  1. Royal Marine sentencing continues for terror offences
  2. 'Brutal' broom handle murder: Life sentence appeals thrown out
  3. Agency costs 'fall by a quarter' at South West hospitals and health trusts
  4. More than 30,000 people expected at MTV Crashes Plymouth
  5. Updates on Thursday 27 July 2017

Latest weather: Sunshine and scattered showers

A breezy day with sunshine and scattered blustery showers, some of which will be heavy at times, possibly with the odd rumble of thunder. Showers will become more isolated into the evening with some prolonged sunny spells.

South West weather forecast at 10:00 on Thursday 27 July 2017
'Brutal' broom handle murder: Life sentence appeals thrown out

Terry Oldham
In 2015 a court heard that Terry Oldham, 63, suffered "the worst pain imaginable" during the attack in Camborne, Cornwall

Two people appealing their life sentences for the murder of Camborne man Terry Oldham have had their applications thrown out of London's Court of Appeal.

A third man, Aaron Mallon, who was also convicted now claims he was the sole killer which lawyers said undermined the safety of the convictions of 45-year-old Michelle Casterton and 25-year-old Daniel John Quinn.

However the senior judge rejected this.

Mr Oldham's body was found "covered with extensive injuries" at the property in Dolcoath Road on 1 April 2014.

They included the "worst kind" of internal infection, "deep bruising" to his sexual organs and thighs, four fractured ribs and broken fingers, a court heard.

Aaron Mallon, Michelle Casterton and Daniel Quinn
Devon and Cornwall Police
In 2015, Aaron Mallon, Michelle Casterton and Daniel Quinn were jailed
Ciaran Maxwell
A hearing to decide the sentence of a Royal Marine from Exminster, who pleaded guilty to fraud and terrorism offences is due to continue later at the Old Bailey.

Yesterday the court heard that Ciaran Maxwell - who served with 40 Commando in Taunton - had more than a dozen hiding places for explosives, bomb making equipment and drugs around Powderham and Kenton.

The 31-year-old has previously admitted the preparation of terrorist acts for dissident republicans in Northern Ireland.

News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday

Rob Byrne

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport and travel for Devon and Cornwall today.

It's a bit of a mixed bag weather-wise today - strong winds, some showers, and sunshine across the South West. We'll have weather updates through the day.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

