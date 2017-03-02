Devon and Cornwall Live: As it happened

Summary
- About 100 firefighters have been tackling a major fire in Exeter
- PC quits Devon and Cornwall force saying she has 'lost all faith in the job I loved'
- Abuse victims assessed over phone by police
- Police are concerned for Dee Shelly, 58, from West Cornwall who has gone missing
- More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Friday
By Jonathan Morris
BBC Spotlight
Cop resignation: Police 'put employees last'
BBC Spotlight
A police officer has published a damning resignation letter on social media criticising police for "putting their employees last".
Laura Beal has told the BBC that police officers are not able to do the "job we were designed to do".
Husband to sue after gran died of food poisoning from eating roast from Clock and Key in Trispen
Cornwall Live
A grandfather is suing a pub company after he watched his wife die from food poisoning she got from a roast dinner.
There's tin in them thar hills! At least they hope so...
BBC Radio Cornwall
Drilling for tin will start at Kit Hill in Cornwall by the end of the month says mining firm Strategic Minerals.
Cornwall Council has green-lit the scheme at the Redmoor mine.
The firm said drilling is expected to take place in two phases this year.
Tin mining was once a major industry in the area but died out amid overseas competition and a fall in prices.
Extra police 'should relieve pressure'
BBC Spotlight
A senior officer at Devon and Cornwall Police said he hopes more staff will "help to relieve the pressure" on officers.
Ch Supt Jim Colwell made the comments following a damning public resignation letter from PC Laura Beal.
Ch Supt Colwell said “Last month the Chief Constable announced that, through additional budget provided by the Police and Crime Commissioner, we will be employing nearly 100 additional police officers onto the streets and into local policing, as well as 50 criminal investigators and 30 online record takers.
"The extra 100 police officers will bring the total number back up to 3,000 and should help to relieve the pressure."
Sunny periods and scattered showers
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
The rest of the day will be largely dry with some bright or sunny periods along with a few scattered showers. Moderate or fresh westerly winds will ease during the day and also turn to the south or southwest. Maximum tempurature: 11C (52F).
After a mostly dry start to the night with the odd shower, it'll become increasingly cloudy as a spell of occasionally heavy rain moves in from the south. The rain will become patchy by morning while light or moderate south to southwesterly winds will turn to the southeast, becoming strong later on the south coast. Minimum temperature: 6C (43F).
BreakingLeading businessman charged with sexual offences
A leading south west businessman has been charged with 15 serious sexual offences.
Charles Howeson, 67, of Stonehouse, Plymouth is a former Naval officer who had a successful business career in the public and private sector.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the offences are alleged to have taken place against ten men between 1985 and 1994.
He is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on 13 April.
The police said all of the alleged victims are male. One was aged between 14 and 15, another aged between 16 and 18, and eight were in their early twenties.
Mr Howeson left the Navy to enter business and has worked in the public, private and voluntary sectors.
Roles he has held include being chairman of NHS Property Services, regional chairman of Coutts and Co bank, chairman of First Great Western Trains Advisory Board and chairman of Plymouth Chamber of Commerce.
Police 'more like a business'
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
A police officer who has publicly resigned from Devon and Cornwall Police said the force was "more like a business" now.
Laura Beal said she was leaving the police because of the huge pressure put on officers.
Ms Beal said: "We are more like a business now in how we function in relation to finance and ‘customer’ relations, yet we are so far behind on employee rights."
It's a shark, but it's also a crocodile...
Julie Skentelbery
BBC Radio Cornwall
Here's another up close and personal pic of the gaping maw of the Crocodile Shark which washed up in Hope Cove.
Experts are amazed because the shark is most commonly found in warmer climes.
BreakingCommunity hospital beds axed
Police officer: 'Leaving before it kills me'
A police officer who shared her resignation letter online said she had decided to leave Devon and Cornwall Police to save herself.
Laura Beal wrote on Facebook: "I am leaving before this job kills me both physically and mentally.
"I am not only sad because I see what is potentially an amazing career get ruined by hypocrisy and lack of funding; but also because I know I am not the only one going through this and not everyone that needs the help and support will be as lucky as I am to be able to leave."
The letter has been shared hundreds of times and has prompted hundreds of comments.
Police resignation letter: "Staff are not coping"
The damning resignation letter of police officer Laura Beal ties in with the findings of a report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary into policing in England and Wales.
The inspectors said there are now too few detectives and in some areas an erosion of neighbourhood policing.
In her resignation letter Ms Beal told bosses : "Your staff are not coping, and are suffering because there is no one looking out for them.
"Front line response is where you need to focus your time and money. This is where the buck stops."
Crime commissioner to monitor police improvements
BBC Spotlight
Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, Alison Hernandez, says she will be monitoring closely the actions being taken to address the shortcomings identified in a report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary.
