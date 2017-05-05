Devon and Cornwall local elections 2017

Live coverage on BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Cornwall

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Police warn of 'dangerous' pink pills thought to be ecstasy in North Cornwall
  2. Devon and Cornwall local elections 2017: Results expected later
  3. Safes targeted in South Hams burglaries
  4. Hundreds of fishermen could be given free GPS equipped life jackets in a bid to cut sea deaths
  5. Tom Daley in hospital ahead of wedding
  6. Latest updates on Friday 5 May 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Devon County Council: Conservatives win Salcombe

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Conservative Rufus Gilbert is elected to represent the Salcombe ward of Devon County Council with a majority of more 1,300.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rugby Union Premiership: Home play-off for Exeter?

BBC Sport

After eight months of hard graft, bruises and broken bones, there is still everything to play for as the Premiership enters its final round.

Three teams are battling to finish top of the table, Bath and Leicester will fight it out for the all-important fourth play-off spot and another trio of sides can earn themselves a European Champions Cup place for next season. The only certainty is that bottom side Bristol are already relegated.

BBC Sport takes a closer look at how things could shape up once the final whistle blows on Saturday, including how things could develop for Exeter.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devon County Council election: Axminster and Feniton & Honiton winners both new Conservative councillors

Anna Varle

BBC South West

Ian Hall has won Axminster's Devon County Council seat with 47% of the vote.  

He and now Feniton & Honiton councillor Phil Twiss are both new Conservative councillors on the 60-seat authority.

Meanwhile, Andrew Leadbetter has retained his seat for Conservative Wearside & Topsham.

Independent Frank Biederman has retained his seat at Fremington Rural.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornwall Council election: Ballot count 'due to start at about 13:00'

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

Election count stage
BBC

Verification of ballots for the Cornwall Council election is still continuing at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge. 

It's estimated that that the counts themselves will begin at about 13:00.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devon County Council: Tories win Feniton & Honiton

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Phil Twiss takes Devon County Council's Feniton & Honiton ward for the Conservatives with a majority of more than 1,300.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornwall Council elections: Verification of ballots continues

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devon County Council election: Conservatives take Dawlish

Anna Varle

BBC South West

View more on twitter

John Clatworthy won nearly 52% of the vote and had a majority of more than 900.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Serious road collision at Harberton, near Totnes

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New £1.2m venue at Devon's Rosemoor Garden

BBC Radio Devon

The Royal Horticultural Society has invested £1.2m into a new venue for the Rosemoor Garden in north Devon.

Rosemoor Garden
BBC

The Garden Room is officially opening at the site in Torrington later and will be used for events, including concerts after being designed to blend in with the landscape, staff said. 

Those in charge added that it was a significant investment into the South West's tourism industry and they expected it to bring more people to the region.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Exeter Chiefs' scrum half Hayden Thomas leaving club

Gordon Sparks

Presenter, BBC Radio Devon

Exeter Chiefs' longest-serving player is hanging up his boots after 14 years with the club. 

Scrum half Hayden Thomas is the last remaining Chief to have played at the old County Ground.

He said: "I've been looking to finish for a while now and move on to coaching - I've been doing a lot of work with the academy.

"It's just the right time. My body's still in a reasonable state, and I thought I'd rather go out on my own terms."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rail signal issues resolved

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Local election ballot verification and counts begin in Cornwall

BBC Radio Cornwall

Election counting
BBC

Local election ballot verification and counts have begun in Cornwall. 

We'll bring you the latest results for the authority's 122 seats up for grabs as the day goes on.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weatherman Kevin receives Royal Navy service medal

Andrew Segal

Local Live

We've celebrated a life on the ocean wave this morning, with our very own weatherman, Kevin Thomas, receiving the Royal Navy's Volunteer Reserve Service Medal.

Medal
BBC

As you may know, Kevin used to be a Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy as a meteorologist.

The medal, for outstanding service in the Royal Navy Reserve, was presented on air on BBC Radio Cornwall by Commander Jason Phillips, from RNAS Culdrose, while Kevin was on air with James Churchfield and Mel Osborne. 

Medal on desk
BBC

And it's been inspiring him for the rest of the morning in the newsroom, as he's kept it by his keyboard.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A3075 closed after three-vehicle road crash near Goonhavern

BBC News Travel

The A3075 has been closed in both directions after a three-vehicle road crash at Goonhavern.

Ambulance crews are dealing with casualties, it is understood. 

Police have said drivers should seek alternate route.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tom Daley in hospital for hips treatment

Andrew Segal

Local Live

View more on twitter

Plymouth diver Tom Daley has been in hospital for treatment to his hips, he has revealed on social media. 

The two-time 22-year-old Olympic medallist shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram and Twitter, saying "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger".

He later tweeted a reply to one concerned follower: "I'm getting old...my hips needed some help".

