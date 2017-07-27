Royal Marine sentencing continues for terror offences
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Royal Marine sentencing continues for terror offences
- 'Brutal' broom handle murder: Life sentence appeals thrown out
- Agency costs 'fall by a quarter' at South West hospitals and health trusts
- More than 30,000 people expected at MTV Crashes Plymouth
- Updates on Thursday 27 July 2017
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest weather: Sunshine and scattered showers
BBC Weather
A breezy day with sunshine and scattered blustery showers, some of which will be heavy at times, possibly with the odd rumble of thunder. Showers will become more isolated into the evening with some prolonged sunny spells.
Fire service rescue 13-year-old boy stuck in a tree
Plymouth Herald
A 13-year-old boy needed help from the fire service last night after he became trapped in a tree.
'Brutal' broom handle murder: Life sentence appeals thrown out
BBC Radio Cornwall
Two people appealing their life sentences for the murder of Camborne man Terry Oldham have had their applications thrown out of London's Court of Appeal.
A third man, Aaron Mallon, who was also convicted now claims he was the sole killer which lawyers said undermined the safety of the convictions of 45-year-old Michelle Casterton and 25-year-old Daniel John Quinn.
However the senior judge rejected this.
Mr Oldham's body was found "covered with extensive injuries" at the property in Dolcoath Road on 1 April 2014.
They included the "worst kind" of internal infection, "deep bruising" to his sexual organs and thighs, four fractured ribs and broken fingers, a court heard.
Royal Marine sentencing continues for terror offences
BBC Radio Devon
A hearing to decide the sentence of a Royal Marine from Exminster, who pleaded guilty to fraud and terrorism offences is due to continue later at the Old Bailey.
Yesterday the court heard that Ciaran Maxwell - who served with 40 Commando in Taunton - had more than a dozen hiding places for explosives, bomb making equipment and drugs around Powderham and Kenton.
The 31-year-old has previously admitted the preparation of terrorist acts for dissident republicans in Northern Ireland.
News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport and travel for Devon and Cornwall today.
It's a bit of a mixed bag weather-wise today - strong winds, some showers, and sunshine across the South West. We'll have weather updates through the day.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.