Devon and Cornwall local elections 2017

After eight months of hard graft, bruises and broken bones, there is still everything to play for as the Premiership enters its final round.

Three teams are battling to finish top of the table, Bath and Leicester will fight it out for the all-important fourth play-off spot and another trio of sides can earn themselves a European Champions Cup place for next season. The only certainty is that bottom side Bristol are already relegated.

BBC Sport takes a closer look at how things could shape up once the final whistle blows on Saturday, including how things could develop for Exeter.