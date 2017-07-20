Exeter bus station budget approved

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Exeter bus station and leisure centre budget approved
  2. Mayor of Torbay faces vote of no confidence today
  3. Coverack flash flood: Machinery to arrive for main road repairs
  4. Devon County Council urged to give schools £2m rather than put it in reserves
  5. Campaigners behind 30ft warship - made entirely of plastic bottles - on Cornish beach
  6. Updates on Thursday 20 July 2017

Live Reporting

By Lynne French

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Signalling fault stops trains

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coverack flood: Heavy machines to begin repair work

BBC Radio Cornwall

Heavy machinery is due to arrive in Coverack to begin repair work on the main road into the village after it was destroyed by flash flooding on Tuesday.

Coverack flood damage
PA

Cornwall Council says it has assurances that the government will help with the estimated £1m plus bill to clean up.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel update for Devon and Cornwall

BBC News Travel

  • In Plymouth, North Down Crescent is partially blocked due to an accident around Knowle Avenue
  • The A358 at Musbury is closed in both directions between Maidenhayne Lane and Boshill Hill due to an accident
  • There's slow-moving traffic on the A380 Telegraph Hill from Ashcombe heading towards Exeter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Exeter bus station and leisure centre budget approved

BBC Radio Devon

Final approval has been given to increase the budget for Exeter City Council's new bus station and leisure centre development.

An extraordinary council meeting on Wednesday evening saw members vote 24 to 10 in favour of increasing the overall cost by nearly £8m. It brings the project's total budget to nearly £40m.

Bus station
Google
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday

Lynne French

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top