Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Summary
- Yellow warning for rain issued by Met Office
- Boy, 11, had 'blisters like golf balls' from sunburn
- Police and politicians meet to discuss stabbings
- Friends' shock at attack on 100-year-old woman
- Man dies a month after car crash
- Market Harborough hospital sold for £1.3m
- Mansfield Town make new summer signing
- Latest updates for Wednesday 30 May 2018
Smoking ban 'fuels jail violence rise'
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J24A for A50 Derby and J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J24a, A50 (Derby) and J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of a broken down vehicle.
Yorks beat Derbys in last-over thriller
Hull centre-back Dawson rejoins Forest
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J24 for A6.
M1 Leicestershire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.
Football: Swindon boss on Matt Preston's departure
Matt Preston turned down a three-year contract with Swindon Town to be reunited with former manager Dave Flitcroft at Mansfield Town.
Phil Brown spoke to BBC Wiltshire's Shaun Hodgetts about his disappointment in Preston's decision.
Chester's Crawford joins Notts County
Our live coverage across the day
That's it for dedicated live coverage for today but some breaking news and travel will continue through the night.
We'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday.
Weather: Thundery showers on the way
BBC Weather
A fair amount of cloud to come through tonight but it will be mostly dry. Some mist or perhaps fog will develop in places.
Tomorrow it will be a rather misty start in places. Some sunny spells will develop but as the day progresses, so will some sharp and potentially thundery showers. Winds will be light with any showers slow-moving.
Music festival told it can't play music
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A two-day music festival at Elvaston Castle has been refused permission to play music or sell alcohol following objections from the police.
The local democracy reporting service says South Derbyshire District Council refused the application for the Summer Gathering Festival after officers raised concerns over the length of time alcohol would be sold and insufficient information on safety and access to the site.
Organiser Mark Lambert, said: "We have held events such as this in Birmingham, Manchester and in London, with some of the same concerns over how much people may drink and how they will leave the site and find their way home after, and we have still been given the go ahead, I'm not sure why the situation is different here."
Tickets for the festival in August are already on sale and up to 7,000 people were expected to attend.
PC Mike Dunn from Derbyshire Constabulary's licensing team said there were too many "unknowns" in the application to let it go ahead.
"We have had issues with the Elvaston site with previous events, even fairly low-key affairs," he said.
"The site can quickly become a quagmire and it becomes difficult to get people off."
Severe congestion: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe congestion, after J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham affecting J24A for A50 Derby.
M1 Derbyshire - Slow traffic on M1 northbound after J25, A52 (Nottingham). All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J24a, A50 (Derby).
Trolley full of shopping stolen from Waitrose
Dave Wade
BBC News
Do you recognise these men?
Police want to speak to them after a trolley full of goods, including packs of meat and a pizza, were stolen from a supermarket in Ashbourne.
It happened on Thursday 3 May at Waitrose in the Shawcroft Centre, Derbyshire Police said.
Meet force's newest police dog
Dave Wade
BBC News
Say hello to Nottinghamshire Police's newest recruit - four-month-old Taggart.
Like his TV detective namesake, the Belgian Malinois puppy will be trained to sniff out criminals.
Taggart will be a general purpose police dog but he's got a year to wait before his first training course.
Handler PC Pete Baxter said: “In the meantime he will be living with me whilst I train him and build his confidence.
"He’s shown great potential so far and I’m looking forward to seeing how much he develops.”
Leisure centre voyeur sentenced
Dave Wade
BBC News
A man who secretly filmed people getting changed at a Mansfield leisure centre has been sentenced for two counts of voyeurism.
Martin Socha was arrested after a family with a five-year-old boy noticed a device being held above them in a cubicle at Water Meadows in 2017, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Police found a small spy camera still switched on in his sock along with evidence he had been spying on two women.
The 44-year-old, of Dozen Drive, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday where he was handed a six-month sentence suspended for two years and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for seven years.
He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for seven years.
New photos released of missing man
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
New photos have been released of a 65-year-old man who's been missing from his home in New Mills for 10 days.
David Jones was last seen on May 20 and it's thought he may have travelled to Stockport.
He also has links to Brighton. Call 101 if you know where he is.
Fears new retail park will take away business
BBC Radio Nottingham
Traders claim a new retail park being planned just off the A38 could take away about £30m worth of business from nearby town centres.
