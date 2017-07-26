BBC

Citizens Advice in the South West is writing to the region's MPs to urge them to pause the introduction of a new benefits system until significant problems are fixed.

Universal Credit is due to be rolled out across Devon and Cornwall in stages by mid-2018.

The government's rejecting the claims, saying more than 80% of people already on the new benefit were satisfied with the service.

But Citizens Advice said more than one in three people its staff had seen on the new system faced delays of more than six weeks to receive income. Some waited more than 10 weeks, it said.