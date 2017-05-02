Summary
- Man who filmed himself raping girls jailed for 18 years
- Bus passenger dies after being 'found on the ground'
- HIV doctor alert prompts recall of patients
- Rapper reported 'missing on Dartmoor'
- Man suffers serious head injuries in cyclist crash
- Prime Minister meets local fishermen during Cornwall visit
- Man trapped in bedroom after blaze breaks out in lounge
- Hopes that gig championships will launch rowing ambitions
- Latest updates on Tuesday 2 May 2017
Missing rapper previously camped on Dartmoor 'on a fast'
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
A friend of a rapper who has been missing on Dartmoor said he had gone there before on a religious retreat.
Joel Griffiths, 35, from Devonport, Plymouth, performs as J Reaper.
He was first reported missing on 28 April but has not been seen since 19 April.
His friend Tim Francis said the last time he went camping on Dartmoor "was for 40 days on a fast as he believes in the bible".
Police and Dartmoor Search and Rescue have been searching for Mr Griffiths.
Victims of paedophile Damien Treavartha 'immensely brave'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Victims of a Devon paedophile showed "immense bravery" speaking out against their attacker, a children's charity says.
Thirty-four-year-old Damien Treavartha, from Newton Abbot, was jailed for 18 years at Exeter Crown Court for sexual assaults on three victims over three years, one of whom was aged only eight or nine.
The NSPCC said: "Treavartha is a dangerous sexual predator who preyed on his young victims for his own gratification. This disturbing case shows how vital it is to educate pupils about abuse and empower them to come forward if they have been abused."
It added: "The victims in this case have shown immense bravery in speaking out and we hope they are receiving support to recover from their ordeal."
Reporters send pic of door after block on filming Theresa May
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Two reporters were sent to cover the visit of Prime Minister Theresa May to Cornwall and all they got were these two pics.
Equipped with mobiles to record the visit on Facebook Live, they were told by officials to stay in a room until they were allowed to fire just two questions at Mrs May.
Cornwall Live editor Jacqui Merrington fumed: "To think that in this day and age - we were and still are a local newspaper - but we are a lot more than that.
"We are digital media and that is the case for most local media nowadays and to be restricted on that basis seems very archaic."
The Conservatives said that Cornwall Live had requested on the morning of the visit to film it with broadcasters BBC and ITV and it was "not possible".
"The organisation's journalists did interview the prime minister and their photographer accompanied the prime minister on a factory tour."
Theresa May awkwardly eating chips in Cornwall could be 2017's 'bacon sandwich'
The Guardian
There’s nothing more traditionally British on a visit to the seaside than eating chips in the open air, but during a campaign visit to Cornwall on Tuesday Theresa May looked distinctly uncomfortable while tucking into a cone of them.
Disqualified driver jailed for offences including knocking over schoolgirl
Cornwall Live
A disqualified motorist who continued to put lives in danger and take to the road to commit a catalogue of offences which included knocking over a 11-year-old girl, has been sent to prison.
Latest weather: Getting cloudier but staying dry
David Braine
Weather Forecaster
It'll be a dry and chilly night, with fairly light winds and clear spells. However, the cloud will increase from the east towards morning. Minimum Temperature: 7C (45F).
Rather cloudy on Wednesday, but mainly dry with a few bright or sunny spells in the west making it feel warm there.
An isolated light shower is possible later. Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Sailors aim to beat own dinghy long-distance record
BBC Radio Devon
Two Devon sailors are attempting to beat their own dinghy long-distance world record by sailing from Plymouth to Scotland in the next three weeks - about 500 nautical miles.
Acting Petty Officer Phil Slade and MoD civilian staff member Mark Belamarich (pictured) will be making the voyage in a 14ft dinghy.
Last year, they gained a Guinness World Record sailing 309 miles to Portsmouth via France. It was the furthest ever sailed in a double-handed boat.
The pair said they planned to raise funds for a naval charity and for bowel cancer research.
BBC News Travel
Defibrillator breaking 'investigated as theft'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Police in Devon are investigating a defibrillator being taken and broken as an incident of theft.
Officers said on Facebook that the heart treatment machine in Kingsbridge was found abandoned and its pads, which are attached to a body, were missing, "rendering it useless".
It was thought it was taken "sometime overnight between Saturday and Sunday" when it was removed from its case on the wall of a town pharmacy by the bus station.
Police said the act "could have had fatal consequences". The machine has been repaired and put back in place.
Council dishes out littering and dog fouling fines
BBC Radio Devon
"We're cracking down on littering and dog fouling" is the message from Mid Devon District Council, which has issued a number of fixed penalty notices for the offences over the last few months.
The authority said it had issued four £80 fixed penalty fines for littering in the area, along with an on-the-spot fine for dog fouling, outside a play area in Cullompton.
Councillors said it was part of a drive to keep the area free from antisocial behaviour and educate locals on the amount of money spent on clearing up litter and fly-tipping.
Doctor at centre of HIV alert 'involved in orthopaedic ops'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A locum doctor at the centre of an HIV alert was involved in orthopaedic operations in Cornwall, hospital bosses say.
