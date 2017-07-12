Summary
- Opposition to build new pedestrian bridge at Tintagel Castle
- Inquiry into contaminated blood scandal 'too late', victim's wife says
- Exeter council committee approves £8m bus and leisure plan budget increase
- Devon MP fails to become Parliamentary group chairwoman after racist term row
- Decision taken to shut one of Cornwall's smallest schools on the Lizard
- No U-turn on controversial Porthleven yellow lines 'experiment'
- Updates on Wednesday 12 July 2017
There once was a wonky duckling ...
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
This little duckling was born with wonky feet at Dawlish Waterfowl Park, so wardens there have come to the rescue.
They cut cardboard templates of his feet and made a small splint to straighten them out – with duck, sorry, duct tape, of course!
It did the trick and now he’s waddling about with all the others.
Latest weather: Staying dry
BBC Weather
Overnight, it will remain dry with largely clear skies and light winds, leading to a cooler night than of late, especially in rural parts. Minimum temperature: 12C (54F).
Thursday will see another generally fine and warm day with plenty of sunshine, although cloud will thicken through the day, perhaps giving the odd isolated shower. Maximum temperature: 20C (68F).
Severe accident: A390 Cornwall both ways
A390 Cornwall both ways severe accident, between West Taphouse turn off and Two Trees Road.
A390 Cornwall - A390 in West Taphouse closed and slow traffic in both directions between the West Taphouse turn off junction and the Two Trees Road junction, because of an accident.
Plymouth and Exeter to face Chelsea in cup
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Devon sides Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City have been drawn alongside Chelsea's under-21 side in the group stages of the EFL Trophy.
They will also face Somerset club Yeovil Town, with the top two sides advancing to the knockout stages of the competition.
The competition features 16 under-21 teams from clubs with category one academies, in addition to the 48 League One and League Two clubs.
Finn Layland-Stratfield: Drone, kayaks and boats involved in search for missing teenager
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Kayaks, fishing boats and a drone have all been used in the search for 17-year-old Finn Layland-Stratfield.
He was last seen at about 18:00 on Saturday close to Tintagel's youth hostel.
At low tide this afternoon, teams have been looking along the shoreline, and others have been concentrating inland. A police drone has also been out.
His rucksack was found on the cliffs above Hole Beach, near Trebarwith Strand, on Sunday evening.
He's believed to be wearing a hoodie, with dark jeans, as well as black army boots with green and black laces.
Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.
Newton Abbot MP compared to BNP ex-leader Nick Griffin
BBC Radio Devon
The MP for Newton Abbot has been compared to the former British National Party leader Nick Griffin after using a racist expression.
Anne Marie Morris has been suspended by the Conservative Party after using the term during a meeting at a think tank. She apologised and said it was "unintentional".
At Prime Minister's Questions today, Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry told the House of Commons it was unacceptable.
Returning to the subject of Brexity, Ms Thornberry asked: "Before the member for Newton Abbot suddenly turned herself into Nick Griffin, this was the question she was actually trying to ask: 'What does 'no deal' [in leaving the European Union] actually mean?'."
South West Water under special measures after missing pollution targets
BBC Spotlight
The Environment Agency is introducing special measures for South West Water until it better protects the environment.
They come after the firm came significantly below its targets for pollution incidents, the EA said.
An EA spokesman said: "We expect South West Water to make significant improvements to their environmental performance. They have not done enough to reduce pollution incidents and have repeatedly scored badly on this metric compared with other companies."
South West Water said: "We continue to invest and innovate - for example, through using cutting-edge technology to monitor our sewerage network, and purchasing a fleet of fully-equipped rapid response vehicles to enable staff to undertake sewer cleansing, surveying and reporting in one visit.
"This will help our response times and management of pollution incidents as we seek to drive numbers down."
Finn Layland-Stratfield: Search continuing for 17-year-old missing near Tintagel
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Finn Layland-Stratfield was last seen on Saturday evening, and police have been looking for him along with a team of local volunteers.
It's being coordinated from a hall in Tintagel town centre.
Teams have been sent to search as far south as Newquay, and up to Bude along the coast.
Out at sea, kayaks, fishing boats and paddle boarders have all been looking, as well as a drone over the surrounding area.
He's 17-years-old, about 5ft 9in tall, with shoulder length dark hair, and tattoos on his left forearm and his rear shoulder. He also has a black ear stretcher in his left ear.
His mum, Rebecca Stratfield, has been helping with the search.
She said: "We are trying to build a picture of what may have happened. As far as Finn is concerned obviously we love him, everyone here loves him and you wouldn't have had this turnout here otherwise."
Circus of Horrors needs 'pickled person' ... if you have the bottle
BBC Radio Devon
Could you fit into a bottle 2ft tall and 18in wide?
Then you could be just the person for the Circus of Horrors, which is on the hunt for new blood for performances in WimborneTivoli Theatre on 27 July & Exmouth Pavilion on 28 July.
Anyone thinking of auditioning to be the "pickled person" must be over 18, not suffer from claustrophobia, and be able to squeeze into tight spaces.
I think we find it a bit too jarring ourselves!
