Man 'trapped between car and bridge' rescued

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Man 'trapped between car and bridge' rescued
  2. Man treated for 'dislodged teeth after club attack'
  3. Cornish school which achieved its best GCSE results in 2016 has been put into special measures
  4. Hundreds expected at Argyle promotion parade
  5. Updates on Monday 8 May 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Police appeal after unprovoked Plymouth nightclub attack

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was punched in the face at a Plymouth nightclub.

They say a 20-year-old man was on the edge of the dance floor at Pryzm Nightclub when he was punched once in the face by an unknown person about 01:30 on 4 May.

He was taken to hospital and treated for dislodged teeth.

Anyone who was present or could offer any further information about this incident is asked to contact the police on 101 or 101@DC.police.uk quoting crime reference number CR/034222/17.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plymouth Argyle promotion merely 'a dream'

BBC Radio Devon

Hundreds of people are expected to line the streets of Plymouth later today when the city hosts an open-top bus parade for Plymouth Argyle football players, in celebration of their promotion to League One. 

Argyle narrowly missed out on the League Two title at the weekend, after drawing 1 - 1 to Grimsby Town.

Chairman James Brent says he could barely dream of this when he took over.

"There was a lot of short term focus at the time... so it probably was a dream in the back of my mind but no more than that. I was very focused on keeping the ship afloat at that point," he said. 

Argyle
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man 'pinned' to wall by car 'suffered leg injury'

Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online

Ambulance crews say a man who was trapped between a car and a bridge wall near St Erme suffered a leg injury.

The South Western Ambulance Service told the BBC it received reports of a "single vehicle road traffic collision" at 04.25 today.

Seventeen firefighters help to free the man who was "pinned by the car", Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.

He was taken to hospital but it's not clear how he became trapped.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sheep looking for shade in unusual places

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

The weather was a bit warm for these sheep in Braunton yesterday. 

Carolyn sent us this photo of the sheep looking for some shade underneath a boat. 

Sheep taking shade under a boat
Carolyn Screech
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black marry at Devon hotel

BBC Radio Devon

British Olympic diver Tom Daley has married his partner, US film director, Dustin Lance Black.

The couple got married in a service at a luxury hotel on Dartmoor National Park in Devon, a source confirmed to the BBC.

The Bovey Castle Hotel venue is about 30 miles from Daley's home city of Plymouth.

A guest at the wedding said media reports the diver re-enacted a scene from Romeo and Juliet were untrue.

The pair took to Twitter to share the news.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bin collections change in Plymouth

BBC Radio Devon

Starting this week Plymouth residents will get fortnightly collections for rubbish and recycling - that's one type of bin collected every other week. 

In line with other councils, recycling will be collected one week and the following week non-recyclable waste will be collected. 

The council hopes the move will increase recycling rates and save £750,000 a year.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornwall political parties to start negotiations

BBC Radio Cornwall

The leaders of Cornwall's political parties will begin negotiations today to work out who's going to lead the authority after last week's local elections. 

No party had enough votes to take overall control. 

The Conservatives are now the biggest group with 46 seats but that's not enough for them to form a majority administration. 

The Independents have indicated that the "ball is in their court".  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Young among seven offered Torquay deals

James Law

BBC Sport Online

Torquay United have offered new deals to seven players, including Luke Young and skipper Courtney Richards, with a further five waiting on their futures.

Ex-Plymouth midfielder Young, 24, won player of the season at the National League club as they avoided relegation.

Brendan Moore, Sean McGinty, Ruairi Keating, Dan Sparkes and Aman Verma are the others offered contract extensions.

Luke Young
Rex Features

The Gulls have released Ben Gerring and Charlie Duke, while Damon Lathrope and Sam Chaney are already under contract.

Top-scorer Brett Williams is among five players yet to be offered terms, along with Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Shaun Harrad, Lathaniel Rowe-Turner and Myles Anderson.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Suspected Newquay drug dealers arrested after car full of cocaine stopped

Cornwall Live

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after they were stopped by police on the A30.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel update: Car and tractor crash

BBC News Travel

Police have updated the information on an earlier accident reported at Lanivet. 

The accident is at Sweetshouse -  the B3269 is partially blocked and there's heavy traffic due to a collision between a car and a tractor around the B3268, the turning for Lostwithiel. 

