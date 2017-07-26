Beach cafe severely damaged by fire

Summary

  1. Teignmouth's Beachcomber Cafe severely damaged by fire
  2. MPs urged to delay introduction of Universal Credit benefits
  3. Council fines own waste company £42k over missed collections
  4. Updates on Wednesday 26 July 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

MPs urged to delay introduction of Universal Credit benefits

Carys Edwards

Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

Universal Credit sign
BBC

Citizens Advice in the South West is writing to the region's MPs to urge them to pause the introduction of a new benefits system until significant problems are fixed.

Universal Credit is due to be rolled out across Devon and Cornwall in stages by mid-2018.

The government's rejecting the claims, saying more than 80% of people already on the new benefit were satisfied with the service.

But Citizens Advice said more than one in three people its staff had seen on the new system faced delays of more than six weeks to receive income. Some waited more than 10 weeks, it said.

Weather: Persistent rain will clear

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

We'll have a full forecast later.

Teignmouth's Beachcomber Cafe severely damaged by fire

BBC Radio Devon

One of Teignmouth's most prominent buildings has been severely damaged by fire.

Four fire crews tackled the blaze at the Beachcomber Cafe on the promenade late last night.

Police were also called to control large crowds that gathered in the area to watch the drama unfold after emergency services were called at about 22:45 on Tuesday.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Beachcomber Cafe. Pic: Google
Google
News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport and travel for Devon and Cornwall today.

I hope you're not wandering into work in the wet weather gear in July like I did this morning. As to if you'll need it later, we'll have weather updates through the day.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

