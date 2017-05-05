Summary
- Police warn of 'dangerous' pink pills thought to be ecstasy in North Cornwall
- Devon and Cornwall local elections 2017: Results expected later
- Safes targeted in South Hams burglaries
- Hundreds of fishermen could be given free GPS equipped life jackets in a bid to cut sea deaths
- Tom Daley in hospital ahead of wedding
- Latest updates on Friday 5 May 2017
By Andrew Segal
Devon County Council: Conservatives win Salcombe
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Conservative Rufus Gilbert is elected to represent the Salcombe ward of Devon County Council with a majority of more 1,300.
Rugby Union Premiership: Home play-off for Exeter?
BBC Sport
After eight months of hard graft, bruises and broken bones, there is still everything to play for as the Premiership enters its final round.
Three teams are battling to finish top of the table, Bath and Leicester will fight it out for the all-important fourth play-off spot and another trio of sides can earn themselves a European Champions Cup place for next season. The only certainty is that bottom side Bristol are already relegated.
BBC Sport takes a closer look at how things could shape up once the final whistle blows on Saturday, including how things could develop for Exeter.
Devon County Council election: Axminster and Feniton & Honiton winners both new Conservative councillors
Anna Varle
BBC South West
Ian Hall has won Axminster's Devon County Council seat with 47% of the vote.
He and now Feniton & Honiton councillor Phil Twiss are both new Conservative councillors on the 60-seat authority.
Meanwhile, Andrew Leadbetter has retained his seat for Conservative Wearside & Topsham.
Independent Frank Biederman has retained his seat at Fremington Rural.
Cornwall Council election: Ballot count 'due to start at about 13:00'
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Verification of ballots for the Cornwall Council election is still continuing at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge.
It's estimated that that the counts themselves will begin at about 13:00.
Devon County Council: Tories win Feniton & Honiton
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Phil Twiss takes Devon County Council's Feniton & Honiton ward for the Conservatives with a majority of more than 1,300.
Cornwall Council elections: Verification of ballots continues
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Devon County Council election: Conservatives take Dawlish
Anna Varle
BBC South West
John Clatworthy won nearly 52% of the vote and had a majority of more than 900.
Serious road collision at Harberton, near Totnes
New £1.2m venue at Devon's Rosemoor Garden
BBC Radio Devon
The Royal Horticultural Society has invested £1.2m into a new venue for the Rosemoor Garden in north Devon.
The Garden Room is officially opening at the site in Torrington later and will be used for events, including concerts after being designed to blend in with the landscape, staff said.
Those in charge added that it was a significant investment into the South West's tourism industry and they expected it to bring more people to the region.
Exeter Chiefs' scrum half Hayden Thomas leaving club
Gordon Sparks
Presenter, BBC Radio Devon
Exeter Chiefs' longest-serving player is hanging up his boots after 14 years with the club.
Scrum half Hayden Thomas is the last remaining Chief to have played at the old County Ground.
He said: "I've been looking to finish for a while now and move on to coaching - I've been doing a lot of work with the academy.
"It's just the right time. My body's still in a reasonable state, and I thought I'd rather go out on my own terms."
Rail signal issues resolved
Local election ballot verification and counts begin in Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
Local election ballot verification and counts have begun in Cornwall.
We'll bring you the latest results for the authority's 122 seats up for grabs as the day goes on.
Weatherman Kevin receives Royal Navy service medal
Andrew Segal
Local Live
We've celebrated a life on the ocean wave this morning, with our very own weatherman, Kevin Thomas, receiving the Royal Navy's Volunteer Reserve Service Medal.
As you may know, Kevin used to be a Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy as a meteorologist.
The medal, for outstanding service in the Royal Navy Reserve, was presented on air on BBC Radio Cornwall by Commander Jason Phillips, from RNAS Culdrose, while Kevin was on air with James Churchfield and Mel Osborne.
And it's been inspiring him for the rest of the morning in the newsroom, as he's kept it by his keyboard.
A3075 closed after three-vehicle road crash near Goonhavern
BBC News Travel
The A3075 has been closed in both directions after a three-vehicle road crash at Goonhavern.
Ambulance crews are dealing with casualties, it is understood.
Police have said drivers should seek alternate route.
Tom Daley in hospital for hips treatment
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Plymouth diver Tom Daley has been in hospital for treatment to his hips, he has revealed on social media.
The two-time 22-year-old Olympic medallist shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram and Twitter, saying "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger".
He later tweeted a reply to one concerned follower: "I'm getting old...my hips needed some help".
