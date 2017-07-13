Andrew Segal

Penzance's Jubilee Pool has been closed for a clean, relatively soon after reopening for the summer.

Staff at the pool, which reopened at the beginning of June, said on Facebook it was decided to close the pool "for a few days for an early season clean" because the water quality "isn't up to the standards we would like".

They added: "As the school holidays approach, we're obviously keen the pool is looking its very best."

The pool is due to reopen by Sunday 16 July.