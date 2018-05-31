East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Summary

  1. Yellow warning for rain issued by Met Office
  2. Boy, 11, had 'blisters like golf balls' from sunburn
  3. Police and politicians meet to discuss stabbings
  4. Friends' shock at attack on 100-year-old woman
  5. Man dies a month after car crash
  6. Market Harborough hospital sold for £1.3m
  7. Mansfield Town make new summer signing
  8. Latest updates for Wednesday 30 May 2018

Live Reporting

By Sandish Shoker and Dave Wade

All times stated are UK

Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J24A for A50 Derby and J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.

M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J24a, A50 (Derby) and J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of a broken down vehicle.

Yorks beat Derbys in last-over thriller

Ben Slater

Yorkshire beat Derbyshire by two wickets in a last-over thriller in the One-Day Cup, despite an unbeaten ton by the hosts' Ben Slater.

Read more

Hull centre-back Dawson rejoins Forest

Michael Dawson

Nottingham Forest re-sign experienced central defender Michael Dawson from fellow Championship club Hull City.

Read more

Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J24 for A6.

M1 Leicestershire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.

Football: Swindon boss on Matt Preston's departure

Listen: Phil Brown on Matt Preston's move to Mansfield

Matt Preston turned down a three-year contract with Swindon Town to be reunited with former manager Dave Flitcroft at Mansfield Town.

Phil Brown spoke to BBC Wiltshire's Shaun Hodgetts about his disappointment in Preston's decision.

Chester's Crawford joins Notts County

Tom Crawford

Notts County sign England C international midfielder Tom Crawford from Chester for an undisclosed fee.

Read more

Our live coverage across the day

That's it for dedicated live coverage for today but some breaking news and travel will continue through the night.

We'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday.

Weather: Thundery showers on the way

BBC Weather

A fair amount of cloud to come through tonight but it will be mostly dry. Some mist or perhaps fog will develop in places.

Tomorrow it will be a rather misty start in places. Some sunny spells will develop but as the day progresses, so will some sharp and potentially thundery showers. Winds will be light with any showers slow-moving.

weather
BBC

Music festival told it can't play music

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

A two-day music festival at Elvaston Castle has been refused permission to play music or sell alcohol following objections from the police.

The local democracy reporting service says South Derbyshire District Council refused the application for the Summer Gathering Festival after officers raised concerns over the length of time alcohol would be sold and insufficient information on safety and access to the site.

Organiser Mark Lambert, said: "We have held events such as this in Birmingham, Manchester and in London, with some of the same concerns over how much people may drink and how they will leave the site and find their way home after, and we have still been given the go ahead, I'm not sure why the situation is different here."

Elvaston Castle
BBC

Tickets for the festival in August are already on sale and up to 7,000 people were expected to attend.

PC Mike Dunn from Derbyshire Constabulary's licensing team said there were too many "unknowns" in the application to let it go ahead.

"We have had issues with the Elvaston site with previous events, even fairly low-key affairs," he said.

"The site can quickly become a quagmire and it becomes difficult to get people off."

Severe congestion: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe congestion, after J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham affecting J24A for A50 Derby.

M1 Derbyshire - Slow traffic on M1 northbound after J25, A52 (Nottingham). All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J24a, A50 (Derby).

Trolley full of shopping stolen from Waitrose

Dave Wade

BBC News

Do you recognise these men?

trolley cctv
Derbyshire Police

Police want to speak to them after a trolley full of goods, including packs of meat and a pizza, were stolen from a supermarket in Ashbourne.

It happened on Thursday 3 May at Waitrose in the Shawcroft Centre, Derbyshire Police said.

Meet force's newest police dog

Dave Wade

BBC News

Say hello to Nottinghamshire Police's newest recruit - four-month-old Taggart.

taggart
Nottinghamshire Police

Like his TV detective namesake, the Belgian Malinois puppy will be trained to sniff out criminals.

Taggart will be a general purpose police dog but he's got a year to wait before his first training course.

Handler PC Pete Baxter said: “In the meantime he will be living with me whilst I train him and build his confidence.

"He’s shown great potential so far and I’m looking forward to seeing how much he develops.”

Leisure centre voyeur sentenced

Dave Wade

BBC News

A man who secretly filmed people getting changed at a Mansfield leisure centre has been sentenced for two counts of voyeurism.

water meadows
Google

Martin Socha was arrested after a family with a five-year-old boy noticed a device being held above them in a cubicle at Water Meadows in 2017, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Police found a small spy camera still switched on in his sock along with evidence he had been spying on two women.

The 44-year-old, of Dozen Drive, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday where he was handed a six-month sentence suspended for two years and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for seven years.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for seven years.

New photos released of missing man

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

New photos have been released of a 65-year-old man who's been missing from his home in New Mills for 10 days.

David Jones was last seen on May 20 and it's thought he may have travelled to Stockport.

