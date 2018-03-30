Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Men admit cash machine explosions
- Gamekeeper guilty of fox welfare offence
- Man admits killing partner at home
- 'Two in hospital' after lorry overturns
- More than 500 referred over terrorism concerns
- Force reveals 16% gender pay gap
- Prisoner absconds from open jail
- Updates on Thursday 29 March 2018
By Chris Fawcett and Jennifer Harby
Derby County 1-4 Sunderland
Sunderland capitalise on defensive errors by Derby to win at Pride Park and move off the bottom of the Championship table.Read more
Millwall 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Millwall move to within a point of the Championship play-off places with a home victory over Nottingham Forest.Read more
A38 crash: Clean up complete
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
Some good news from the A38.
Teens arrested over village knife attack
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a knife attack on a boy in Ruddington.
The attack happened on Loughborough Road at about 19:10 on Tuesday.
The attackers stole cash from the victim, police said.
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested.
Gamekeeper guilty of fox welfare offence
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News Online
A gamekeeper who kept a fox captive in a brick shed, allegedly so it could be used for fox hunting, has been found guilty of an animal welfare offence.
Nigel Smith has never explained why he kept the fox captive at the Buckminster Estate, which covers Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.
However, he was filmed going to retrieve it, carrying a net and a bag, on the day the Belvoir Hunt were due to meet nearby.
Smith, 60, of Glebe Farm, Colsterworth, Lincolnshire, was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £1,640.
He was also disqualified from being involved in or keeping foxes for five years.
District Judge Peter Veits told Smith: "You chose not to give evidence today so we will never know whether you were keeping this fox for a protective reason or whether you were keeping it for an unlawful purpose, to be used in a hunt on that Thursday.
"We shall never know whether you acted alone or whether you acted with the understanding or acquiesce of your employers. We will never know because you haven't told us."
The BBC has asked Smith's employer, the Buckminster Estate, and the Belvoir Hunt to comment.
Man charged over city centre shooting
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A man has appeared in court, charged with a shooting in Nottingham city centre earlier this month.
Vincent Jordan, 25, of Sandon Street, New Basford, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm.
The charge relates to an attack outside a karaoke bar on Huntingdon Street on 10 March in which a 25-year-old man was shot and injured. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Nottinghamshire Police said a second man had also been charged in connection with the attack. Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 20 April.
Men admit cash machine explosions
Two men have admitted causing explosions at cash machines in Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire.
Charlie Smith, 31, of Mere Lane, Lutterworth and Alfie Adams, 39, of Bickershaw Lane in Wigan, appeared at Leicester Crown Court yesterday.
They were charged with three counts of unlawfully and maliciously causing an explosion of a nature likely to endanger life or cause serious damage to property to which they admitted.
The charges relate to raids at the Co-operative store in Cosby, Leicestershire, on 21 November, Tesco Express, London Road, Hinckley, Leicestershire, on 22 November; and the Co-operative store in Burwell, Cambridgeshire, on 22 November.
The men appeared alongside John Doran, 20, of Gelderd Road in Gildersome, Leeds.
All three admitted burglary charges. They will be sentenced on 13 April.
Visually-impaired runner aims for London Marathon
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
A visually-impaired runner from Loughborough is hoping to take part in the London Marathon.
Leigh Pick runs with the help of her friend and guide Jenny Perry.
The pair recently completed the Cambridge half-marathon together.
"Getting out and running is one of the best ways of getting endorphins and that feel-good factor," says Leigh.
Delays on A1 after crash
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
Two arrested after man, 36, struck by car
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Two men, aged 19 and 36, have been arrested after a 36-year-old man was hit by a car in Derby.
The crash happened on 10 March at around 15.00 when the man was crossing Sinfin Lane. He suffered serious injuries which required hospital treatment.
Police believe the car that struck him was a silver Toyota Yaris and are appealing for witnesses. They said the arrested men had been released under investigation.
Scene of A38 lorry crash
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
This is the scene of the crash involving a lorry and a car on the A38 at Markeaton Island in Derby earlier.
Two people were taken to hospital but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, East Midlands Ambulance Service said.
