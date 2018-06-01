Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- 'Scary' rape message on uni bathroom floor
- Lampard named as Derby manager
- Imam jailed for sex assaults on boy
- Smoking ban 'fuelling prison violence'
- Otters 'breed for first time in Peak District'
- Man charged over death of woman
- Foxes to host Valencia at home
- Latest updates for Thursday 31 May 2018
By Dave Wade and Sandish Shoker
Hairdryer speed gun gran's year of fame
Our live coverage across the day
East Midlands Live has now ended for the day but some news, sport and travel will continue to be posted overnight.
Live coverage for this region returns from 08:00 on Friday morning.
Weather: Rain could be heavy tonight
BBC Weather
The threat of a shower will continue into this evening and tonight, with some of them possibly on the heavy and thundery side.
Remaining mild and rather humid with a minimum temperature of 12C (54F).
Tomorrow will see some more showers with some sunny spells. Staying a warm and humid day.
'I'm delighted they've taken the risk'
Ian Woodcock
BBC Sport
BBC Sport takes a deeper look into Frank Lampard's appointment at Derby County - and asks who is taking the bigger risk?Read more
Two more signings for Magpies
BBC Nottingham Sport
Two more signings have been confirmed for Notts today....
Kristian Dennis (pictured) from Chesterfield FC has joined for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.
And former Wigan Athletic left back/midfielder Andy Kellett (who was on loan at Chesterfield last season) has signed a two-year contract at Meadow Lane.
Swarm of bees 'force pregnant mother to leave home'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A pregnant mother in Derby said she has been driven out of her home by "thousands" of bees.
Georgia French was "shocked" when she returned home from holiday on Sunday to find the swam over the chimney of her house.
Georgia said the bees were also finding a way inside the property and into her bedroom.
After becoming worried about the safety of her two-year-old son, Georgia said she grabbed what possessions she could and left and is now staying with family and friends.
Derby Homes, which owns the property on Hornsea Road, has now arranged for an external company to come out to "inspect the swarm" and has agreed to "cover the cost of removing the bees, if deemed necessary".
It's thought Georgia will be able to return home in about two weeks.
Notts County sign Dennis and Kellett
Notts County sign Chesterfield striker Kristian Dennis for a "significant fee", and free agent defender Andy Kellett.Read more
Pro-Brexit Lord accused of hypocrisy over French residency
BBC Politics
Lord Lawson of Blaby, who served as an MP for the constituency for nearly 20 years, says he is applying for a French residency card, despite chairing a board for Britain to leave the EU.
The Conservative peer, who lives in a country house in Gers, south-west France, has been accused of hypocrisy after he chaired the Vote Leave campaign.
Lord Lawson, told BBC News: "It was the French authorities who told me that I should apply for a carte de sejour. Nothing else has changed."
A spokesman from anti-Brexit campaign, Best for Britain, Paul Butters said the thought of Lord Lawson applying for a French residency card "takes the biscuit".
Lancashire ease past Leicestershire
Liam Livingstone hits 90 runs off just 56 balls as his Lancashire side easily beat hosts Leicestershire by nine wickets.Read more
Travel: Bus delays caused by accidents
Hospital appeal to find owner of lost teddy
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
This smiling teddy was spotted stuck in a hedge outside the Outpatients department at Leicester General Hospital yesterday.
The hospital has now retrieved it from the hedge and has appealed on social media to try to find the owner.
On Twitter the hospital wrote: "We can report we now have Teddy safe and sound in the hospital! Lets see if we can reunite him with his owner."
Mystery over teenager's 'nasty' head injury
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Detectives in Ilkeston are trying to piece together how a teenager picked up a serious head injury last month.
Ryan Spencer knocked on the door of a house on Cotmanhay Road asking for help on the morning of Thursday 26 April.
The 19-year-old was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a bleed on the brain and remained unconscious for two days.
However police said he woke up with no recollection of how he got his injuries.
Det Con Claire Croll said: "We believe he left his home on Norman Street at some time after 02.00 that morning and may have been on a push bike.
“His rucksack was found by the Tesco store on Challon’s Way but it appears that nothing was stolen from it."
She said officers had been trawling CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquiries to find out what happened to Ryan but so far, nothing had come to light.
