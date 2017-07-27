BBC In 2015 a court heard that Terry Oldham, 63, suffered "the worst pain imaginable" during the attack in Camborne, Cornwall

Two people appealing their life sentences for the murder of Camborne man Terry Oldham have had their applications thrown out of London's Court of Appeal.

A third man, Aaron Mallon, who was also convicted now claims he was the sole killer which lawyers said undermined the safety of the convictions of 45-year-old Michelle Casterton and 25-year-old Daniel John Quinn.

However the senior judge rejected this.

Mr Oldham's body was found "covered with extensive injuries" at the property in Dolcoath Road on 1 April 2014.

They included the "worst kind" of internal infection, "deep bruising" to his sexual organs and thighs, four fractured ribs and broken fingers, a court heard.