App to help stroke patients express feelings
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
A new app that helps brain-damaged stroke patients communicate their feelings has been developed and tested by researchers at the University of Nottingham.
About a third of stroke patients struggle to speak or understand written or spoken language but the app, the Dynamic Visual Analogue Mood Scale (D-VAMS), uses scales of morphing facial expressions to help people communicate.
The scales were developed at the Division of Rehabilitation and Ageing in the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham.
Dr Paul Barrows, who developed and tested the scales, said they're a "significant step forward" for measuring mood in people with communication problems.
He added: “It’s hoped that this will help healthcare professionals to assess mood in stroke survivors more easily and more accurately."
Basil Brush: Right-hand man 'comes from Leicester'
Jonathan Lampon
BBC Radio Leicester News Editor
Children's favourite Basil Brush is back on TV screens this weekend. The crafty fox will be a guest judge on the re-launched Generation Game hosted by former Bake Off presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.
In an interview on BBC Radio Leicester about his return Basil said how close he was to the city.
"I'm very close to Leicester, my very close man to me, my right-hand man so to speak, comes from Leicester so I just want to say boom, boom to Leicester!
A38 crash: 'Specialist equipment' to remove spilt load
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
Highways England has tweeted...
Robber with knife 'demanded cash and sweets'
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A robber who entered a Buxton convenience store armed with a knife and demanded cash, tobacco and sweets, is being sought by police.
The theft happened at 22:00 last night at Henry's Covenience Store on London Road.
None of the staff were harmed.
The man was wearing a balaclava and is described as being white, about 5ft tall and of slight build. He was wearing a black zip-up shell jacket with its hood up and also black gloves.
A38 crash: 'Two in hospital'
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Two people have been taken to the Royal Derby Hospital following a crash on the A38 at Markeaton Island in the city, East Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The service said it was called to the crash, between a lorry and a car, at about 11.32. It sent three paramedics and two ambulances.
Police commissioner's catering expenses 'concerning'
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Derbyshire's police and crime commissioner (PCC) has been criticised for spending money on catering that could be spent on fighting cyber crime.
Speaking in a Commons debate, Conservative MP for Mid Derbyshire, Pauline Latham, said it was "concerning" the county's Labour PCC Hardyal Dhindsa's latest budget had seen catering expenses double, as well as extra funds allocated for conferences and hotels.
"Now that money could have been spent on police officers, which we do need for the additional crimes that they need to look at [like cyber crime]," she said.
In response, Mr Dhindsa's office said the MP's comments were "misguided".
“I urge Ms Latham to find the time to take up my long-standing invitation to meet the Chief Constable and me so we can discuss the matter face to face," the statement said.
New CCTV released in search for missing teen
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
New CCTV images have been released in the search for missing 15-year-old Leah Hazelton.
Leah, from Selston, was last seen in Nottingham on Saturday afternoon. She has links to London, Derbyshire, Kent and the West Midlands.
House nailed shut and nearly set alight
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
A house in Glossop was nailed shut and then attempts were made to set it alight, police have said.
Officers said someone used a nail gun to secure the door of the house in Maguire Avenue in Hadfield before pushing a lit piece of paper through the letterbox on 23 March.
Two people were inside the house at the time, but no-one was injured.
Two men in a white van, who police think could be responsible, were seen outside the address at about 20:00 and are believed to have been at the Palatine pub in Hadfield earlier in the evening.
Brexit threat to Leicester Fishmonger
Alex Blakemore
Reporter, BBC Radio Leicester
A fishmonger from Wigston, who's been in the fish trade for more than 50 years, might have to shut up shop due to Brexit.
John Heath blames low cost pricing in supermarkets and the rising cost of fish. His shop in Wigston has been running for 20 years, making 'Heath's' a well-known Leicester name.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
A38 crash: 'Injuries not life-threatening'
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Derbyshire police have tweeted to say the injuries in the crash between a lorry and a car on the A38 at Markeaton Island are not thought to be life-threatening.
The roundabout is currently closed and police recommend drivers avoid the area "for the next three to four hours".
Woman 'was trapped in crash'
From Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service...