More than 100 businesses in Sutton, Kirkby and Mansfield are objecting to the development of Park 38 on land close to the existing East Midlands Designer Outlet.
They have set up a group called Keep Our Town In Focus and produced an economic impact assessment, claiming Mansfield would be the worst hit.
The planning application is currently being assessed.
A spokesman for developer, Limes Developments, said the trade impact claims are "wildly over-stated".
"We believe that the trade impact will be less than a third of that claimed and not cause any material harm to any nearby town centre," the spokesman said, adding that it will create "almost 1,200 jobs".
Missing teenager found safe
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police say 14-year-old Jesika Thorpe, who was reported missing from the Clifton area yesterday morning has been safely located.
Grimsby sign Chesterfield's Whitmore
Police chase ex-footballer jumps from van
Dave Wade
BBC News
So Nottingham's missed out on becoming Channel 4's new HQ - but there's a chance the city could become home to one of two "creative hubs".
But what is a creative hub?
Channel 4 says they will be bases with a "focus on programme commissioning, but will welcome a broader talent base as we develop our plans and deepen our commitment in the nations and regions".
So that's that cleared up then.
Nottingham is up against Belfast, Brighton, Newcastle-Gateshead, Sheffield and Stoke-on-Trent, with the final selections being revealed in October.
A delegation from Channel 4 will visit the city next month.
Brendan Moffett, chief executive of Martketing NG - who are behind the bid - said: "We’re proud and thrilled that Nottingham’s ambitious and transformative bid has made the shortlist against fierce competition from across the country.
"Between now and October we will strive to further illustrate why Nottingham is the right location for Channel 4 to achieve its aims."
C4 shortlists seven cities for new HQ
Popular Nottingham bar closes
Dave Wade
BBC News
The Saltwater bar in Nottingham's Cornerhouse has closed down, it's been announced.
The bar in Forman Street, which had a roof terrace, has served its last cocktail, the Cornerhouse confirmed.
Last month, the Nottingham Post reported business had been put up for sale.
Charlie Truman, centre executive at The Cornerhouse, said: "Saltwater has been a valued and active venue at the Cornerhouse for a number of years and we wish the team there the best of luck for the future."
Coach damaged after items thrown off bridge
Dave Wade
BBC News
A coach's roof and wing mirror were damaged when items were thrown off a Derbyshire bridge, police have said.
The orange coach was struck by the items while travelling under a bridge on Longreave Lane, near Hassop, on Wednesday, May 23.
Arson attack on Stags minibus and van
Mansfield Chad
A Mansfield Town FC minibus and van have been severely damaged by a deliberate fire at One Call Stadium.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J28 for A38 Alfreton and J29 for A617.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle.
Row after public space is fenced off
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Land that was set aside as public open space has been sold off at auction and fenced off.
Residents on the Devitt Way estate in Broughton Astley are angry after developer Jelson sold off the land and the new owners have prevented access to it, according to the Local Democracy Reporter Service.
At a meeting between residents and Harborough District Council, one resident said: "We used to look at green space, somewhere children could and did play.
"That land was marked up in the auction papers as public open space, how can it be that with a six foot fence around it?"
The plots are protected against development and the council has told residents to report any issues following claims rubbish was being dumped on it.
The district council - which said it had attempted to adopt the land in 2009, 2010 and 2011 - has ordered the owner to remove the fence but an appeal has been lodged and the case is now awaiting investigation by the planning inspectorate.
Jelson was invited to send a representative to the meeting but declined and the developer has also failed to respond.
Nottingham misses out on Channel 4 HQ
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Nottingham has missed out on being considered for Channel 4's national headquarters.
More than 30 submissions were received by the broadcaster and they've now shortlisted it to Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Greater Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and the West Midlands.
But Nottingham is still in the running to be considered for one of its two creative hubs, alongside Belfast, Brighton, Newcastle, Sheffield and Stoke-on-Trent.
Channel 4's chief commercial officer, Jonathan Allan, said they would now visit all of the shortlisted locations before announcing their final decision on 1 October.
Taft makes permanent Cambridge move
Weather warning issued for rain
Dave Wade
BBC News
There's no sign of the rain letting up, especially in Leicestershire and Rutland where a yellow warning has been issued for tomorrow.
