MPs urged to delay introduction of Universal Credit benefitsCarys EdwardsCorrespondent, BBC SpotlightPosted at 8:11 BBCCitizens Advice in the South West is writing to the region's MPs to urge them to pause the introduction of a new benefits system until significant problems are fixed. Universal Credit is due to be rolled out across Devon and Cornwall in stages by mid-2018.The government's rejecting the claims, saying more than 80% of people already on the new benefit were satisfied with the service. But Citizens Advice said more than one in three people its staff had seen on the new system faced delays of more than six weeks to receive income. Some waited more than 10 weeks, it said.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Segal
All times stated are UK
Get involved
MPs urged to delay introduction of Universal Credit benefits
Carys Edwards
Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
Citizens Advice in the South West is writing to the region's MPs to urge them to pause the introduction of a new benefits system until significant problems are fixed.
Universal Credit is due to be rolled out across Devon and Cornwall in stages by mid-2018.
The government's rejecting the claims, saying more than 80% of people already on the new benefit were satisfied with the service.
But Citizens Advice said more than one in three people its staff had seen on the new system faced delays of more than six weeks to receive income. Some waited more than 10 weeks, it said.
Weather: Persistent rain will clear
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
We'll have a full forecast later.
Teignmouth's Beachcomber Cafe severely damaged by fire
BBC Radio Devon
One of Teignmouth's most prominent buildings has been severely damaged by fire.
Four fire crews tackled the blaze at the Beachcomber Cafe on the promenade late last night.
Police were also called to control large crowds that gathered in the area to watch the drama unfold after emergency services were called at about 22:45 on Tuesday.
There were no reports of any injuries.
News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport and travel for Devon and Cornwall today.
I hope you're not wandering into work in the wet weather gear in July like I did this morning. As to if you'll need it later, we'll have weather updates through the day.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.