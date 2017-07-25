Children aged 11 investigated for sexting

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Children as young as 11 investigated for sexting by Devon and Cornwall Police
  2. Coverack flood victim told she won't be able to return to home before December
  3. Plans to improve air in Cornwall village of Grampound after excessive pollution found
  4. Updates on Tuesday 25 July 2017

Live Reporting

By Sian Davies

All times stated are UK

Get involved

News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top