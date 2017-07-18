The M5 near Tiverton has been closed after a lorry crashed into the central reservation and overturned.

Fire crews said they were called just before 02:00 and had to stem a flow of diesel from the lorry, which was left on its side under a bridge.

The southbound carriageway at Junction 27 is closed, as well as lane three of the northbound carriageway.

The Highways Agency said it was expected to be closed throughout the rush hour and long delays were likely.