'Thousands' of SW children have bad teeth removed

Falmouth Premier Inn plans to go before council

BBC Radio Cornwall

Plans to build a 70 room Premier Inn in the centre of Falmouth will go before Cornwall Council's planning committee on Monday.

Dozens of hoteliers and residents voiced their concerns at a public meeting last night. They raised issues including parking for hotel guests.

Premier Inns say there's plenty of parking nearby - especially at night.

Paul O'Sullivan, who was at the meeting, said: "Did it surprise me that they were given a prime piece of real estate in the centre of Falmouth, one of the busiest towns in the country, right next to a car park which apparently they're not going to use at all? No."

"It's a great opportunity for them to make a tonne of money. Do they think if they keep going, they'll get it through? Yeah, they will."

Premier Inn
PA
Beaver attacks dog in East Devon

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

A dog has been attacked by a beaver in Devon.

”The beaver struck without warning and properly had a good go at the owner’s dog. If it had been a smaller breed it could have been killed," a witness said.

It happened by near Otterton, in East Devon, and dog owners are being warned to keep their pets close to them.

The Devon Wildlife Trust’s Stephen Hussey said he was aware of the incident. He said there were warning signs in place urging people to keep dogs on leads.

”This time of year the beavers have kits and they are very small and vulnerable," he added.

beaver
BBC
Beaver kit
Office block gets £4m overhaul with new shops and restaurants

Devon Live

An office block is to be redeveloped with shops, offices, restaurants and a fifth-floor penthouse with panoramic views.

'I AM GOD' T-shirt man sought by police

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

A man wearing a white T-shirt with 'I AM GOD' written on the front is being sought by police in connection with assaults in Exeter.

PC Dave Walter from Heavitree Police Station said: “[CCTV] footage shows one man committing a number of unprovoked assaults on numerous members of the public in the Fore Street and High Street area of Exeter. He also chased a taxi driver with a road sign during his mini-rampage.

“The suspect is a large man with ginger hair, and was wearing a white t-shirt with “I AM GOD” written on the front. Later during the incident he removed this and was bare chested and he has a large tattoo on his back."

Police were called to the city centre at 03:00 on 22 April.

Beggar made up 'sob stories' about being pregnant so people would give her money

Plymouth Herald

An aggressive beggar has been jailed for almost two years for repeatedly knocking on doors and making up sob stories to ask strangers for money.

Hooray! A sunny day ahead!

BBC Weather

There might be the odd isolated light shower this morning, but much of the cloud will disperse to leave a fine, dry and very warm day with some long sunny spells.

Winds will start variable and light, but will become mainly light or moderate from the east.

Maximum temperature: 25C (77F).

weather map
BBC
Accident in Penzance

BBC News Travel

In Penzance there are reports of an accident on Station Road near Penzance Station.

'Deliberate' fire behind shop tackled

Firefighters were called to a "deliberate" fire behind a shop in Plymouth overnight.

A fire crew tackled the rubbish fire on Albert Road at 02:25.

Smoke had entered the shop and two flats nearby, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters confirmed the cause of the rubbish fire was deliberate.

'Thousands' of SW children have bad teeth removed

Jenny Walrond

Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

Every year in the South West nearly 6,500 children and young people are admitted to hospital with such bad tooth decay they need them removed under general anaesthetic.

A leading dentist in the region, Professor Liz Kay from the Peninsula Dental School says she's concerned by the state of children's oral health.

She says young people are being admitted to hospital for, what is often, an entirely preventable disease.

dentist
BBC

If it was any other body part children were getting a preventable disease in, and they were ending up in hospital because they're in such pain, there would be marches on the streets.

Professor Liz KayPeninsula Dental School