He also has links to Brighton. Call 101 if you know where he is.

David Jones
Derbyshire Police

Fears new retail park will take away business

BBC Radio Nottingham

Traders claim a new retail park being planned just off the A38 could take away about £30m worth of business from nearby town centres.

More than 100 businesses in Sutton, Kirkby and Mansfield are objecting to the development of Park 38 on land close to the existing East Midlands Designer Outlet.

Designer outlet
Google

They have set up a group called Keep Our Town In Focus and produced an economic impact assessment, claiming Mansfield would be the worst hit.

The planning application is currently being assessed.

A spokesman for developer, Limes Developments, said the trade impact claims are "wildly over-stated".

"We believe that the trade impact will be less than a third of that claimed and not cause any material harm to any nearby town centre," the spokesman said, adding that it will create "almost 1,200 jobs".

Missing teenager found safe

Gavin Bevis

BBC News

Police say 14-year-old Jesika Thorpe, who was reported missing from the Clifton area yesterday morning has been safely located.

Grimsby sign Chesterfield's Whitmore

Alex Whitmore

Grimsby Town sign Chesterfield defender Alex Whitmore for an undisclosed fee on a one-year deal.

Read more

Police chase ex-footballer jumps from van

Ex-footballer jumps from moving van to escape police
Footage shows the former Nottingham Forest player jumping from a moving van as he is chased by officers.

Nottingham 'proud' over Channel 4 shortlist

Dave Wade

BBC News

So Nottingham's missed out on becoming Channel 4's new HQ - but there's a chance the city could become home to one of two "creative hubs".

But what is a creative hub?

Channel 4 says they will be bases with a "focus on programme commissioning, but will welcome a broader talent base as we develop our plans and deepen our commitment in the nations and regions".

So that's that cleared up then.

channel 4
Channel 4

Nottingham is up against Belfast, Brighton, Newcastle-Gateshead, Sheffield and Stoke-on-Trent, with the final selections being revealed in October.

A delegation from Channel 4 will visit the city next month.

Brendan Moffett, chief executive of Martketing NG - who are behind the bid - said: "We’re proud and thrilled that Nottingham’s ambitious and transformative bid has made the shortlist against fierce competition from across the country.

"Between now and October we will strive to further illustrate why Nottingham is the right location for Channel 4 to achieve its aims."

Popular Nottingham bar closes

Dave Wade

BBC News

The Saltwater bar in Nottingham's Cornerhouse has closed down, it's been announced.

View more on twitter
saltwater
Cornerhouse

The bar in Forman Street, which had a roof terrace, has served its last cocktail, the Cornerhouse confirmed.

Last month, the Nottingham Post reported business had been put up for sale.

Charlie Truman, centre executive at The Cornerhouse, said: "Saltwater has been a valued and active venue at the Cornerhouse for a number of years and we wish the team there the best of luck for the future."

Coach damaged after items thrown off bridge

Dave Wade

BBC News

A coach's roof and wing mirror were damaged when items were thrown off a Derbyshire bridge, police have said.

longreave lane
Google

The orange coach was struck by the items while travelling under a bridge on Longreave Lane, near Hassop, on Wednesday, May 23.

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J28 for A38 Alfreton and J29 for A617.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle.

Row after public space is fenced off

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

Land that was set aside as public open space has been sold off at auction and fenced off.

Residents on the Devitt Way estate in Broughton Astley are angry after developer Jelson sold off the land and the new owners have prevented access to it, according to the Local Democracy Reporter Service.

At a meeting between residents and Harborough District Council, one resident said: "We used to look at green space, somewhere children could and did play.

"That land was marked up in the auction papers as public open space, how can it be that with a six foot fence around it?"

Broughton Astley estate
BBC
Broughton Astley estate
BBC

The plots are protected against development and the council has told residents to report any issues following claims rubbish was being dumped on it.

The district council - which said it had attempted to adopt the land in 2009, 2010 and 2011 - has ordered the owner to remove the fence but an appeal has been lodged and the case is now awaiting investigation by the planning inspectorate.

Jelson was invited to send a representative to the meeting but declined and the developer has also failed to respond.

Nottingham misses out on Channel 4 HQ

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

Nottingham has missed out on being considered for Channel 4's national headquarters.

More than 30 submissions were received by the broadcaster and they've now shortlisted it to Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Greater Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and the West Midlands.

But Nottingham is still in the running to be considered for one of its two creative hubs, alongside Belfast, Brighton, Newcastle, Sheffield and Stoke-on-Trent.

Channel 4
Getty Images

Channel 4's chief commercial officer, Jonathan Allan, said they would now visit all of the shortlisted locations before announcing their final decision on 1 October.

Taft makes permanent Cambridge move

George Taft

Cambridge United re-sign centre-back George Taft on a two-year deal following his release by Mansfield Town.

