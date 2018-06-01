Latest updates: East Midlands Live

An eight-year-old boy who died following a collision on the M6 last night has been named as Dev Naran from Leicester.

His parents have described him as a "kind and compassionate angel" who "excelled at school and wanted to become a doctor".

The Leicester City fan looked after his brother Neel who suffered brain damage at birth, his family said.

West Midlands Police

Dev was was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between a lorry and a red Toyota Yaris, which is believed to have stopped on the hard shoulder between junctions 6 and 5 southbound.

A man and a woman from the car were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 62-year-old lorry driver from Hampshire was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released while further investigations are carried out.