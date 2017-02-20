Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

Cuting-edge satellite tracking has been used to uncover the habits of basking sharks in the winter.

It was previously thought the plankton-eating fish simply hibernated in the waters off the UK and Ireland.

BBC

The research by the Environment and Sustainability Institute , in partnership with the University of Exeter ’s Cornwall Campus, has allowed scientists to piece together vital parts of their life cycle.

“Knowing where these animals are all year round allows us to understand the threats they face,” lead author Philip Doherty said.