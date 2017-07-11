Sylvia Russell said Anne Marie Morris "hasn't got a racist thought in her head".
The MP, who has apologised unreservedly, had been "looking for a metaphor to illustrate a point about Brexit", Ms Russell said.
Announcing the suspension, PM Theresa May said she was "shocked" by the "completely unacceptable" language.
Weather outlook for Devon and Cornwall: Becoming drier overnight
David Braine
Weather Forecaster
Rain will continue into the evening and occasionally it will be rather heavy, there'll also be a lot of hill fog.
There will be a fair breeze along the south coast. During the second half of the night it will become dry though remain rather cloudy. Minimum Temperature: 14C (57F).
Although it may be cloudy to start, Wednesday will be dry with sunny spells quickly developing. The winds will be light meaning that it will feel pleasant in the sunshine. Maximum Temperature: 21C (70F).
Con couple ordered to pay back £200,000
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
A businessman and his ex-girlfriend, who are serving
prison sentences for a multimillion-pound tax fraud, have been ordered to pay
back more than £200,000 or face further time behind bars.
Satpal Singh Mahal, 49, from Walsall, was ordered to pay back
£100,000 and chiropodist Louise Brown, 54, from Plymouth ordered to pay £100,684.43, the HMRC said.
The
couple, who used bogus identities to set up fake companies to steal more than
£2.3m in VAT, are currently serving 10 years in jail.
The pair were found to have used fake names and stolen
identities to set up the companies and bank accounts online.
They claimed each of the seven companies sold UK media advertising to overseas clients but
the investigation found that none of the companies actually traded and the
couple had used them solely to fraudulently claim VAT repayments on fabricated
expenses.
The couple faced a
confiscation hearing at Blackfriars Crown Court on 5 July 2017 and were ordered
to pay the amount owing within three months or each face a further 15 months in
prison.
Exeter poppy thief died after taking fatal dose of drugs and alcohol
Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an investigation into a number of light aircraft engines which have been stolen from planes, while they've been parked up in their hangars.
All of them were made by the same firm called Rotax and are thought to be shipped abroad as it's almost impossible to sell them in the UK because of their serial numbers and log books.
Detective Constable Emma Youngman is working on the case.
"We've established a database of where the thefts occurred and we're already in touch with the other forces to see if there's any information they've obtained to see if we can locate the offenders," she said.
The Devon MP who's been suspended by the Conservatives for using a racist expression has been condemned in parliament.
Anne Marie Morris, the MP for Newton Abbot, has apologised after making the comments during a meeting of Euro-sceptics, arguing it was "unintentional".
The Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry told the Commons it was unacceptable.
Safety warning after two girls almost drown at Whitsand Bay
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Lifeguards have issued a warning after two young girls had to be rescued from a rip current off Sharrow beach at the weekend.
The girls,
aged 11 and 12, had been swimming in the sea when they found themselves in a
rip current, and were rescued by RNLI lifeguards.
Lifeguard
Supervisor Beau Gillet said: "When we reached the girls they were close to
drowning, with one trying to keep the other above the water.
"We were able to
pull the girls out of the sea and brought them back to the shore where they were assessed, reassured and treated with oxygen.
"They were taken by ambulance to Derriford Hospital for further
checks."
According to the RNLI, the best way to avoid
rip currents is to choose a lifeguarded beach and always swim between
the red and yellow flags, which have been marked based on where is
safer to swim in the current conditions.
Rail services could be worse and more expensive, watchdog warns
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Rail providers have been given five days to address competition concerns after a watchdog warning about higher fare prices.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) warned passengers could face higher fares and worse
service following the decision to award the South West Trains (SWT)
rail franchise to First Group.
The SWT franchise is currently operated by
Stagecoach but will be taken over by First Group in partnership with Hong Kong-based
company MTR on August 20.
CMA acting chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: "The CMA believes that without its
intervention, First Group may be able to increase fares for passengers between London and Exeter, as it will be the only rail operator running all services on this
route."
Boy getting better after A38 crash which killed his mum and big brother
The major renovation of the Jubilee Pool in Penzance has been recognised by the Institution of Civil Engineers with a People's Choice Award.
The pool re-opened earlier this year after a project costing nearly £3m.
Now one of the last of its kind in Europe, the pool's hailed by the New York Times as one of the top places to visit in the world.
And this latest plaudit comes from the south west civil engineering awards.
Police appeal after Exeter serious assault
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Police are investigating a serious assault in Exeter which left a man with facial injuries.
The assault took place near to the taxi rank in Fore Street between 3.20am and 3.45am on Sunday 25 June.
The victim, a 23-year-old man, intervened in an ongoing fight and was then assaulted.
At least three other men are believed to have been involved, and the victim sustained a broken nose and other facial injuries.
Police are investigating and keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or have information to assist their enquiries.
Travel update: milk closes St Austell Rd
BBC News Travel
In St Austell the A390 is partially blocked between Biscovey Road and Pennys Lane due to a spillage of milk.
Train fares could increase, watchdog warns South West passengers
Press Association
Rail passengers could face higher fares and worse
service following the decision to award the South West Trains rail franchise to First Group, the competition watchdog has warned.
