Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Boy, 8, killed in motorway crash
- Former social worker jailed for indecently assaulting boy
- Hairdryer speed gun gran Jean Brooks reflects on being famous
- Police hunt killer on anniversary of death
- Europe's largest shared battery switched on
- Pharmacy scheme set to be scrapped
- No direct weekend trains between East Midlands and capital
- Latest updates for Friday 1 June 2018
Eight-year-old dead in motorway crash
A 62-year-old lorry driver was arrested after the crash on the M6 near Spaghetti Junction.
Our live coverage across the day
This week's live coverage has now come to an end. We'll be back with more news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday.
Tonight's weather for the East Midlands
Any daytime showers and thunderstorms will fade away this evening.
The night will then be dry with some clear spells, but also areas of low cloud and possible mist.
Former plumber's gin wins world award
Dave Wade
A former plumber who built his own copper distillery in Nottingham has just won the "Oscars of the spirits world".
Wayne Asher runs the city's only distillery from Sneinton market.
Cup holders Notts beat leaders Worcs
Luke Fletcher takes a one-day best 4-20 as cup holders Nottinghamshire beat group leaders Worcestershire.
Family's heartbreak at boy's M6 death
An eight-year-old boy who died following a collision on the M6 last night has been named as Dev Naran from Leicester.
His parents have described him as a "kind and compassionate angel" who "excelled at school and wanted to become a doctor".
The Leicester City fan looked after his brother Neel who suffered brain damage at birth, his family said.
Dev was was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between a lorry and a red Toyota Yaris, which is believed to have stopped on the hard shoulder between junctions 6 and 5 southbound.
A man and a woman from the car were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 62-year-old lorry driver from Hampshire was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released while further investigations are carried out.
Foxes goalkeeper moves to Premier League rivals
Huddersfield Town have signed Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer on a three-year deal.
Hamer, 30, made 12 league appearances in four seasons with the Foxes. The move is due to be officially completed on 1 July.
More safety barriers for West Bridgford pavements
Temporary barriers will be installed in parts of West Bridgford ahead of forthcoming sporting events.
The barriers will be put in place this month and will be in the same style as the existing ones on Trent Bridge, pictured.
They'll be installed on Radcliffe Road, Bridgford Road and a section of Loughborough Road with temporary parking restrictions in place while they are in position.
Nottinghamshire County Council say they're a temporary safety measure until a permanent solution can be found.
Jailed social worker 'no longer works for council'
Gavin Bevis
Nottinghamshire County Council has given its response after former social worker Myriam Bamkin was jailed for indecently assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a children's home in Stapleford in 1985.
Steve Edwards, the authority's service director for youth, families and social work, said: "Bamkin betrayed the trust of the children she was responsible for and her colleagues.
"I want to take this opportunity to personally thank the victim of Bamkin’s abuse for coming forward, it was a courageous step to take and I can only imagine how difficult this must have been for him.
“As soon as the allegations came to light Bamkin was immediately suspended from her post; she no longer works for Nottinghamshire County Council.
"All allegations of abuse, historical or current, are taken extremely seriously, and we as a council work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice. I would encourage anyone who feels they have been abused to contact Nottinghamshire Police."
Magpies organise friendlies against Rams and Foxes
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Notts County have announced pre-season friendlies against Derby County and Leicester City ahead of the 2018/19 season.
Frank Lampard's Rams are due to visit Meadow Lane on Saturday 14 July and the Foxes are scheduled for the following Saturday.
The Magpies have also organised friendly games against Basford United, Luton Town and a Rolls-Royce Leisure Select XI.
Woman jailed for sex with boy, 15
Myriam Bamkin had sex with the boy at a Nottinghamshire children's home in the 1980s.
Severe disruption: M1 Nottinghamshire southbound
M1 Nottinghamshire southbound severe disruption, between J27 for A608 Hucknall and J26 for A610 Nottingham.
M1 Nottinghamshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J27, A608 (Hucknall) and J26, A610 (Nottingham), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Century-old Cadbury's chocolate to go under the hammer
Nine Cadbury's chocolate bars dating back 103 years are to be sold at auction next week, after being discovered among the mementos of a World War 1 soldier.
