Devon and Cornwall Live: As it happened

A police officer has attacked the lack of staffing and support as she quit the Devon and Cornwall force after 13 years.

Devon and Cornwall Police

It comes as some police forces are putting the public at an unacceptable risk by rationing their response as they struggle with cutbacks, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary warns.

PC Laura Beal, who followed in her father's footsteps into the force, told the BBC: "I used to be so proud of being a police officer but now I am embarrassed because of the way people are being treated.

"It is not being disloyal, it is being loyal to them because no-one is helping them in the organisation."

She said in her resignation letter to Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer: "I am expected to go on patrol covering Mid-Devon with one other officer most days and this is meant to be adequate staffing and safe. How this can be acceptable is beyond belief. I have always worked to the best of my ability as I had pride in what I did. This however is not possible any more."

Devon and Cornwall Police is yet to comment.