Concerns have been raised by the Competition and
Markets Authority about the London-Exeter
route as First Group already operates Great Western Railway, which runs the only other train service between
the cities.
The SWT franchise is currently operated by
Stagecoach but will be taken over by First Group in partnership with Hong Kong-based
company MTR on August 20.
CMA acting chief executive Andrea Coscelli said:
"This is a crucial rail route to the South West, used by around half a million
passengers a year. It's therefore vital that passengers do not suffer as
a result of reduced competition.
"The CMA believes that without its
intervention, First Group may be able to increase fares for passengers between London and Exeter, as it will be the only rail operator running all services on this
route."
Parents could be asked to chip in for classroom supplies
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Surfers honour legacy of Jack O'Neill with paddle-out
Rob England
BBC News Online
Surfers in Newquay joined people around the world in a paddle-out to celebrate the life of Jack O'Neill, a pioneer of the neoprene wetsuit.
Paddle-outs were also held in the US, Australia, Canada, Portugal, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan and South Africa.
Mr O'Neill, who opened his first surf shop in San Francisco in 1952, died in June aged 94.
Exeter poppy thief died after taking fatal dose of drugs and alcohol
Devon Live
A homeless man who stole large ornamental poppy from Exeter Cathedral to use for begging, died after taking a fatal quantity of drugs and alcohol while living in emergency accommodation in the city.
Dry conditions see Cornish chough numbers decline
BBC Radio Cornwall
The RSPB say numbers of Cornish choughs have gone down this year.
There were just 14 chicks recorded in the county.
Prolonged dry conditions are thought to be a factor.
The bird - which features on the Cornish coat of arms - disappeared from Cornwall in the 1970s.
But it naturally reappeared 30 years later.
Aircraft engine thefts across the region
BBC Radio Devon
Amateur pilots around the South West and Devon are being warned to be vigilant following a spate of thefts of a particular type of aircraft engine.
Four Rotax engines were recently stolen from light aircraft at a small airfield in South Devon.
The other planes at the South Hams Flying Club had different engines and were left alone.
It's feared they're being stolen to sell abroad.
Plymouth businesses told post-Brexit trade crisis threatens economy
Plymouth Herald
Plymouth firms must export more in order to help the UK beat a post-Brexit trade crisis, a major conference has heard.
Contaminated blood scandal inquiry announced
BBC News Health
An inquiry will be held into the contaminated blood scandal that left at least 2,400 people dead, the prime minister has confirmed.
A spokesman for Theresa May said it would establish the causes of the "appalling injustice" that took place in the 1970s and 1980s.
Thousands of NHS patients were given blood products from abroad that were infected with hepatitis C and HIV.
It's been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
Exeter murder victim dumped in wheelie bin
BBC Radio Devon
A murder victim was trussed up and concealed in a wheelie bin in a flat, a jury heard.
Drug dealer James Woodhouse was wrapped up in bedding held in place with black duct tape and put in the bin, Exeter Crown Court heard.
Brett Edwards, 37, and Tommy Killen, 32, both deny the murder of Mr Woodhouse on 11 November last year at the flat in Exeter, Devon.
The court heard Woodhouse, from York, owed Mr Killen £700 for cocaine and was "scared" of him.
Prosecutor Simon Laws QC said Edwards had stolen the wheelie bin the day before the body was discovered "in order to use it in the disposal of the body of James Woodhouse".
The case continues.
Weather update: a rainy night ahead
BBC Weather
Rain will continue into the evening, remaining heavy in the east accompanied by strong winds on the Dorset coast.
Rain will die out in the second half of the night.
Travel update: trains blocked after bridge crash
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Travel update: delays on the A390
BBC News Travel
In St Austell, on the A390 near Penny's Lane, traffic is very slow due to roadworks.
There's congestion up to Par Moor Road.
People who become homeless in Exeter can now access new Rapid Response service
Devon Live
A new Rapid Response service which aims to reduce the time people new to homelessness spend in temporary, emergency accommodation has been launched in Exeter.
Piece of police history uncovered
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Police investigating aircraft engine thefts
BBC Radio Devon
Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an investigation into a number of light aircraft engines which have been stolen from planes, while they've been parked up in their hangars.
All of them were made by the same firm called Rotax and are thought to be shipped abroad as it's almost impossible to sell them in the UK because of their serial numbers and log books.
Detective Constable Emma Youngman is working on the case.
"We've established a database of where the thefts occurred and we're already in touch with the other forces to see if there's any information they've obtained to see if we can locate the offenders," she said.
Police renew appeal for missing teenager
BBC Radio Cornwall
Police say they're extremely concerned about a missing teenager from Camelford.
Finnian Layland-Stratfield, 17, was last seen between 17:00 and 17:30GMT on Sunday 9 July by a walker on the cliffs above Hole Beach in Tintagel.
His family and the police are appealing to anyone with any information about his whereabouts.
Finnian is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build. He has tattoos on his arms and shoulder.
