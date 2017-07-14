Home Office minister and Cornwall MP Sarah Newton says the government is considering tighter controls on some chemicals in response to acid attacks in East London and elsewhere.

But she also told BBC Radio 5 live Breakfast that regulation would be difficult as "these chemicals are under everyone's kitchen sinks".

She said it was clear acid was being used "as a weapon" and work had been commissioned "to understand the motivation" of people who used it to injure others.

She also said the government was examining sentencing for those who used acid to injure people.

Since 2010, there have been more than 1,800 reports of attacks involving corrosive fluids in London.