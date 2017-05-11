Summary
- Cornish party Mebyon Kernow not putting candidates forward for general election
- Chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police cleared of misconduct
- Fire crews investigate a smell of burning at the Exeter Chiefs Sandy Park Stadium
- Updates on Thursday 11 May 2017
By Victoria Gould
Chief constable cleared of misconduct
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
The chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has been cleared of misconduct over an interview he gave about a criminal inquiry into his boss.
Shaun Sawyer's comments related to the investigation into police and crime commissioner, Alison Hernandez, over allegations of false election expenses accounting.
Yesterday, it was announced she would face no charges.
Mebyon Kernow will not stand in General Election
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Mebyon Kernow has announced it will not be putting forward any candidates for the 2017 General Election.
A spokesperson for the party, which campaigns for a National Assembly for Cornwall, said the timing made it "impractical" to put together and finance "a meaningful campaign".
On 4 May at the Cornwall Council elections four Mebyon Kernow councillors were re-elected.
It lost deposits in all six seats at both the last general elections.
On 18 April the prime minister called a snap general election on 8 June - three years earlier than scheduled.