Nearly 60 patients in Cornwall are among hundreds across England being notified about the doctor who was later diagnosed with HIV.
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust said: "We are writing to 57 patients offering the opportunity, as a precaution, to return to the hospital for a blood test. There is no need for individuals to take any special precautions in advance of receiving our letter.
"The doctor was involved in orthopaedic operations at the Royal Cornwall Hospital for a six-month period between 2011 and 2012."
Tube bomb jury 'can draw inferences from accused not giving evidence'
BBC News UK
Jurors could draw inferences as they saw fit from a student accused of building a bomb and leaving it on a London Tube train not giving evidence at his own trial, an Old Bailey judge says.
Damon Smith denies making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, but he admitted perpetrating a bomb hoax.
The 20-year-old - who has Asperger's syndrome and had lived in Newton Abbot, Devon - allegedly left a rucksack with explosives and ball-bearing shrapnel on a Jubilee Line train, the Old Bailey was told. The court previously heard Mr Smith admitted he only meant it to spew harmless smoke as a prank.
Richard Carey-Hughes QC announced his client would not give evidence after prosecutors closed their case. The trial continues.
'Archaic' Tories ban Cornwall Live reporters filming PM
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Reporters covering Theresa May's visit to Cornwall were not allowed to film her and were restricted to just two questions.
The journalists, who were also not allowed to broadcast via Facebook Live, were treated in an "archaic" way by Conservatives, said Cornwall Live.
A Cornwall Live photographer was only allowed to take stills of the PM.
The Conservatives said the "last minute" request to film "was not possible this morning".
Public say they want to buy up-for-sale South Devon hospital site
Devon Live
The people of Bovey Tracey have spoken and are all signing from the same hymn sheet in that they want to buy the Bovey Tracey community hospital site.
Glynn Valley accident lorry 'not to be recovered until after rush hour'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A lorry which came off the A38 in the Glynn Valley in Cornwall will not be recovered until after Tuesday evening's rush hour, police say.
The vehicle has caused slow traffic in the area of the turn-off for Bodmin Parkway railway station for much of the afternoon.
Churcher quits Redruth: Coach worried he 'spread myself quite thin'
BBC Sport
Redruth head coach Marek Churcher is stepping down as head coach of Redruth Rugby Club having only taken on the role in August 2016.
Churcher, who is a full-time rugby coach, admitted last week he was considering his future, telling BBC Radio Cornwall: "It's been quite tough this season, especially since Christmas, trying to coach three or four teams in a week.
"I've spread myself quite thin. I've got to look at myself and be a bit selfish about it."
He has since decided to quit as the Reds head coach following the 32-26 defeat by Henley Hawks in the club's final game of the season on Saturday.
"Everyone at the club has been brilliant and I could not have asked for anything more," Churcher told the club's website.
Frogmouth chicks hand-reared to 'give them best chance of survival'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Two chicks from a bird species usually native to Australia are being hand-reared at an attraction in Cornwall to "give them the best chance of survival", staff say.
The two 23-day-old tawny frogmouth chicks are at Paradise Park in Hayle.
Keeper Sarah-Jayne Cooke said: "The parents have sadly not been very successful in the past at raising their own chicks. So the decision was made to hand-rear these two to give them the best chance of survival."
The unusual birds of prey are often mistaken for owls.
Single dose of nature taken once a week in Cornwall pilot scheme just what the doctor ordered
i Newspaper
Convening with Nature for just two hours a week can work wonders for your mood, a new study has found.
Tiverton promoted to Southern League Premier Division
BBC Radio Devon
Celebrations are being held in mid-Devon after Tiverton Town's promotion to the Southern League Premier Division.
The Ambers beat Salisbury City 2-0 in their playoff final yesterday. Michael Landricombe and Tom Bath scored the goals.
Lorry comes off road in the Glynn Valley
BBC News Travel
The A38 has been blocked in both directions near Bodmin Parkway Station due to the accident. Traffic is queueing
Paedophile 'a danger to young girls'
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
A cunning and manipulative paedophile who filmed himself raping girls as young as eight carried out sexual assaults on three victims over a period of three years, a court heard.
In a morning of distressing evidence, statements were read out at Exeter Crown Court from victims of 34-year-old Damien Treavartha, from Newton Abbot.
One said: "I wanted to commit suicide. I feel unsafe. I can’t trust anyone. I feel so upset and guilty."
Another victim said: "I began to harm myself. It’s destroyed my trust in people. I cry a lot and I feel so angry."
Sentencing, Judge Erik Salomonsen said Treavartha was a danger to young girls and a long prison sentence was justified in the public interest. Treavartha was jailed for 18 years and was also ordered to sign on the sex offenders' register for life and banned from any future unmonitored contact with children.
Nearly 60 in Cornwall affected by HIV doctor patient recall
BBC News England
Nearly 60 patients in Cornwall are among hundreds across England who are thought to have been treated by a doctor who was later diagnosed with HIV.
An appeal has gone out to about 400 patients nationally in connection with the locum, who was employed at three hospital trusts between June 2010 and February 2015, NHS officials said.