Read more

Weather warning issued for rain

Dave Wade

BBC News

There's no sign of the rain letting up, especially in Leicestershire and Rutland where a yellow warning has been issued for tomorrow.

View more on twitter

The Met Office has said a large swathe of central and southern England and Wales are likely to get heavy downpours.

People should be prepared for flooding and difficult driving conditions.

Bald tyres driver rapped

Dave Wade

BBC News

A driver has been stopped by police for driving with these dangerous tyres in the wet weather.

bald tyre
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted that the Chesterfield driver has received six points on their licence - three for each "heavily worn" tyre.

bald tyre
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
bald tyre
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Calls to improve 'dreary' plant displays

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

This sorry looking flower display is one of many around Beeston that have been described by residents as "dull" and "disappointing".

This month marks 'Nottingham in Bloom', a campaign to encourage communities to go green, and while other parts of the county are getting involved, this town seems to have been forgotten.

Beeston flower pots
Jon Speed

A spokeswoman for sponsors of the box, James Ryan Thornhill Ltd, said: "Unfortunately we have no control over the plants / planting.

"We have already paid a substantial amount to 'advertise' on these planters, although we appreciate that this reflects badly upon us and therefore we have taken this up with the council."

Broxtowe Borough Council said they had been delayed in planting this year and had pencilled in this weekend to work on them.

Travel: M1 pothole repairs cause delays

Dave Wade

BBC News

View more on twitter

Flood alerts issued

Dave Wade

BBC News

If you've got windows, you'll realise it's a bit wet out.

flood road
Getty Images

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for rivers in Nottinghamshire.

It said water levels are rising in response to heavy rainfall and will continue to do so today.

Flooding of low-lying agricultural land and roads around the River Trent, the River Greet, Potwell Dyke, Dover Beck, Cocker Beck, Thurgarton Beck and others is possible.

The River Maun is also on alert and flooding is possible in Clipstone, Edwinstowe and Ollerton.

"We urge residents to prepare, remain vigilant and avoid walking and driving through flood water. We are closely monitoring the situation," the agency said on its website.

Police and politicians meet to talk about stabbings

Hugh Casswell

Political reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham

The chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police Craig Guildford is meeting with Labour MP for Gedling Vernon Coaker, leader of Gedling Borough Council John Clarke and Councillor Michael Payne to discuss crime in the area after a spate of stabbings.

There were three stabbings in Arnold on Friday and Saturday, with two of them happening within an hour of each other.

Mr Coaker told BBC Radio Nottingham, as well as short term solutions, there needs to be long term efforts to increase police visibility and engagement with communities.

police and politicians meeting
BBC

Police previously said they didn't think the stabbings in Arnold were linked.

None of the injuries were life threatening and two people have been charged separately in relation to two of the stabbings.

Drugs raid in Derby

Samantha Fisher

BBC News Online

This was the scene in Derby earlier where a drugs raid was taking place.

drugs raid derby
BBC

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said it was a drugs warrant but it is too early to reveal any other details.

There were five police vehicles in Siddals Road and John Street.

We'll bring you more details as we get them.

drugs raid derby
BBC

Boy, 11, had 'blisters like golf balls' from sunburn

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

A Chesterfield mum is warning parents to be extra vigilant in the sun this summer after her son was taken to Nottingham Children's Hospital for severe sunburn.

The hospital's burns unit said it saw a 350% increase in children being admitted last year because of sun damage.

Kelly Andrews says her 11-year-old son Jake had blisters "like golf balls" after he took his t-shirt off for 10 minutes to jump into the sea in Lincolnshire, despite having sun cream on.

Jake Andrews sunburn
Kelly Andrews
Jake Andrews sunburn
Kelly Andrews

"I felt really bad. He had suncream on but didn't reapply, and I didn't think it would have been as bad.

"When you're sat there listening to your son screaming and telling him to stop taking his skin off, it's devastating."

Jake's condition was so bad he had to have his skin removed and is now so delicate he has to stay out of the sun for the next five years.

Today, staff from the burns unit and skin health charity, Skcin are in Nottingham city centre to promote sun safety.

Trains cancelled after overhead lines problem

Virgin Trains East Coast says the disruption is being caused by a problem on the overhead power lines between Retford and Newark.

Train services are being delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled altogether as a result, an issue which could remain until the end of the day.

View more on twitter

Your pictures: Rainy East Midlands

BBC Weather Watchers

It's wet out there but that hasn't stopped some of you getting some beautiful pictures.

This is Cossall in Nottinghamshire.

cossall
El Divino

Heanor in Derbyshire.

heanor
Stoneyford View

Braunstone, Leicestershire.

Braunstone
Ella

Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J23A for A42 and J23 for A512 affecting J24A for A50 Derby.

M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J23a A42 and J23, A512 (Loughborough), because of emergency repairs. Congestion to J24a, A50 (Derby).

