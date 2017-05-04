Local representatives of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme have thanked Prince Philip for his "inspiration", after the announcement he is to stand down from royal duties.

Buckingham Palace says the Queen's husband, who is 95, has her full support in taking the decision.

BBC

Prince Philip, pictured here at St Michael's Mount in 2013, has made many visits to the South West of England.

Mary Crook, secretary of the Cornwall Panel of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, said: "It is the end of an era but I know that it will go forward. I don't think it's the end of the award.

"We thank the Duke for all the hours and the work and the inspiration he has given us throughout these six decades," she added.