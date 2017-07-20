Summary
- Exeter bus station and leisure centre budget approved
- Mayor of Torbay faces vote of no confidence today
- Coverack flash flood: Machinery to arrive for main road repairs
- Devon County Council urged to give schools £2m rather than put it in reserves
- Campaigners behind 30ft warship - made entirely of plastic bottles - on Cornish beach
- Updates on Thursday 20 July 2017
Live Reporting
By Lynne French
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Signalling fault stops trains
Coverack flood: Heavy machines to begin repair work
BBC Radio Cornwall
Heavy machinery is due to arrive in Coverack to begin repair work on the main road into the village after it was destroyed by flash flooding on Tuesday.
Cornwall Council says it has assurances that the government will help with the estimated £1m plus bill to clean up.
Travel update for Devon and Cornwall
BBC News Travel
Exeter bus station and leisure centre budget approved
BBC Radio Devon
Final approval has been given to increase the budget for Exeter City Council's new bus station and leisure centre development.
An extraordinary council meeting on Wednesday evening saw members vote 24 to 10 in favour of increasing the overall cost by nearly £8m. It brings the project's total budget to nearly £40m.
News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.