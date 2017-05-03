Metropolitan Police

A student who planted a bomb on a Tube carriage then went to college and, when he returned home that evening, checked the internet for news reports about what he had done, a court was told.

Twenty-year-old Damon Smith - of Rotherhithe, south London, but who had lived in Devon - left a rucksack containing the bomb and shrapnel on a Jubilee line carriage last October, the Old Bailey heard.

The court was told Smith had been interested in making bombs since the age of 10 and said it was "something to do when he was bored". He was also shown the Anarchist Cookbook at 14 by a friend.

He was found guilty of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life. He is due to be sentenced on 26 May.