The treatment comes before his wedding to 42-year-old American screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, which is due to be held this weekend.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devon County Council expected to announce local election results first

Martyn Oates

BBC South West Political Editor

Polling station
BBC

Devon County Council and Cornwall Council election results are due today. 

Devon County Council had all its votes verified last night, so it should be the first to announce its results.

Verification involves checking that the number of ballot papers in any ballot box matches the number of ballot papers issued, according to the Electoral Commission.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Safes targeted in South Hams burglaries

Andrew Segal

Local Live

A series of burglaries have been carried out in the South Hams area, seeing cash stolen "particularly from safes", police say.

Kingsbridge Police said on Facebook businesses should "ensure your security is thorough" after the premises were broken into.

Officers said: "We would recommend that only a limited and necessary amount of cash is kept on your premises and bank the excess as often as possible to minimise any possible theft."

Police van
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Where is The Range owner Chris Dawson on the Sunday Times Rich List 2017?

Devon Live

The owner of The Range empire, Devon's Chris Dawson, has cemented his place on the Sunday Times Rich List by adding another £150m to his fortune in the last 12 months.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council applies for £100k for locator-equipped life jackets

BBC Spotlight

A scheme believed to be the first in the country to provide hundreds of fishermen with free GPS equipped life jackets has moved a step closer to becoming a reality.

GPS Jacket
BBC

Plymouth City Council has applied for more than £100,000 of European funding to pay for 250 jackets, which have a personal locator beacon fitted to them. 

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch looked into six fatal overboard accidents from fishing boats last year. Four of those fishermen were not wearing a life jacket. 

Authorities said the jackets would enable coastguards to locate casualties within 20m of their coordinates.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What was your polling station like?

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Machete wielding robber hunted by armed police in Plymouth

Plymouth Herald

Armed response officers have been scouring the city centre after a masked man wielding a machete robbed a convenience store.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman detained under Mental Health Act after climbing on church roof

Andrew Segal

Local Live

A woman has been detained under the Mental Health Act after climbing on to the roof of a church in Devon, police say. 

Officers in Kingsbridge said on Facebook that they were called to a concern for welfare incident in Dartmouth town centre at about 05:00. 

Police said: "Negotiations took place and a female was brought down safely."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornwall Council will have 122 of 123 seats filled

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Cornwall Council
BBC

Only election results for 122 of Cornwall Council's 123 seats will be declared today.

One contest, in Bodmin St Petroc, has been delayed following the death of Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Rogerson.

The council has been led by a coalition of Liberal Democrats and Independents since 2013.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Elderly woman 'mislays car'

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC Weather Watchers: Sunny and cloudy in Devon

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

View more on twitter

Do you have any weather pictures you want to share? Email us.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Diver Tom Daley shares picture from hospital bed

BBC Spotlight

View more on twitter

Plymouth diver Tom Daley has concerned fans by sharing a picture of himself in a hospital bed ahead of his wedding. 

The photo of the two-time 22-year-old Olympic medallist was posted on Instagram and Twitter. He wrote: "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger." with the hash tag #AtheleteLife. He also says "Back on the board soon."

His orignal tweet made no reference to what caused his admission to hospital.

The image comes as newspapers report he is marrying his fiance, 42-year-old American screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, this weekend.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plymouth-Penzance trains delayed by Cornwall points failure

BBC News Travel

Train services between Plymouth and Penzance are facing delays of up to one hour due to a points failure at Bodmin Parkway.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police concerned at 'Red Bull' branded ecstasy tablets

BBC Radio Cornwall

View more on twitter

Police in north Cornwall say a dangerous new tablet thought to be ecstasy is circulating in the area.

The pink pills are branded as Red Bull but have nothing to do with the well-known energy drink brand.

Officers said some youngsters were left very unwell after taking the tablets, and they were concerned people could be attracted to the tablets because of the branding.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Labour wins Exeter City Council by-election

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornwall election counts to start at 10:00

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Weather conditions cancel ferries

BBC News Travel

  • In Devon, all sailings of the Brixham to Torquay Express Ferry have been cancelled today due to the forecast adverse weather conditions
  • In Cornwall, also due to the weather, all sailings of the St Mawes Ferry, Place Ferry and Enterprise Boats are cancelled
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Windy with some sunny spells today, turning wet overnight

Bee Tucker

BBC Weather

It will be a fairly cloudy start to the day, but this will tend to break up bringing spells of sunshine through much of the day.

Winds will gradually strengthen though, perhaps reaching gale force by the end of the afternoon. 

Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).

BBC weather in the South West on Friday 5 May
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Counts due for local election results

BBC Spotlight

The votes for local elections for Devon County Council and Cornwall Council will be counted throughout today.

Polling station
BBC

In Devon, the Conservatives have led the county council since 2009 and the party will be hoping to hold a majority of the authority's 60 seats.

Meanwhile, Cornwall's unitary authority has been led by a coalition of Liberal Democrats and Independents since the last elections in 2013.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Friday

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel, weather and, of course, local election results for Devon and Cornwall.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top