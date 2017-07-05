'Thousands' of SW children have bad teeth removed
Summary
- 'Thousands' of children have bad teeth removed each year, figures show
- Dog attacked by beaver in East Devon
- 'Deliberate' fire behind shop tackled
- 'I AM GOD' T-shirt man sought by police
- Four primary schools have 'little or unpredictable broadband'
- Updates on Wednesday 5 July 2017
Falmouth Premier Inn plans to go before council
BBC Radio Cornwall
Plans to build a 70 room Premier Inn in the centre of Falmouth will go before Cornwall Council's planning committee on Monday.
Dozens of hoteliers and residents voiced their concerns at a public meeting last night. They raised issues including parking for hotel guests.
Premier Inns say there's plenty of parking nearby - especially at night.
Paul O'Sullivan, who was at the meeting, said: "Did it surprise me that they were given a prime piece of real estate in the centre of Falmouth, one of the busiest towns in the country, right next to a car park which apparently they're not going to use at all? No."
"It's a great opportunity for them to make a tonne of money. Do they think if they keep going, they'll get it through? Yeah, they will."
Beaver attacks dog in East Devon
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
A dog has been attacked by a beaver in Devon.
”The beaver struck without warning and properly had a good go at the owner’s dog. If it had been a smaller breed it could have been killed," a witness said.
It happened by near Otterton, in East Devon, and dog owners are being warned to keep their pets close to them.
The Devon Wildlife Trust’s Stephen Hussey said he was aware of the incident. He said there were warning signs in place urging people to keep dogs on leads.
”This time of year the beavers have kits and they are very small and vulnerable," he added.
Office block gets £4m overhaul with new shops and restaurants
Devon Live
An office block is to be redeveloped with shops, offices, restaurants and a fifth-floor penthouse with panoramic views.
'I AM GOD' T-shirt man sought by police
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
A man wearing a white T-shirt with 'I AM GOD' written on the front is being sought by police in connection with assaults in Exeter.
PC Dave Walter from Heavitree Police Station said: “[CCTV] footage shows one man committing a number of unprovoked assaults on numerous members of the public in the Fore Street and High Street area of Exeter. He also chased a taxi driver with a road sign during his mini-rampage.
“The suspect is a large man with ginger hair, and was wearing a white t-shirt with “I AM GOD” written on the front. Later during the incident he removed this and was bare chested and he has a large tattoo on his back."
Police were called to the city centre at 03:00 on 22 April.
Beggar made up 'sob stories' about being pregnant so people would give her money
Plymouth Herald
An aggressive beggar has been jailed for almost two years for repeatedly knocking on doors and making up sob stories to ask strangers for money.
'Deliberate' fire behind shop tackled
Firefighters were called to a "deliberate" fire behind a shop in Plymouth overnight.
A fire crew tackled the rubbish fire on Albert Road at 02:25.
Smoke had entered the shop and two flats nearby, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters confirmed the cause of the rubbish fire was deliberate.
'Thousands' of SW children have bad teeth removed
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
Every year in the South West nearly 6,500 children and young people are admitted to hospital with such bad tooth decay they need them removed under general anaesthetic.
A leading dentist in the region, Professor Liz Kay from the Peninsula Dental School says she's concerned by the state of children's oral health.
She says young people are being admitted to hospital for, what is often, an entirely preventable disease.