She said she would ask the chief constable to deliver significant improvements in the consistency of services provided to the public through local policing teams and in the way that crime is investigated and offenders managed.
Overall the report found services provided by Devon & Cornwall Police required improvement.
Key areas included community engagement through neighbourhood policing and the way that the force investigates crime and reduces re-offending.
Tropical crocodile shark found at Hope Cove
A rare species of shark has been found washed up on the UK coastline.
Conservationists believe it is the first time it's been recorded here.
The animal was discovered on a beach at Hope Cove, in Devon, and reported to experts at the National Marine Aquarium, who believe it is a crocodile shark, usually found in tropical waters all around the globe.
Man 'attacked in Truro car park'
BBC Radio Cornwall
It's reported a man's been seriously injured after being attacked in the Moorfield car park in Truro.
A police officer is quoted as saying the victim was taken to hospital and had emergency surgery after being stabbed in the neck and losing a substantial amount of blood.
He's expected to make a full recovery.
The car park has recently become a sheltering place for some of Truro's homeless community.
Huge 5MW solar farm set to go live near Willand in coming weeks
Devon Live
A huge solar farm which will produce 5MW of power near Willand is set to go live within the coming weeks.
MP secures meeting on tackling plastic bottles on beaches
BBC Spotlight
A government minister has agreed to meet one of the region's MPs to discuss the problem of plastic bottles left on South West beaches.
Conservative Stephen Double, who represents St Austell and Newquay, raised the issue in the Commons.
He's calling for an extra charge on bottles, which would be refunded once they're returned.
Mr Double said: "The government's progress on banning microbeads is very welcome but there are other forms of plastic that are polluting our seas, including the 15 million plastic bottles that are thrown away every day."
New species of shark found in Plymouth waters and it looks terrifying
Plymouth Herald
A new species of shark has been found in Plymouth waters. The rare Crocodile Shark was found on a beach at Hope Cove near Plymouth
How much are Plymouth's bus lane cameras earning for the city council?
BBC News England
Bus lane cameras in Embankment Road, Plymouth have pulled in more than £1.5m for the city council since they were launched in 2012.
But where are the other earners for the council?
Across England almost 4,000 motorists a day are fined for driving in bus lanes , with the most lucrative camera making £6,000 every 24 hours.
BBC England contacted 160 authorities responsible for highways in England, 64 of whom had bus lane cameras.
One lane closed on A38 in Glynn Valley
BBC Travel
On the A38 in the Glynn Valley eastbound between Carminow Cross and Doublebois, one lane is closed due to a broken-down lorry.
Parling and Waldrom to face former employers at Welford Road
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here is the Exeter team news for tomorrow night.
Husband to sue pub company after his wife died from eating roast dinner
Plymouth Herald
A grieving husband is suing a pub company after he watched his wife die from food poisoning she got from a roast dinner.
Most businesses and roads reopen in blaze-hit area
Most businesses and roads have reopened in the area surrounding the site where a major fire destroyed a building in Exeter.
More than 100 firefighters were sent to Devon Contract Waste on Marsh Barton Road late last night.
A section of Marsh Barton Road and Exton Road remain closed, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
It asked members of the public to "take care in immediate area".
'People need to hear this' says police officer in public resignation
BBC Spotlight
A police officer who quit the Devon and Cornwall force after 13 years said she wanted to let people know what it was like in the job.
Laura Beal published her resignation letter to Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer on Facebook saying: "I am expected to go on patrol covering MID-DEVON with one other officer most days and this is meant to be adequate staffing and safe. How this can be acceptable is beyond belief. I have always worked to the best of my ability as I had pride in what I did. This however is not possible any more."
She told the BBC: "I thought people need to hear this."
She said the job was "making me physically and mentally ill".
"It got to the point where I thought 'What is the point?'
"I knew I had to put myself first which is unusual being a police officer because that's not what you do."
The force said officers' health was a priority and support was available through a number of initiatives.
In pictures: How Marsh Barton fire unfolded
Harriet Bradshaw
Reporter
Fire crews are damping down at the scene of a serious blaze at a waste site in Exeter.
More than 100 firefighters were sent to Devon Contract Waste on Marsh Barton Road late last night.
Pockets of smoke from hotspots are still coming for the unit on Marsh Barton.
Prince Charles backs madcap plans to sterilise Cornwall's grey squirrels with Nutella
Cornwall Live
Prince Charles has backed a government plan to sterilise Cornish grey squirrels using traps filled with Nutella.
Home ownership literally just a dream for 89% in South West
BBC Spotlight
Eighty nine per cent of people in the South West were pushed out of home ownership by price , a report by housing charity Shelter says.
Nearly eight out of 10 families across England are unable to afford newly built homes in their local area, a report by housing charity Shelter says.
Its research shows rising house prices hitting all parts of the country, not just London and the south east.
A new style of building, modelled on that of Victorian philanthropists, is urged, where short-term profits are replaced by long-term community gains.