The Colonies Gift Tins were sent to troops serving in the trenches in France at Christmas 1914.
The tin was made by Barringer Wallis & Manners of Mansfield and the collection is expected to sell for about £2,000.
The collection of items belonged to a Leicestershire Regiment soldier called Richard Bullimore.
Your photos: Duck family time
Thanks to Maggie T for this charming photo, taken in Attenborough.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down white car. Traffic is coping well.
Car sought after 100-year-old's neck broken in robbery
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police investigating a robbery in Normanton that left a 100-year-old woman with a broken neck have released photos of a car they believe could be involved.
The elderly victim also suffered a fractured cheekbone and facial bruising when she was targeted in Empress Road on Monday.
A Seat Leon with the registration plate SL02 KVZ was spotted in the area around the time of the attack and found abandoned in a nearby car park two days later.
Supt Tracy Harrison said: “We know that there will be people out there who have seen this car – and may even know the man driving it.
“We believe he is a key person in helping our inquiries into this despicable crime and we need your help to identify him."
Broad grabs three wickets against Pakistan
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Nottinghamshire's Stuart Broad picked up three wickets as England reduced Pakistan to 174 all-out on the first day of the second test at Headingley.
James Anderson and Chris Woakes also claimed three wickets each. England are 23-0 in response.
Van crashes into stream during police pursuit
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A van has crashed into a stream while being pursued by police in Eckington.
Derbyshire Police said the "scruffy looking" vehicle refused to stop for officers, went off road and then crashed through a wall.
The force said suspected stolen items were found in the back of the van and one person was arrested.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J28 for A38 Alfreton affecting J29 for A617.
M1 Derbyshire - Slow traffic on M1 southbound at J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. Congestion to J29, A617 (Chesterfield).
M1 breakdown leads to tailbacks
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A lane's been closed on the M1 northbound near J23 due to a broken down vehicle - and traffic's building up as a result.
'Dangerous' derelict care home warning
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
People are being warned to stay away from the derelict Hornsey Rise care home in Wellsborough.
Police in Market Bosworth said people have been travelling from outside the county to visit the site which has been repeatedly targeted by vandals and arsonists since it closed in 2013.
In a Facebook post, officers said: "This site is extremely dangerous with concealed underground drainage, unstable floors in the buildings and an endless list of trip & fall hazards.
"As exciting as some people may think this place is- is it really worth potentially seriously harming yourself- or worse!"
The force said it was aware of some websites claiming the site was safe, but warned that is not the case, and as it's private property, anybody on the premises is trespassing.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J23A for A42.
M1 Leicestershire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic northbound at J23a A42, because of a broken down vehicle.
Missing man 'has limited English'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police say they're worried about a 68-year-old man who's gone missing in Derby.
Gurmit Singh disappeared from the London Road area on 23 May and is said to speak "broken English".
Anyone with information on where he is has been asked to call 101.
Hundreds of blue badges misused
Nearly 700 blue badges were either removed from vehicles in Nottingham or their drivers fined for misusing them last year.
Enforcement officers reported more than 300 concerns where badges had expired or weren't being used by disabled drivers or passengers.
Marcus Hall from the council's compliance team says it's an ongoing issue and they sometimes find commuters using a family member's badge to park on yellow lines in the city centre.
He said Nottingham was no different to any other city with the issue, they just try and check people's badges more and make sure they're being used correctly.
Hairdryer speed gun gran's year of fame
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, between J23A for A42 and J23 for A512.
M1 Leicestershire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound between J23a A42 and J23, A512 (Loughborough), because of an accident.
Former social worker jailed for indecently assaulting boy
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A former social worker has been jailed for 30 months after admitting indecently assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a children's home in Stapleford.
Nottingham Crown Court heard Myriam Bamkin, 61, of Ripley Road, Belper, had sex with the child at a gym at the Amberdale Children's Home in 1985.
The prosecution said the offence, which was reported to police by the victim in 2016, was the culmination of Bamkin grooming the boy.
