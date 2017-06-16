Woman dies after head-on crash

Beavers in Cornish village flood prevention trial

BBC Spotlight

A pair of beavers are due to be released into an enclosure on farmland near Truro today in an effort to help prevent flooding in the village of Ladock.

Beaver
BBC

It's hoped their dam building will help slow the flow of water during periods of heavy rain - stopping the water getting into residential areas.

The Cornwall Wildlife Trust says the beavers won't be running loose, and that there should be no impact on the wider countryside.

Travel latest: Collision cleared in Ashburton

BBC News Travel

  • In Ashburton, Eastern Road is now clear following an earlier collision between Balland Lane and Roborough Lane
  • Traffic's flowing well on the Tamar Bridge - there's up to a 10-minute wait - and three ferries running between Torpoint and Devonport
Firefighters rescue young person stuck on school roof

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

School
Google

Fire crews in Plymouth have rescued a young person from the roof of Ernesettle Community School.

They were called just before 21:00 to reports that a youth was stuck on the roof.

The call came from local security, who had already attempted to help the youth down.

The person was eventually brought down uninjured using a triple extension ladder.

Woman dies after head-on crash

BBC Radio Cornwall

A woman has died after a head-on crash near Newquay.

Emergency services were called at 11.34 after a blue Volkswagen Polo and a black Ford Focus were involved in a collision on the A3075 on Monday.

Police said the Polo was travelling towards Newquay around a right-hand bend when it collided with the Focus which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Polo, a woman in her 40s, had fatal injuries, officers said.

The passenger in the Focus has "potentially life-changing injuries".

News, sport, travel and weather for Friday

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

