Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A two-day music festival at Elvaston Castle has been refused permission to play music or sell alcohol following objections from the police.

The local democracy reporting service says South Derbyshire District Council refused the application for the Summer Gathering Festival after officers raised concerns over the length of time alcohol would be sold and insufficient information on safety and access to the site.

Organiser Mark Lambert, said: "We have held events such as this in Birmingham, Manchester and in London, with some of the same concerns over how much people may drink and how they will leave the site and find their way home after, and we have still been given the go ahead, I'm not sure why the situation is different here."

BBC

Tickets for the festival in August are already on sale and up to 7,000 people were expected to attend.

PC Mike Dunn from Derbyshire Constabulary's licensing team said there were too many "unknowns" in the application to let it go ahead.

"We have had issues with the Elvaston site with previous events, even fairly low-key affairs," he said.

"The site can quickly become a quagmire and it becomes difficult to get people off."