Travel: Accident on A38 Plymouth
BBC News Travel
In Plymouth, on the A38 around the Manadon roundabout, there are reports of an accident.
TV geologist is new Devon Wildlife Trust chief
BBC Radio Devon
TV geologist Professor Iain Stewart has been revealed as the new president of top local conservation charity Devon Wildlife Trust.
Plymouth University academic Prof Stewart is only the third person to take on the honorary role since the conservation charity was founded 55 years ago in 1962.
He said: "It’s a tremendously exciting opportunity. Wildlife conservation is fresh territory for me, and it’s going to be a big learning curve, but it will allow me to indulge myself in all the things I loved as a kid – the natural world and a sense of adventure."
Warning on rogue roof repairers
BBC Radio Cornwall
Trading Standards teams say unscrupulous businesses are targeting residents all over Cornwall offering minor roof repairs.
The issue was raised last week on Radio Cornwall when a number of listeners from the Newquay and St Columb area called in to report concerns about rogue trading.
Cornwall Council said the companies claimed to be from Cornwall or the surrounding areas but were known to have travelled from outside the county to target residents specifically.
Modbury closer to flood defence scheme
BBC Radio Devon
Five years on from flash flooding which left parts of the county submerged, a £1m flood defence scheme has been agreed for the Devon town of Modbury.
Nearly 30 shops and businesses were washed out in 2012 after heavy rain.
Devon County Council said it had agreed to help fund a scheme, which would use embankments on fields above Modbury to capture and slowly release flood water.
It tweeted: "Vital flood improvements for Modbury approved, additional external funding now to be sought."
2017 a 'tough year for Cornish choughs'
Cornwall Live
Cornwall's iconic bird - the chough - has faced a tough start to 2017 with a worrying drop in numbers.
Ex-Torquay defender Gallifuoco joins Dover
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Former Torquay United defender Giancarlo Gallifuoco has signed for their National League rivals, Dover.
The 23-year-old Australian has agreed a one-year deal, having made 35 appearances for the Gulls last season.
Gallifuoco can operate as a central defender or right-back, and can also play in midfield.
Devon health trust 'still waiting to fill posts advertised two years ago'
BBC Radio Devon
Northern Devon Healthcare has vacant posts that were first advertised more than two years ago, an investigation has revealed.
Some NHS hospital trusts have more than 1,000 staff vacancies, while others have left crucial roles unfilled for up to two years, the ITV News probe across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland revealed.
The biggest gaps were in nursing at each one of the 92 trusts that responded to freedom of information requests, the broadcaster reported.
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt told the broadcaster: "We are rightly saying we want to have much higher standards of care after the tragedy of Mid Staffs, we cannot allow hospitals to skimp on nursing staff.
"As a result of those changes, we now have 15,000 more nurses in our hospital wards, 6,500 more doctors."
Scientists uncover St Columba's cell on Iona
BBC News Scotland
Archaeologists say they have identified the remains of the cell of St Columba on the Scottish island of Iona.
They have used radiocarbon dating to place samples of burned wood in the middle of Columba's time there almost 1,500 years ago.
The charred remains of a hut were excavated in 1957, but it has taken until now for science to accurately date them.
The cell, or scriptorium, is where he worked, prayed and spent his last day.
The samples had been carefully stored at several universities - and latterly in a garage in Truro in Cornwall.
Slumped male seen on bridge 'was just very sleepy'
Here it is: Now tell us what you think of planned Tintagel bridge
BBC Radio Cornwall
The proposed bridge at the site of Tintagel Castle has had more than 30 objections.
The proposed bridge at the site of Tintagel Castle has had more than 30 objections.
No water in Albert Road, Plymouth
Anger after family's glass garden table 'explodes'
Devon Live
A Devon mum says her young family were lucky to escape serious injury after their glass garden table shattered while they were using it.
High tide times for the region
Dan Downs, Weather Forecaster
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Police drone and volunteers joined Tintagel search for missing teenager Finnian
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Scores of volunteers in Tintagel and a police drone have joined the search for a missing teenager who hasn't been seen since the weekend.
Seventeen-year-old Finnian Layland-Stratfield was last seen at about 18:00 on Saturday but his rucksack was found by a cliff-top walker on cliffs above Hole Beach on Sunday.
As well as scouring the coastal path, locals have also taken to the water in kayaks and boats to search the shoreline.
Finn attended Truro College and his mother, Rebecca Stratfield, has appealed to anyone that knows him to come forward with information.
Newton Abbot MP compared to ex-BNP leader Nick Griffin over use of racist phrase
Press Association
Ministers have "absolutely got to get a grip" on Brexit and reveal the impact of a "no deal" scenario, Emily Thornberry has said.
The shadow foreign secretary mocked Theresa May and her cabinet during Prime Minister's Questions, claiming the Prime Minister is "bereft of ideas" and "putting suggestion boxes around Parliament" while Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is "making it up as he's going along".
Ms Thornberry also likened Newton Abbot Conservative MP Anne Marie Morris to former BNP leader Nick Griffin after the MP was suspended from the Tory parliamentary party for describing the prospect of leaving the EU using a term which included racist language.
