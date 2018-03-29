Latest updates: East Midlands Live

There's been a backlash online against plans to illuminate Derby Cathedral as part of an autism campaign.

The "Light it Blue" event would form part of World Autism Awareness Day, which takes place on Monday 2 April.

Jay Ingle, from Autism Awareness Central UK, who has two autistic boys, is behind the plans.

She said: "There are those in the autism community who consider it part of their individuality and don't want a cure. Raising awareness is a huge minefield."

Jay says that four out of five people diagnosed are male, hence the decision to use blue lighting, but even that has been a point of contention - because some have argued that females aren't being fairly represented.

"There was a bit of me that questioned why I was bothering because I was getting such backlash [over the colour]. We've consulted with various people and now the cathedral will be lit up pink and blue, meeting in the middle to make purple... like a true colour spectrum."