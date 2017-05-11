Cornish party not contesting General Election

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Cornish party Mebyon Kernow not putting candidates forward for general election
  2. Chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police cleared of misconduct
  3. Fire crews investigate a smell of burning at the Exeter Chiefs Sandy Park Stadium
  4. Updates on Thursday 11 May 2017

Live Reporting

By Victoria Gould

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Chief constable cleared of misconduct

Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

The chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has been cleared of misconduct over an interview he gave about a criminal inquiry into his boss.

Shaun Sawyer's comments related to the investigation into police and crime commissioner, Alison Hernandez, over allegations of false election expenses accounting.

Yesterday, it was announced she would face no charges.

Shaun Sawyer and Alison Hernandez
BBC

Mebyon Kernow will not stand in General Election

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

Mebyon Kernow has announced it will not be putting forward any candidates for the 2017 General Election

A spokesperson for the party, which campaigns for a National Assembly for Cornwall, said the timing made it "impractical" to put together and finance "a meaningful campaign".

Cornish flag
Getty Images

On 4 May at the Cornwall Council elections four Mebyon Kernow councillors were re-elected. 

It lost deposits in all six seats at both the last general elections.

On 18 April the prime minister called a snap general election on 8 June - three years earlier than scheduled.

News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday

Victoria Gould

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

Back to top