Carluccio's restaurants could shut in rescue bid
Dave Wade
BBC News
One in three Carluccio's restaurants could close in a plan to rescue the chain, it's been announced.
The Company Vountary Arrangement, approved by 90% of Carluccio's creditors, will allow it to close loss-making branches.
There are four branches in the East Midlands - Nottingham, Derby, Leicester and West Bridgford - and 103 nationwide.
Nottingham actress in Star Wars film
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
From Nottingham's Television Workshop to a Galaxy far, far away, a Nottingham teenager is being tipped as a huge Hollywood star.
Erin Kellyman is hitting cinema screens worldwide in the new Star Wars film, Solo and was trained at the Television Workshop.
The group's former director Ian Smith went with the 19-year-old to the film's premiere in LA.
He said: "Chatting with Woody Harrelson he was so full of praise for her performance and Ron Howard who directed it was saying how amazed he was because she's a relative first timer into the Star Wars franchise.
"She's great. She has such power and presence on the stage."
Derby appoint Lampard as manager
Derby County appoint former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard as their new manager on a three-year deal.Read more
'High steaks' at elite BBQ championship
Dave Wade
BBC News
I went along to the Brew 'N' Q "Champions League" of barbecue at the weekend to get an insight into the world of bbq competitions.
Organised by husband and wife Scott and Lindsay Lane, from Leicestershire, it attracted competition winners from countries including Australia, the US, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Hungary.
And it's all taken extremely seriously with judges swearing a "barbecue oath".
IQ BBQ, from the Netherlands, were crowned grand champions at the National Brewery Centre in Burton upon Trent.
Jody Morris to join Rams' backroom staff?
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport at Pride Park
Backroom staff have yet to be announced but Chelsea under-18 coach Jody Morris, a long-time friend of Lampard's, is expected to be his right-hand man
Lampard has said his team has not quite been finalised but he wants like-minded people and Morris fits the bill.
They played together in the early 2000s and Lampard has done much of the coaching work while taking his FA badges at Stamford Bridge working with Morris and Chelsea's super successful youth set-up.
New manager gets frank about Rams' ambitions
BBC Derby Sport
Frank Lampard and Derby County owner Mel Morris have been talking at this afternoon's press conference.
Lampard said: "I'm flattered a club the size of Derby County wanted me. Everyone starts somewhere - and this feels completely right for me.
"The proof will be in the results."
The former Chelsea midfielder said he was "aiming high" and his main aim will be to achieve promotion.
He added: "I'm not coming in here to fix something that's broken, it's all about improvement."
Lampard 'can't wait to get started'
Natalie Jackson
BBC East Midlands sports editor
Great morning at Derby County as the Frank Lampard managerial era begins.
Frank says he knows there is an element of risk on both sides but he can’t wait to get started at a club with a proud history and great fan base.
'High steaks' at elite BBQ championship
Foxes to play Valencia at home
Dave Wade
BBC News
Leicester City are to host Spanish side Valencia at the King Power Stadium as part of the Foxes' preparations for the 2018-19 season.
The friendly is Leicester's only home pre-season fixture.
The visit of the six-time La Liga winners will take place on Wednesday, August 1 - 10 days before the start of the new Premier League campaign.
It will be the first time the two clubs have met since 2011.
Imam jailed for sex assaults on boy
Mohammed Rabani is jailed for five years for abusing his victim in the attic of a mosque.Read more
Association says HMP Leicester is 'slowly improving'
Samantha Fisher
BBC News Online
The Prison Officers' Association (POA) has commented on the report from HM Inspectorate of Prisons on HMP Leicester.
The report said a new smoking ban, psychoactive drugs and an influx of younger prisoners have fuelled an increase in violence at the jail.
A POA spokesman said the level of assaults "remains a concern" but the report "portrays a picture of a prison that is slowly improving".
"These improvements are a direct result of a governor and the senior management team that work hand-in-hand with staff representatives within the establishment," he said.
"Levels of self-inflicted death also remain a concern for the POA. Improvements in safer custody training and suicide awareness should help staff to support prisoners in crisis."
Your pictures: Murky East Midlands
BBC Weather Watchers
It might be grey out there today, but that's not stopped you getting some lovely landscape shots in the East Midlands countryside.
Here's Woodborough in Nottinghamshire...
