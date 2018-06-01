Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A pregnant mother in Derby said she has been driven out of her home by "thousands" of bees.

Georgia French was "shocked" when she returned home from holiday on Sunday to find the swam over the chimney of her house.

Georgia said the bees were also finding a way inside the property and into her bedroom.

After becoming worried about the safety of her two-year-old son, Georgia said she grabbed what possessions she could and left and is now staying with family and friends.

Derby Homes, which owns the property on Hornsea Road, has now arranged for an external company to come out to "inspect the swarm" and has agreed to "cover the cost of removing the bees, if deemed necessary".

It's thought Georgia will be able to return home in about two weeks.