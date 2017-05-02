Two reporters were sent to cover the visit of Prime Minister Theresa May to Cornwall and all they got were these two pics.

Cornwall Live

Equipped with mobiles to record the visit on Facebook Live, they were told by officials to stay in a room until they were allowed to fire just two questions at Mrs May.

Cornwall Live editor Jacqui Merrington fumed: "To think that in this day and age - we were and still are a local newspaper - but we are a lot more than that.

"We are digital media and that is the case for most local media nowadays and to be restricted on that basis seems very archaic."

The Conservatives said that Cornwall Live had requested on the morning of the visit to film it with broadcasters BBC and ITV and it was "not possible".

"The organisation's journalists did interview the prime minister and their photographer accompanied the prime minister on a factory tour."