This great shot was captured in Ilkeston, Derbyshire...
And this is Hinckley in Leicestershire.
University bathroom rape message 'unacceptable'
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The University of Nottingham Students' Union has called a rape message created on the bathroom floor at a halls of residence "shocking" and "totally unacceptable".
In a statement the union added: "We would like to take this opportunity to remind all students of the behavioural standards that generally make our student community so strong."
The university has started an investigation and the union's advice team has encouraged any students who have experienced hate crime to get in touch.
Thousands of women affected by breast screening error
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
Up to 2,000 Leicestershire women should now have received a letter telling them they were among the hundreds of thousands of women nationally who were not invited for a routine breast screening due to a computer error.
The figure was revealed in a statement by Councillor Pam Posnett, chairwoman of Leicestershire County Council's Health and Wellbeing Board.
As part of the NHS Breast Screening Programme all women, aged between 50 and 70, are invited for an examination every three years but an investigation in January found some women were not invited when they should have been.
It is believed hundreds of women across the country might have died prematurely as a result of the IT error, and that others ended up enduring treatment as a result of appointment letters not being sent out.
Those affected should by now have received notification they were missed and the offer of a screening appointment by the end of October.
Two more signings to come at Notts
BBC Nottingham Sport
Notts County announced their first new signing of the summer as midfielder Tom Crawford from Chester for an undisclosed fee....on his 19th birthday.
There's more incomings on the way at Notts today.
'Disappointing' flower box spruced up
Dave Wade
BBC News
We told you yesterday about a rather sorry looking flower box in Beeston, described by residents as "dull" and "disappointing".
The town was feeling like it had been left behind in the month of Nottingham in Bloom.
Well it now looks as if the council has grabbed their pruning shears and spruced it up.
Neville Westerman snapped this council worker in the Square this morning.
This is how it looked yesterday.
Broxtowe Borough Council said they had been delayed in planting this year and had pencilled it in for this weekend.
Hales 'not turning back' on red-ball cricket
England and Nottinghamshire batsman Alex Hales says he will return to red-ball cricket after the 2019 World Cup.Read more
Jail for imam who abused boy in mosque attic
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
An Islamic leader who was found guilty of indecently assaulting a boy in a Nottingham mosque's attic has been jailed.
Mohammed Rabani, 61, was an imam at a mosque in Sneinton for more than 25 years and carried out the sexual assaults on the boy between 1990 to 1992, when the victim was aged 12 to 13.
Rabani, from St Stephen's Road, Sneinton, was sentenced to five years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court today.
New plans for women's hospital in Leicester
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
A purpose-built women's hospital costing £93m could be built on the Leicester Royal Infirmary site.
The unit, which would house maternity services as well as gynaecology and fertility services, could be built opposite the entrance to the new adult A&E department.
If plans get the go ahead, it will free up the Kensington building which currently houses some of those services and would allow hospital chiefs to create a children's hospital there instead.
The move is one of two options being considered for children's services after the hospital trust was told it must move the East Midlands Congenital Heart Centre (EMCHC), from Glenfield Hospital to the LRI site by April 2020.
The University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust has already made a bid for £397m for several projects including the new women's hospital.
Man City close to signing Mahrez
BBC Sport
Manchester City are hopeful of completing the double signing of Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez and Napoli midfielder Jorginho by the end of next week.
Mahrez will cost about £60m with Jorginho's fee anticipated to be £42m.
In January, City walked away from a potential deal for Mahrez because they were put off by Leicester's valuation.
It sparked a dispute between the 27-year-old and Leicester, with the player handing in a transfer request.
Thousands raised for theatre director's cancer treatment
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Almost £60,000 has been raised in a month to help Derby Theatre's artistic director, Sarah Brigham, get treatment for a rare form of cancer in Germany.
Sarah was diagnosed in January with adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), which can't be treated by chemotherapy or radiotherapy.
She's now hoping to have the specialist treatment at a clinic in Heidelberg, Germany.
She told BBC Radio Derby: "Because it's [the cancer] so rare there isn't enough people that have done randomised trials in the UK for it to be available on the NHS and there are only five centres around the world to get this treatment."
Sarah's friends set up the fundraising page a few weeks ago and managed to raise £15,000 in the first day.