The Met Office has said a large swathe of central and southern England and Wales are likely to get heavy downpours.
People should be prepared for flooding and difficult driving conditions.
Bald tyres driver rapped
Dave Wade
BBC News
A driver has been stopped by police for driving with these dangerous tyres in the wet weather.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted that the Chesterfield driver has received six points on their licence - three for each "heavily worn" tyre.
Calls to improve 'dreary' plant displays
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
This sorry looking flower display is one of many around Beeston that have been described by residents as "dull" and "disappointing".
This month marks 'Nottingham in Bloom', a campaign to encourage communities to go green, and while other parts of the county are getting involved, this town seems to have been forgotten.
A spokeswoman for sponsors of the box, James Ryan Thornhill Ltd, said: "Unfortunately we have no control over the plants / planting.
"We have already paid a substantial amount to 'advertise' on these planters, although we appreciate that this reflects badly upon us and therefore we have taken this up with the council."
Broxtowe Borough Council said they had been delayed in planting this year and had pencilled in this weekend to work on them.
Travel: M1 pothole repairs cause delays
Dave Wade
BBC News
Flood alerts issued
Dave Wade
BBC News
If you've got windows, you'll realise it's a bit wet out.
The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for rivers in Nottinghamshire.
It said water levels are rising in response to heavy rainfall and will continue to do so today.
Flooding of low-lying agricultural land and roads around the River Trent, the River Greet, Potwell Dyke, Dover Beck, Cocker Beck, Thurgarton Beck and others is possible.
The River Maun is also on alert and flooding is possible in Clipstone, Edwinstowe and Ollerton.
"We urge residents to prepare, remain vigilant and avoid walking and driving through flood water. We are closely monitoring the situation," the agency said on its website.
Police and politicians meet to talk about stabbings
Hugh Casswell
Political reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
The chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police Craig Guildford is meeting with Labour MP for Gedling Vernon Coaker, leader of Gedling Borough Council John Clarke and Councillor Michael Payne to discuss crime in the area after a spate of stabbings.
There were three stabbings in Arnold on Friday and Saturday, with two of them happening within an hour of each other.
Mr Coaker told BBC Radio Nottingham, as well as short term solutions, there needs to be long term efforts to increase police visibility and engagement with communities.
Police previously said they didn't think the stabbings in Arnold were linked.
None of the injuries were life threatening and two people have been charged separately in relation to two of the stabbings.
Drugs raid in Derby
Samantha Fisher
BBC News Online
This was the scene in Derby earlier where a drugs raid was taking place.
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said it was a drugs warrant but it is too early to reveal any other details.
There were five police vehicles in Siddals Road and John Street.
We'll bring you more details as we get them.
Boy, 11, had 'blisters like golf balls' from sunburn
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A Chesterfield mum is warning parents to be extra vigilant in the sun this summer after her son was taken to Nottingham Children's Hospital for severe sunburn.
The hospital's burns unit said it saw a 350% increase in children being admitted last year because of sun damage.
Kelly Andrews says her 11-year-old son Jake had blisters "like golf balls" after he took his t-shirt off for 10 minutes to jump into the sea in Lincolnshire, despite having sun cream on.
"I felt really bad. He had suncream on but didn't reapply, and I didn't think it would have been as bad.
"When you're sat there listening to your son screaming and telling him to stop taking his skin off, it's devastating."
Jake's condition was so bad he had to have his skin removed and is now so delicate he has to stay out of the sun for the next five years.
Today, staff from the burns unit and skin health charity, Skcin are in Nottingham city centre to promote sun safety.
'Shock' after woman, 100, has neck broken
Trains cancelled after overhead lines problem
Virgin Trains East Coast says the disruption is being caused by a problem on the overhead power lines between Retford and Newark.
Train services are being delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled altogether as a result, an issue which could remain until the end of the day.
Your pictures: Rainy East Midlands
BBC Weather Watchers
It's wet out there but that hasn't stopped some of you getting some beautiful pictures.
This is Cossall in Nottinghamshire.
Heanor in Derbyshire.
Braunstone, Leicestershire.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J23A for A42 and J23 for A512 affecting J24A for A50 Derby.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J23a A42 and J23, A512 (Loughborough), because of emergency repairs. Congestion to J24a, A50 (Derby).
