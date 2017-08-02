Woman airlifted to hospital after harbour fall

Summary

  1. Three people killed in crash named by police
  2. Woman airlifted to hospital after harbour fall
  3. Fire at four-storey building in Newquay tackled by fire crews
  4. Changes to new town Sherford discussed by planners
  5. Updates on Wednesday 2 August 2017

Travel update: Delays on the A385

There are delays on the A385 between Totnes and Paignton near the fishing lakes where the temporary traffic lights are due to water main repairs.

Travel news: Ferries cancelled due to weather conditions

Devon

  • The Brixham to Torquay Express Ferry is out of service due to the weather conditions
  • In Plymouth on Tavistock Road there's busy traffic approaching the Derriford Roundabout in both directions due to the roadworks
  • At Chillington on Port Lane we've got reports there's an accident around the A379
  • In Exeter, Exe Bridge South is partially blocked around Western Way due to a broken-down vehicle

Cornwall

  • The St Mawes Ferry, Place Ferry & Enterprise Boats are out of service due to the weather, the situation will be reviewed at 10:00
  • Around Bodmin on the A30 eastbound at Carminow Cross we've got reports one lane is blocked due to an accident
  • At Grampound the A390 is partially blocked around Mill Lane due to an accident
Fire at four-storey building in Newquay tackled

There's been a fire in a four-storey building in Newquay this morning.

Three fire crews were called to Cliff Road in the early hours after smoke was seen coming from the first floor.

Two crews from the town and one from Perranporth attended and used a high pressure jet to extinguish the fire.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it believed the cause of the blaze was accidental and it involved electrical equipment.

North Devon lorry-car crash victims named

Police have named the three people who were killed in a car crash in North Devon on Monday.

Jane Baker-Lockett, 43, and her children, 12-year-old twins James and Amy Gaskin died when the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision at Landkey Junction.

The family were from the Milton Keynes area and were travelling in a separate vehicle from her husband and her 14-year-old son.

The husband and 14-year-old were not directly involved in the crash. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Crash
News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday

Sophie Malcolm

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