Travel update: Newton Abbot crash
BBC News Travel
In Newton Abbot, on the A380 at Torquay Road, there's reports of an accident near the Penn Inn Roundabout.
Approach with care
Travel update: tree felling at Ponsanooth
BBC News Travel
On the A393 at Ponsanooth, there are temporary traffic lights due to tree felling work.
Expect delays in both directions.
Girls were close to drowning, RNLI says
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
The RNLI says two young girls rescued at the weekend were close to drowning after getting caught in a rip current off the south Cornwall coast.
Lifeguards at Whitsand Bay were on routine patrols in the inshore rescue boat at around 2pm on Sunday when they found the children in difficulty off Sharrow beach.
The girls, aged 11 and 12, had been swimming in the sea when they found themselves in a rip current which can quickly drag people away from the shallows of the shoreline and out to deeper water.
The area Lifesaving Manager said the access to Sharrow is currently closed to the public due to the unstable cliff face.
People are being urged to go to lifeguarded beaches at Tregonhawke, Tregantle, Freathy or further along the coast at Seaton
Undercover police officers take to bikes to catch drivers
BBC Radio Cornwall
A38 crash: two lanes closed
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Delays are building after a crash on the A38 near Plymouth.
Authorities are asking drivers to take care in the wet weather.
Travel update: crash on the A38 and weather delays
BBC Weather
There are a few incidents to watch out for on the roads this afternoon:
Rain rain, and more rain
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Seems some of us are enjoying the change in weather today.
In case you were wondering, it's going to stay rainy for the rest of the day, remaining heaviest in the east.
Falmouth Premier Inn plans voted down again
BBC Radio Cornwall
Plans to build a 70 bed, five storey Premier Inn on Discovery Quay near the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth have been dealt a blow by Cornwall Council.
The Planning Committee rejected the proposal by ten votes to five yesterday afternoon - the third time it's been turned down.
Developers Whitbread are now considering appealing against the decision.
Morris criticised in Parliament for racist remarks
BBC Radio Devon
The Devon MP who's been suspended by the Conservatives for using a racist expression has been condemned in parliament.
Anne Marie Morris, the MP for Newton Abbot, has apologised after making the comments during a meeting of Euro-sceptics, arguing it was "unintentional".
The Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry told the Commons it was unacceptable.
Boy getting better after A38 crash which killed his mum and big brother
Plymouth Herald
A four-year-old boy who was injured in an A38 crash which killed his mother and big brother is getting better, say police.
Jubilee Pool wins award
BBC Radio Cornwall
The major renovation of the Jubilee Pool in Penzance has been recognised by the Institution of Civil Engineers with a People's Choice Award.
The pool re-opened earlier this year after a project costing nearly £3m.
Now one of the last of its kind in Europe, the pool's hailed by the New York Times as one of the top places to visit in the world.
And this latest plaudit comes from the south west civil engineering awards.
Police appeal after Exeter serious assault
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Police are investigating a serious assault in Exeter which left a man with facial injuries.
The assault took place near to the taxi rank in Fore Street between 3.20am and 3.45am on Sunday 25 June.
The victim, a 23-year-old man, intervened in an ongoing fight and was then assaulted.
At least three other men are believed to have been involved, and the victim sustained a broken nose and other facial injuries.
Police are investigating and keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or have information to assist their enquiries.
Travel update: milk closes St Austell Rd
BBC News Travel
In St Austell the A390 is partially blocked between Biscovey Road and Pennys Lane due to a spillage of milk.
Parents could be asked to chip in for classroom supplies
BBC Spotlight
There are warnings pressure on school budgets could soon lead to parents in the south west being asked to help fund classroom basics.
Power cut hits hundreds of homes
BBC Radio Cornwall
Around 850 homes in the Fraddon area are without power this morning.
Engineers from Western power Distribution are working on the fault and hope to have the lights back on by 12 noon.
On St Mary's on the Isles of Scilly 32 properties are without power.
Newquay search teams scour beach after 'suspicious' object is discovered in a cave
Cornwall Live
Emergency search teams searched a Newquay beach for over two hours following the discovery of a 'suspicious' object.
Zookeepers hope chameleon will be lucky in love
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Volunteers have captured a beautiful portrait of a chameleon they hope will soon find love at Paington Zoo.
The Parson's chameleon is the largest chameleon species in the world by weight, found only in isolated pockets of humid forest in north and east Madagascar.
Paignton Zoo’s pair (this one is the male) are in separate enclosures but have mated and keepers are hoping they will breed.
But it could take some time - Parson's chameleons lay as many as 50 eggs at a time but they can take up to two years to hatch.
Australian defender Gallifuoco leaves Torquay
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Centre-back Giancarlo Gallifuoco has decided to leave Torquay United after one season with the National League club.
The 23-year-old Australian made 35 league appearances for the Gulls last term as they avoided relegation on the last day of the campaign.
"I have decided to part ways and seek other opportunities, but I am so grateful and humbled by the offer of an opportunity to stay," Gallifuoco said.
Police appeal after Camborne mugging
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Authorities are looking for any witnesses to a robbery in Camborne last month.