The case formed part of Operation Equinox, Nottinghamshire Police's investigation into non-recent abuse at children’s homes and other institutions across the county.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, between J22 for A50 and J21A for A46 Leicester North.
M1 Leicestershire - Stationary traffic on M1 southbound between J22, A50 (Coalville) and J21a, A46 (Leicester North), because of all traffic being temporarily held and a serious accident involving two cars.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound at J29a, Markham (Markham Vale), because of a broken down vehicle.
Derbyshire holiday cabin plan facing rejection
Eddie Bisknell
Local Democracy Reporter
Plans to build six holiday log cabins in woodland that has been untouched for more than 100 years are set to be rejected by South Derbyshire District Council.
The site, known locally as Boden's Sticks, lies off Cropper Lane, close to the hamlets of Osleston and Thurvaston.
The application for six cabins and nine car parking spots has been submitted by the landowners.
However, council officers have recommended that the application should be refused on the basis that the site is covered by a tree protection order and that any development could affect protected great crested newts, butterflies and birds.
It will be debated by the council's planning committee on Tuesday.
Arrests after sex assault victim's details publicised
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Two people have been arrested by Nottinghamshire Police on suspicion of publicising the details of a victim of a sexual assault.
The men, aged 42 and 34, are accused of naming the victim in a case which saw the accused convicted of indecent assault and jailed.
Under UK law, any victim of a sexual offence has lifetime anonymity and nothing should be published that could lead to them being identified.
Trains cancelled for bridge repairs
All passenger services between Peterborough and Ely are halted as emergency repairs are carried out.
Firefighters rescue woman from house blaze
Firefighters have rescued a woman from a blaze at a house in the village of Huthwaite.
Average speed cameras to be installed
Leicestershire County Council is pressing ahead with a 12-month trial of installing average speed cameras across the region.
Seven villages, including Woodhouse Eaves, Walcote and Groby, feature in this latest road safety programme.
Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for transport, says they're responding to concerns people have raised about speeding in their areas.
He said: "I do accept some motorists might not find it's the most popular policy but it is being welcomed across Leicestershire through those communities that are blighted by speeding traffic and we'd like to do something about that."
Thief snatches cash from mobility scooter woman
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police are hunting a thief who stole cash from a woman who was riding a mobility scooter.
The man had stopped her to ask for a cigarette in Osmaston Road in Derby on 16 May and snatched the money when she opened her handbag.
He's described as aged between 25 and 30 with a small beard. Call 101 if you can help.
Former Tigers president Tudor Thomas dies
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Leicester Tigers have paid tribute to their former club president Tudor Thomas following his death aged 89.
The club said Thomas, who had been involved with the Tigers since the 1970s, was known for his "good cheer and sense of humour".
He served as president from 1993 to 1995 and became well known to supporters during his time as the voice on the loudspeaker at Welford Road matches.
Club chairman Peter Tom said: “He was a very popular member of the team behind the scenes and a great number of players, officials and supporters will remember him fondly as much for his good humour and that unmistakable Welsh voice as for his hard work on behalf of the club.
“We pass on our sincere condolences to family and friends at this time. He will be sorely missed.”
Stags 'saddened' after death of young player
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Mansfield Town has paid tribute to a young player who has died at home.
Ryan Evans, 18, was previously captain of the U18s team and had recently accepted a place in the U21 squad ahead of next season.
His coach, Jamie McGuire, said: “As a player, Ryan was a fantastic leader, always willing to learn and had a never-ending enthusiasm to do the best he could.
“We’ll remember him as a smiling young man, with a great energy and charm.”
Mansfield Town striker Evans dies, aged 18
Teenage Mansfield Town striker Ryan Evans dies at the age of 18 - just days after accepting a place in the Stags' under-21 squad.
Derby appoint Lampard as manager
Derby County appoint former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard as their new manager on a three-year deal.
New Foxes kit unveiled
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Leicester City have unveiled their new home shirt for the 2018/19 season.
It's the first made for the club by Adidas since it switched supplier from Puma.