The treatment comes before his wedding to 42-year-old American screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, which is due to be held this weekend.
Devon County Council expected to announce local election results first
Martyn Oates
BBC South West Political Editor
Devon County Council and Cornwall Council election results are due today.
Devon County Council had all its votes verified last night, so it should be the first to announce its results.
Verification involves checking that the number of ballot papers in any ballot box matches the number of ballot papers issued, according to the Electoral Commission.
Safes targeted in South Hams burglaries
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A series of burglaries have been carried out in the South Hams area, seeing cash stolen "particularly from safes", police say.
Kingsbridge Police said on Facebook businesses should "ensure your security is thorough" after the premises were broken into.
Officers said: "We would recommend that only a limited and necessary amount of cash is kept on your premises and bank the excess as often as possible to minimise any possible theft."
Where is The Range owner Chris Dawson on the Sunday Times Rich List 2017?
Devon Live
The owner of The Range empire, Devon's Chris Dawson, has cemented his place on the Sunday Times Rich List by adding another £150m to his fortune in the last 12 months.
Council applies for £100k for locator-equipped life jackets
BBC Spotlight
A scheme believed to be the first in the country to provide hundreds of fishermen with free GPS equipped life jackets has moved a step closer to becoming a reality.
Plymouth City Council has applied for more than £100,000 of European funding to pay for 250 jackets, which have a personal locator beacon fitted to them.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch looked into six fatal overboard accidents from fishing boats last year. Four of those fishermen were not wearing a life jacket.
Authorities said the jackets would enable coastguards to locate casualties within 20m of their coordinates.
What was your polling station like?
Machete wielding robber hunted by armed police in Plymouth
Plymouth Herald
Armed response officers have been scouring the city centre after a masked man wielding a machete robbed a convenience store.
Woman detained under Mental Health Act after climbing on church roof
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A woman has been detained under the Mental Health Act after climbing on to the roof of a church in Devon, police say.
Officers in Kingsbridge said on Facebook that they were called to a concern for welfare incident in Dartmouth town centre at about 05:00.
Police said: "Negotiations took place and a female was brought down safely."
Cornwall Council will have 122 of 123 seats filled
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Only election results for 122 of Cornwall Council's 123 seats will be declared today.
One contest, in Bodmin St Petroc, has been delayed following the death of Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Rogerson.
The council has been led by a coalition of Liberal Democrats and Independents since 2013.
Elderly woman 'mislays car'
BBC Weather Watchers: Sunny and cloudy in Devon
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
Do you have any weather pictures you want to share? Email us.
Diver Tom Daley shares picture from hospital bed
BBC Spotlight
Plymouth diver Tom Daley has concerned fans by sharing a picture of himself in a hospital bed ahead of his wedding.
The photo of the two-time 22-year-old Olympic medallist was posted on Instagram and Twitter. He wrote: "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger." with the hash tag #AtheleteLife. He also says "Back on the board soon."
His orignal tweet made no reference to what caused his admission to hospital.
The image comes as newspapers report he is marrying his fiance, 42-year-old American screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, this weekend.
Plymouth-Penzance trains delayed by Cornwall points failure
BBC News Travel
Train services between Plymouth and Penzance are facing delays of up to one hour due to a points failure at Bodmin Parkway.
Police concerned at 'Red Bull' branded ecstasy tablets
BBC Radio Cornwall
Police in north Cornwall say a dangerous new tablet thought to be ecstasy is circulating in the area.
The pink pills are branded as Red Bull but have nothing to do with the well-known energy drink brand.
Officers said some youngsters were left very unwell after taking the tablets, and they were concerned people could be attracted to the tablets because of the branding.
Labour wins Exeter City Council by-election
Cornwall election counts to start at 10:00
Travel: Weather conditions cancel ferries
BBC News Travel
Windy with some sunny spells today, turning wet overnight
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
It will be a fairly cloudy start to the day, but this will tend to break up bringing spells of sunshine through much of the day.
Winds will gradually strengthen though, perhaps reaching gale force by the end of the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Counts due for local election results
BBC Spotlight
The votes for local elections for Devon County Council and Cornwall Council will be counted throughout today.
In Devon, the Conservatives have led the county council since 2009 and the party will be hoping to hold a majority of the authority's 60 seats.
Meanwhile, Cornwall's unitary authority has been led by a coalition of Liberal Democrats and Independents since the last elections in 2013.
News, sport, weather and travel for Friday
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel, weather and, of course, local election results for Devon and Cornwall.
