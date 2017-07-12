Finn Layland-Stratfield was last seen on Saturday evening, and police have been looking for him along with a team of local volunteers.

It's being coordinated from a hall in Tintagel town centre.

Teams have been sent to search as far south as Newquay, and up to Bude along the coast.

Out at sea, kayaks, fishing boats and paddle boarders have all been looking, as well as a drone over the surrounding area.

He's 17-years-old, about 5ft 9in tall, with shoulder length dark hair, and tattoos on his left forearm and his rear shoulder. He also has a black ear stretcher in his left ear.

His mum, Rebecca Stratfield, has been helping with the search.

She said: "We are trying to build a picture of what may have happened. As far as Finn is concerned obviously we love him, everyone here loves him and you wouldn't have had this turnout here otherwise."