Ministers agree the system is broken and want to make housing affordable.
Fire crews 'make blaze building safe' ahead of 'poor weather'
Firefighters are damping down at the scene of a significant blaze at a waste site in Exeter.
Crews were called to Devon Contract Waste on Marsh Barton Road late last night, with more than 100 firefighters involved.
A telehandler is being used to remove metal panels and make the building safe after the major fire, as poor weather is expected tomorrow, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Traffic update: Avoid Marsh Barton Road in Exeter after waste site blaze
BBC Travel
Exeter is hit by fifth major fire in last year
BBC Spotlight
A fire at a waste plant in Exeter is the fifth major blaze in the city over the last year.
Council staff 'should be sent on assault course' to boost morale
Plymouth Herald
Disenchanted council workers should be sent on a Royal Marines commando assault course to boost morale and help them connect with their bosses, according to a city councillor.
'I quit' police officer praised for move by supporters online
BBC Spotlight
A police officer who quit after 13 years in the Devon and Cornwall force has been getting support online.
Laura Beal's post on Facebook has seen responses like:
It comes as some police forces are putting the public at an unacceptable risk by rationing their response as they struggle with cutbacks, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary warns.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the "wellness" of officers is a priority and support is available for officers through a number of initiatives.
Cordons reduced after major city fire
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service says cordons have been reduced in Marsh Barton to the area directly around the scene of the blaze.
At its height 100 firefighters were tackling the fire at the Devon Contract Waste site.
Firefighters peeling back outer layer of recycling hub ruined by Exeter fire
John Henderson
BBC Spotlight
Marsh Barton fire is the sixth in the past 12 months in Exeter - a timeline of the blazes
Devon Live
The major blaze that has broken out on Thursday morning at Devon Contract Waste in Marsh Barton is the sixth major fire to strike Exeter in the last 12 months . Around 100 firefighters from across Exeter and East Devon have been tackling a fire since 11pm on Wednesday - and expect to be at the scene for several hours more.
Major fire in Exeter: Roads and nearby businesses to open 'as soon as possible'
The number of fire engines at the scene of a significant blaze at a site in Exeter has been reduced to six after more than 100 firefighters tackled it overnight.
Two-thirds of the roof at Devon Contract Waste on Marsh Barton Road has now collapsed into the main building after the intense fire.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Incident now moving towards the recovery phase, working with partners to make scene safe and open roads and businesses as soon as possible."
Police health a 'priority' after officer quits citing lack of support
BBC Spotlight
Police say that staff health is a priority as a police officer quits after 13 years blaming strain of the job.
Laura Beal said she was resigning because lack of support was making her ill.
Supt Jim Colwell, Devon Commander, said he was "sympathetic to the reasons she gives for leaving the force" and thanked her for her "loyal service".
"Hearing of an officer resigning is sad, particularly when this is done so publicly," he said.
"We do hear concerns from officers and staff and recognise where they are feeling the strain. We acknowledge that these issues undoubtedly have an impact on staff wellbeing."
He said there had been a series of initiatives including a "peer support network, a counselling service and we have implemented the Blue Light programme developed by mental health charity Mind, aimed at emergency services staff".
The moment a lorry driver does a crazy, illegal U-turn on the A30 in Cornwall
Plymouth Herald
Dash cam footage has captured moment a lorry driver made an illegal U-turn in rush-hour traffic at one of Cornwall's busiest roundabouts.
Major Exeter blaze: 'Entire fleet of vehicles saved'
Following a major fire at Devon Contract Waste’s Envirohub recycling plant overnight, Simon Almond, Managing Director, said: “I can confirm no-one has been injured in the incident and that the fire has been contained by Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
“Thankfully, due to the prompt actions of the fire officers and the bravery of a number of Devon Contract Waste’s staff, we were able to save the entire fleet of vehicles. This means that service for all our clients will be undertaken as normal and collections will be made as usual.
"Alternative arrangements to deal with all waste have already been put in place.
“We are working closely with local authorities and utility companies to minimise disruption to local business.”
PC quits Devon and Cornwall force saying she has 'lost all faith in the job I loved'
A police officer has attacked the lack of staffing and support as she quit the Devon and Cornwall force after 13 years.
It comes as some police forces are putting the public at an unacceptable risk by rationing their response as they struggle with cutbacks, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary warns.
PC Laura Beal, who followed in her father's footsteps into the force, told the BBC: "I used to be so proud of being a police officer but now I am embarrassed because of the way people are being treated.
"It is not being disloyal, it is being loyal to them because no-one is helping them in the organisation."
She said in her resignation letter to Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer: "I am expected to go on patrol covering Mid-Devon with one other officer most days and this is meant to be adequate staffing and safe. How this can be acceptable is beyond belief. I have always worked to the best of my ability as I had pride in what I did. This however is not possible any more."
Devon and Cornwall Police is yet to comment.