There are delays southbound.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel update: Roadworks and accidents causing delays

BBC News Travel

There are a couple of accidents in Cornwall this morning: 

  • In Lanivet we have reports of an accident on the A389 around Old Coach Road
  • In Lanlivery we have reports of an accident on the B3269 at the A390

In Truro on the A390 between Arch Hill and Threemilestone there's very slow traffic due to the roadworks.

Roadworks are also slowing things down in Devon: 

  • In Plymouth on the A386 Tavistock Road there's slow traffic heading outbound towards Derriford and also from the George Junction heading inbound to the Derriford Roundabout
  • Near Saltash on the A388 and A38 approaching the Carkeel Roundabout Devon-bound there are narrow lanes and slow traffic
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man hospitalised after being trapped by car

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

A man has been taken to hospital with leg injuries after he became trapped between a car and a bridge wall near Truro early this morning.

Firefighters used crash rescue equipment to release the man, who was "pinned" by the car just before 04:30 near St Erme. 

He was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital for treatment. It's not clear how he became trapped.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ferry taken out of service after 'beaching' on Devon side of river

Devon Live

One of the Torpoint Ferries has been left damaged after hitting the slipway on Sunday afternoon in an accident which saw the vessel taken out of service.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornish school put into special measures after best GCSE results

BBC Radio Cornwall

A Cornish school which achieved its best GCSE results ever in 2016 has been put into special measures.

Ofsted reports all aspects of Cape Cornwall School in St Just are either inadequate or need improvement and disadvantaged children significantly underachieve.

Ofsted does praise the school for being inclusive, welcoming and integral to the community and adds history and English are strong. 

But weak teaching in other subjects, truancy rates above the national average, the behaviour of a small number of pupils and the failure of the governors to question underperfomance with enough vigour are criticised. 

In a letter to parents Executive Head Jan Woodhouse - who started in September - said:

Our key priorities are to improve the quality of teaching across all subjects, and ensure that students [especially disadvantaged students] fully engage in lessons with the activities. We also need to improve attendance and we would ask for support from every parent in making sure their child attends school on every day possible."

Jan WoodhouseExecutive Head
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Beautiful morning across most of the South West

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

.
.

Plenty of sunshine to start the day at Sidmouth, Topsham and for most of the SW. 

The early mist is lifting from Bodmin.   

.
.
.
.
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A sunny Monday in store for most of the South West

BBC Weather

It will be another fine day for most, with good spells of sunshine.

It will feel pleasantly warm in the sun, particularly in sheltered western parts, with light winds.  

Maximum temperature 15C (59F). 

weather map
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plymouth Argyle fans prepare for parade

BBC Radio Devon

Hundreds of people are expected to line the streets of Plymouth later today when the city hosts an open-top bus parade for Plymouth Argyle football players, in celebration of their promotion to League One. 

Argyle narrowly missed out on the League Two title at the weekend, after drawing 1 - 1 to Grimsby Town. 

Plymouth Argyle Promotion
Rex Features
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel update: Roadworks expected to cause delays

BBC News Travel

It's an incident free morning so far, but there are some roadworks expected to cause delays: 

  • On the A30 at Broadwoodwidger, one lane is closed Cornwall-bound for drainage works between Stowford Cross and the Liftondown turn-off
  • In Plymouth on the A386 Tavistock Road between Budshead Road and the Derriford Roundabout Expect delays
  • In Plymouth, at Sutton Harbourthe pedestrian footbridge across Sutton Lock remains closed due to a mechanical fault. Pedestrians can use the Harbour Heritage Trail as an alternative route
  • In Exeter Bonhay Road is closed between Exeter St David's Station and St David's Hill for sewer work. Diversions are in place
  • Near Penzance on the A30 Longrock Bypass there's a lane closure and speed restriction in both directions for drainage works
  • Near Penryn on the A39 expect slow traffic on the approaches to the Treluswell Roundabout due to the road improvements
  • In Bodmin a number of roads in the town centre are closed or have restrictions due to long term roadworks
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Five-year-old Olly writes a bucket list after cancer returns

Devon Live

A five-year-old boy from South Devon has written a list of the things he wants to do after being told the cancer he has battled since just months after he was born has returned.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man 'trapped between car and bridge' rescued

A man who became "trapped between a car and a bridge wall" has been rescued by fire crews.

Seventeen firefighters were called to the scene near St Erme, Truro, at 04:30 today.

Firefighters used crash rescue equipment to release the man from "being pinned by the car", Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters left the man with an ambulance crew. It is currently unclear how the man became trapped.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Monday

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top