Parties trade blows ahead of debate on election abuse
BBC Radio Cornwall
Labour has accused the Conservatives of putting "vitriolic personal attacks" at the heart of their election campaign.
Ahead of a Westminster debate on the abuse faced by MPs, Labour claimed the Tories had run a "negative, nasty campaign" targeting shadow home secretary Diane Abbott in particular.
It comes after Theresa May suggested Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had not done enough to condemn abuse. The PM has called for parties to unite against "bullying and harassment".
Since last month's general election, attention has focused on abuse suffered by MPs from across the political spectrum, including Cornwall Tory MP Sheryll Murray (pictured) who said she had faced social media comments like "burn the witch".
No U-turn on controversial Porthleven yellow lines 'experiment', says harbour owner
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Unauthorised double yellow lines at a popular tourist spot will stay, says the company that owns the harbourside road at Porthleven in Cornwall.
Trevor Osborne, chairman of the Harbour and Dock Company, said the lines were painted on the 200ft (60m) stretch of road to "calm" congestion.
Cornwall Council said the lines were "not legal", and "no enforcement can take place".
But Mr Osborne said: "People have been parking all over the place and we became really concerned that there could be an accident.
"Restricting car parking seemed to be appropriate and, if it does not work, they can be blacked out.
"We shall wait and see how the experiment works."
Veteran recalls horror of Dunkirk
BBC Spotlight
Garth Wright joined the Territorial Army in 1939. The UK was at peace, and he was tempted by the offer of £5 a year and a new pair of boots.
A few months later, aged just 20, the Devon lad found himself trapped on a French beach, the English Channel at his back, the German Army closing in on all sides.
Mr Wright was just one of more than 300,000 men who were rescued from Dunkirk.
He shares his vivid memories of Dunkirk during the evacuation in 1940.
Police seek witnesses to 'assault' after heated Callington general election hustings
Plymouth Herald
Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed an alleged assault following an election hustings.
Ross Street in Plymouth flooded
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Ross Street in Plymouth has been closed due to flooding, city highways bosses say.
They added that South West Water was aware and engineers were en route.
Radio 2 to broadcast Michael Morpurgo child migration novel, Alone On A Wide Wide Sea
BBC Radio 2
BBC Radio 2 is to broadcast a drama starring Toby Jones and Jason Donovan based on award-winning author Michael Morpurgo’s child migration novel, Alone On A Wide Wide Sea.
The four-part drama, the first ever adaptation of the book, also features a cameo appearance from the Devon-based author himself (pictured).
The 30-minute episodes will be broadcast during Jeremy Vine’s show at 13:30 to 14:00 from Monday 7 August to Thursday 10 August on BBC Radio 2.
Between 1869 and 1970, about 100,000 British children were sent overseas - without their parents or their consent - by leading British churches and charities to new lives in Australia and Canada.
Morpurgo’s story is inspired by this sad part of history. It tells of the adventures of two child migrants, Arthur and Marty, who dispatched from London to a working farm in the Australian outback.
Plymouth road closed 'over concerns it may collapse'
A30 roadworks: 'Sailing trough Temple'
BBC Radio Cornwall
We will be covering the reopening of the A30 reopening fully over Bodmin Moor on Friday.
How have the roadworks affected you? You can email us.
Newquay sex dens and pop-up brothels 'still an issue 12 months on'
Cornwall Live
Police in Newquay say the temporary sex den epidemic which first came to light 12 months ago is still an issue in the resort.
Teignmouth sea defences work breaches deadline
BBC Spotlight
Work to repair the sea defences In Teignmouth is taking longer than originally thought.
The £1.3m project to bolster the sea wall was supposed to finish last month but will now go on until September.
Engineers said they had found the barricade, which was built in the 1930s, was more eroded than at first thought.
Search for missing Plymouth woman
Shamed MP left out on parliamentary rail group
BBC Radio Devon
The MP for Newton Abbot has failed to become chairwoman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on South West Rail.
It follows Anne Marie Morris's suspension from the Conservatives for using racially-offensive language.
She has apologised and sources at Westminster said she'd been canvassing support to become chair of the group, but didn't turn up to a meeting on Tuesday evening.
South West Devon Conservative MP Gary Streeter was elected chairman, with Luke Pollard, Plymouth Sutton and Devonport's Labour MP, approved as deputy.
Parents fight to keep tiny school open after closure decision
BBC Radio Cornwall
A decision has been taken to shut one of the smallest schools in Cornwall.
St Martin-in-Meneage Primary School on the Lizard will have only 10 pupils in the autumn and the multi-academy trust which runs it insists that's not viable.
Directors are applying to the Secretary of State of Education for permission to close it down.
Parents said they would continue the fight to keep it open.
Weather for Devon and Cornwall: Warm and dry with plenty of sunshine
Dan Downs, Weather Forecaster
A fine day in store, with plenty of sunny spells. The best of these are likely to be around the coasts, where there will also be a gentle sea breeze. It will also feel much warmer than Tuesday. Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).
Water main burst in Chagford