The doctor worked in Nottingham, Chesterfield and at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust.
While emphasising the risk was low, letters offering testing have been sent to patients identified. There were 57 people treated in Cornwall.
Redruth Rugby Club's head coach steps down
BBC Radio Cornwall
Redruth Rugby Club's head coach Marek Churcher has announced that, "with a heavy heart", he is stepping down from his post.
He said that he was to "still play an active role in the club overseeing certain aspects of the coaching side".
He will also "continue to maintain the link with academy players both from Truro College and from Exeter Chiefs".
The club said: "Redruth RFC would like to thank Marek for all his hard work this season, and we look forward to announcing the new coaching line up as soon as possible."
Seagull wings it in live TV broadcast
BBC Radio Cornwall
Chief Political Correspondent Vicki Young was trying to describe Theresa May's visit to Mevagissey when she had a very temporary unexpected co-star during her live broadcast.
Bomb accused declines to give evidence
BBC News UK
A student accused of building a bomb and leaving it on a London Tube train will not give evidence at his trial.
Damon Smith denies making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, but he admitted perpetrating a bomb hoax.
The 20-year-old, who had lived in Newton Abbot, Devon, allegedly packed a rucksack with explosives and ball-bearing shrapnel. He then left it on a Jubilee Line train and timed it to go off within minutes, the Old Bailey was told.
The judge told jurors they would probably begin deliberating on Wednesday once the defence closed its case. The trial continues.
Prime Minister has her chips?
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
Prime Minister Theresa May meets with St Austell MP Steve Double while in Mevagissey.
A38 Glynn Valley partially blocked by crash
BBC News Travel
In Cornwall, the A38 in the Glynn Valley has been partially blocked westbound near Bodmin Parkway due to a road crash.
Traffic is slow-moving and queueing in both directions.
Missing rapper 'planned to camp near reservoir'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A rapper from Plymouth who has been missing for nearly two weeks had planned to go camping near Burrator Reservoir, a friend says.
Joel Griffiths was first reported missing on 28 April but has not been seen since 19 April. Dog units, a police helicopter and Dartmoor Search and Rescue have been searching for him.
His friend, Tim Francis, has posted an appeal on Facebook for people to join the search for the missing 35-year-old.
He said Mr Griffiths planned to go camping near Burrator Reservoir on 20 April and had not been seen since.
When he was 23, Mr Griffiths, a hip hop artist, was sponsored by the Prince's Trust and was helped to open a music studio to help keep young people off the streets.
Taxi driver 'drove children to school with no insurance'
Cornwall Live
A Camborne taxi driver who was reported by a member of the public driving recklessly along the A30 drove children to school without any insurance, a court heard.
BBC News Travel
HIV doctor alert prompts recall of patients
BBC News England
An appeal has gone out to more than 400 patients who were treated by a doctor who was later diagnosed with HIV.
NHS officials said the locum was employed at three hospital trusts between June 2010 and February 2015.
These were Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust.
While emphasising the risk is low, letters offering testing have been sent to the 401 patients identified. The NHS has said it will not name the doctor involved.
Missing Holsworthy man found
BreakingMan who filmed himself raping girls jailed for 18 years
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
A paedophile who filmed himself raping girls as young as eight has been jailed for 18 years.
Damien Treavartha, 34, from Newton Abbot, groomed children and then carried out a series of sexual assaults.
One victim said Treavartha's attacks had left her suicidal.
Bus passenger dies after being 'found on the ground'
Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was found on the ground after getting off a bus last week.
Officers said the local woman, in her 70s, was "quickly found on the floor" after getting off the bus in Newton Road, Troon, Cornwall, at about 16:20 on Friday 28 April.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Members of the public gave first aid and ambulance staff treated the woman at the scene but unfortunately she passed away."
Her family was informed and a report was being prepared for the coroner, the force added. Officers from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit are investigating.
PM out and about in Mevagissey
Vicki Young
Chief Political Correspondent
Seagulls feeding fine 'not enough to solve problems'
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
A ban on feeding seagulls on beaches in East Devon and fining people who do is not enough to solve the problem of nuisance and aggressive birds, a charity says.
The £80 fines are being introduced in Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Sidmouth, Beer and Seaton as part of a Public Space Protection Order.
The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said gulls were a natural part of our country's wildlife but some species are now in decline. It added on its website that while it is "best to avoid widespread feeding of gulls," a ban on feeding them alone was not enough to solve the problem.
East Devon District Council has not said how it intends to police the ban.
Forty-five police staff 'assaulted' in April
Forty-five Devon and Cornwall Police staff were assaulted in April, Supt Ian Drummond-Smith has tweeted.
He said they were assaulted "in execution of duty" and some had "v.nasty injuries".
As a result offenders have been charged and await trial, he added.
In February, The Telegraph reported police officers in England and Wales were subjected to more than 2.4m attacks in just a year.
Prime Minister to meet local fishermen during Cornwall visit
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
The Prime Minister met local MP Steve Double.
Burst water main affects supplies in St Breward