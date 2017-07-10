The Liberal Democrats have called on Prime Minister Theresa May to withdraw the party whip from a Devon Conservative MP criticised after it emerged she used a racist expression during a public discussion about Brexit.

Anne Marie Morris, MP for Newton Abbot, used the phrase at an event in London to describe the prospect of the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

Leader Tim Farron said he was "shocked" and called for her to be suspended from the parliamentary party.

"This disgusting comment ... has no place in our Parliament," he said.

Ms Morris, who was first elected to Parliament in 2010, told the BBC the comment was "totally" unintentional, adding: "I apologise unreservedly for any offence caused."

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "We are aware of these reports. This kind of language is completely unacceptable and we are urgently investigating."

BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg tweeted that the pressure was "already for May to withdraw the whip from Morris", which would mean "another one off the majority if she does".