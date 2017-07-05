Plans to build a 70 room Premier Inn in the centre of Falmouth will go before Cornwall Council's planning committee on Monday.

Dozens of hoteliers and residents voiced their concerns at a public meeting last night. They raised issues including parking for hotel guests.

Premier Inns say there's plenty of parking nearby - especially at night.

Paul O'Sullivan, who was at the meeting, said: "Did it surprise me that they were given a prime piece of real estate in the centre of Falmouth, one of the busiest towns in the country, right next to a car park which apparently they're not going to use at all? No."

"It's a great opportunity for them to make a tonne of money. Do they think if they keep going, they'll get it through? Yeah, they will."