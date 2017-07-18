Overturned lorry causes M5 closure

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. M5 closed southbound after lorry crashed and overturned near Tiverton
  2. Man airlifted to hospital after suspected stabbing in pub in Tiverton
  3. 'Rise' in the number of suicides in Cornwall - from 49 in 2010 to 71 in 2015
  4. Updates on Tuesday 18 July 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Travel: M5 crash - traffic slow approaching J27

BBC News Travel

Traffic is slow-moving southbound approaching Junction 27 of the M5 at Tiverton after an earlier lorry crash.

Delays should be expected.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

M5 crash: The scene earlier

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

M5 southbound closed near Tiverton after lorry crashes and overturns

Andrew Segal

Local Live

The M5 near Tiverton has been closed after a lorry crashed into the central reservation and overturned.

Fire crews said they were called just before 02:00 and had to stem a flow of diesel from the lorry, which was left on its side under a bridge.

The southbound carriageway at Junction 27 is closed, as well as lane three of the northbound carriageway.

The Highways Agency said it was expected to be closed throughout the rush hour and long delays were likely.

Police van
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top