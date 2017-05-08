Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was punched in the face at a Plymouth nightclub.

They say a 20-year-old man was on the edge of the dance floor at Pryzm Nightclub when he was punched once in the face by an unknown person about 01:30 on 4 May.

He was taken to hospital and treated for dislodged teeth.

Anyone who was present or could offer any further information about this incident is asked to contact the police on 101 or 101@DC.police.uk quoting crime reference number CR/034222/17.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.