At the scene: A38 crash
Jonathan Baker
Reporter, BBC Radio Derby
I can see a lorry has turned on its side and underneath it is a car with a roof-box on it.
I've seen somebody stretchered out.
There are three fire engines and loads of police cars and ambulances. Roads have been closed and there is traffic backing up on to Ashbourne Road.
Severe disruption: A38 Derbyshire southbound
A38 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between A61 Alfreton Road and A52 Ashbourne Road.
A38 Derbyshire - Queuing traffic on A38 southbound in Derby between Little Eaton Island and Markeaton Island, because of earlier fuel spillage. All lanes have been re-opened.
Appeal over knife robbery at bookmakers
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A robbery at a Leicester bookmakers, which saw a man enter the premises with a knife before fleeing on a pushbike with some cash, is being investigated by police.
The theft happened at 14.25 yesterday at Ladbrokes in Uppingham Road, Leicester.
The man is described as about 5ft 10in tall, wearing casual clothing, with his face covered.
No-one was injured. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Delays building after lorry crash on A38
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
Delays are building after a collision between a lorry and a car at Markeaton Island.
BBC Radio Derby reporter Jonathan Baker said a car appeared to be underneath the lorry.
Police and fire crews are at the scene.
Severe disruption: A52 Derbyshire both ways
A52 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, between A38 Kingsway and Uttoxeter Old Road.
A52 Derbyshire - A52 Ashbourne Road in Derby closed in both directions between Markeaton Island and the Uttoxeter Old Road junction.
Severe accident: A52 Derbyshire westbound
A52 Derbyshire westbound severe accident, between Uttoxeter Old Road and A38 Kingsway.
A52 Derbyshire - A52 Ashbourne Road in Derby closed and stationary traffic westbound between the Uttoxeter Old Road junction and Markeaton Island, because of an accident involving an overturned lorry.
Roads closed after Markeaton lorry crash
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
Police have also confirmed a lorry and a car were involved.
Women take part in trade workshops
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
More than 140 women are taking part in taster courses over the Easter holidays to try out craft trades such as plumbing, plastering, electrics and carpentry.
The courses, which are run by Leicester City Council, are open to women aged 15 and over at Leicester College.
They are aimed at introducing women to possible career paths they might not have considered before.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.
Delays after lorry overturns on A38
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
An articulated lorry has overturned near the roundabout, police have confirmed.
More to come.
Easter snow warning for region
BBC Weather
The Met Office has warned there is a possibility of heavy snow over Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire and Rutland over the Easter weekend.
Forecasters say the yellow warning, in place for Easter Monday, could affect travel, with delays on roads, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
However, the forecast added: "At present the extent and amounts of any snow are very uncertain, and it is quite possible that snow might not be too disruptive."
Tigers confident on Tuilagi injury scan
Leicester Tigers await the results of a chest scan after England centre Manu Tuilagi's latest injury setback.Read more
Plea to stop 'illegal forced marriage'
A lecturer from the University of Nottingham has said more needs to be done to stop people with learning difficulties being forced into marriage.
Rachel Clawson has worked with academics from the University of Leicester on a project to raise awareness of the issue.
She said: "Very often practitioners don't recognise it [but] it is actually against the law."
Being 'Britain's first female bouncer'
New scheme to save historic farm buildings
The Peak District and the Yorkshire Dales National Park are among five pilot areas for a new scheme to rescue farm buildings.
The Historic Building Restoration Grant is being piloted in Dartmoor, Lake District, Northumberland, Peak District and Yorkshire Dales National Parks with £2 million of funding available.
The aim of the scheme is to help save the iconic historic farm buildings in the English National Parks from falling out of use.
The grant offers 80% towards the cost of restoration.
Benefits claimants increase
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
The number of people claiming benefits in Leicester and Leicestershire increased by 625 in February.
There was a total of 8,715 Jobseeker's Allowance and Universal Credit claimants in the city and county last month.
The number equates to 1.3% of the local working age population claiming either Jobseeker's Allowance or Universal Credit.
The figure is lower than the national average, which for the UK stands at 2.1%.
New Parks ward had the highest claimant rate in the area.