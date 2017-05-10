Summary
- Major fire in Torquay badly damages three properties
- Diabetics say they've had restrictions on glucose monitoring test strips
- Cornwall's economy 'facing severe post-Brexit shock' - Federation of Small Businesses
- Nearly half of drivers 'admit to speeding in 20mph'
- Updates on Wednesday 10 May 2017
Conservative election expenses prosecution decision due
BBC News UK
Prosecutors are expected to announce on Wednesday whether Conservative politicians or officials will face charges for breaches of expenses rules.
The CPS is considering files sent by police, including the Devon & Cornwall force, following investigations in up to 27 constituencies.
It relates to claims some campaigning costs in the 2015 general election were wrongly recorded.
The Conservative Party has insisted administrative errors were to blame rather than any intention to deceive.
News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall.
