.
The family were from the Milton Keynes area and were travelling in a separate vehicle from her husband and her 14-year-old son.
The husband and 14-year-old were not directly involved in the crash. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
