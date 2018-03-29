Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Updates on Wednesday 28 March 2018
- Teens who 'toasted' victim jailed
- Store closures for video game chain
- Job-hunter 'blown away' by rap response
- 'No charge' against Marinakis
- Derby County to sue former CEO
By Maryam Qaiser and Chris Fawcett
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J28 for A38 Alfreton and J29 for A617.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of an earlier broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J21 for M69 and J22 for A50.
M1 Leicestershire - Stationary traffic on M1 northbound between J21, M69 (Leicester) and J22, A50 (Coalville), because of a rolling road-block and a police incident.
Being 'Britain's first female bouncer'
Severe disruption: M69 Warwickshire northbound
M69 Warwickshire northbound severe disruption, between M6 J2 and J1 for A5 Hinckley.
M69 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M69 northbound between M6 J2, Coventry and J1, A5 (Hinckley), because of emergency repairs.
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
Dedicated live coverage has now ended but some news, sport and travel updates will continue to appear overnight.
East Midlands Live will return from 08:00 tomorrow morning.
Tigers confident on Tuilagi injury scan
Leicester Tigers await the results of a chest scan after England centre Manu Tuilagi's latest injury setback.Read more
East Midlands weather update: A cold night ahead
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
Any remaining showers will fade this evening to leave a cold night with lengthy clear spells and a widespread frost.
There will be a few freezing fog patches developing towards dawn.
Work set to cause disruption to busy Nottingham road
Alex Thorp
BBC News
Motorists have been told to allow extra time for any journeys on a busy road in Nottingham during the Easter holidays.
Temporary traffic lights will be installed on Hucknall Road from 9 April for about four days.
It's to allow road surfacing works to take place between the junction of Arnold Road to Gala Way.
On-street parking will also be restricted within the works area from 08:00 until 16:00.
Nottingham City Council has apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused but said Hucknall Road was "in need of attention".
PCC backs plans for greater protection of police dogs
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping has written to the government asking ministers to support plans that would give police dogs and horses the same status as injured officers.
Currently attackers are prosecuted under rules for causing criminal damage and there are no laws to specifically protect police dogs or horses.
However, the PCC is hoping ministers support "Finn's Law", which was launched following the stabbing of a police dog called Finn, who was chasing a suspect in Hertfordshire in 2016.
Nottinghamshire Police dog Quantum recently suffered stab wounds on March 15, which required nine stitches. Three officers also sustained knife injuries in the same attack in Ridgeway, Top Valley.
In his letter, Mr Tipping said: "There must be a change in the law to offer greater protection to our police dogs and to recognise the exceptional contribution they make to community safety."
Teens who 'toasted' victim jailed
The judge said the gang took 'evident pride' in what they had done by 'toasting' the victim with stolen beer.Read more
Job-hunter 'blown away' by rap response
Film graduate Anastasia Glover's email had the subject line "Gimme a job innit".Read more
Five-million tonne quarry plans rejected
Stefan Pidluznyj
Local Democracy Reporter
Government inspectors have ruled there is no immediate justification for a quarry at Denton.Read more
'No charge' against Marinakis - Randall
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has not been charged over drug trafficking, says chairman Nicholas Randall.Read more
Sepsis survivor nominated for national award
Alex Thorp
BBC News
A Leicester student who battled for her life three times with sepsis has been nominated for a national award.
Katie Dutton, who studies at De Montfort University (DMU), said she felt "excited and proud" to be in the running for the Most Inspirational Student Nurse of the Year prize.
The 27-year-old has ambitions to work in the sepsis team at Leicester Royal Infirmary.
"Even though it [sepsis] was a really negative experience, I met so many wonderful nurses who inspired me to be the nurse I want to be," Katie said.
She will head to London for the awards ceremony on 26 April.
Gritting teams back out in Leicester tonight
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
Looking like it could be a cold one...
Special 'police beer' raises money for charity
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
A beer brewed in the honour of a much-loved Leicestershire police officer has helped raise £1,800 for charity.
Local brewery Everards donated 5p from every pint of their "Tubby" beer sold in pubs at the end of last year, to the Care of Police Survivors (COPS) charity, which supports the families of officers who've died in the line of duty.
The beer was created to commemorate Leicester PC 83, John William “Tubby” Stephens, a popular officer who served for 22 years with Leicester Borough Police Force in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Chief Constable Simon Cole said; “I am delighted that this special beer brewed in memory of an iconic Leicestershire police officer has raised such a significant amount for charity... COPS is charity that is close to the hearts of everyone who works for the police."
Beeston Grainger Games store closure confirmed
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
These pictures from the Beeston Grainger Games store seem to confirm reports that the chain is closing some of its shops due to a "critical financial situation".
The staff inside the shop are currently packing the shelves away, while the sign on the door says customers should use the Derby or Nottingham stores, which are still open.
UK/EU hard border 'could take years'
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, between J23A for A42 and J24 for A6.
M1 Leicestershire - Two lanes closed on M1 northbound between J23a A42 and J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of an accident.
Nottingham Forest owner rejects drugs link
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis protests his innocence over alleged drug trafficking in Greece.Read more
East Midlands weather forecast
BBC Weather
Any showers fading this evening to leave a cold night with lengthy clear spells and a widespread frost. A few freezing fog patches may develop towards dawn.
Derby County to sue former CEO Rush
Derby County are to sue former chief executive Sam Rush for £6.84m over unauthorised contracts, reports BBC Radio Derby.Read more
Teenager arrested after sexual assault
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
A teenager has been arrested over a sex assault on a 14-year-old girl in Church Gresley.
Derbyshire Police said the assault happened on a footpath off Glamorgan Way between 18:20 and 18:50 yesterday.
Officers say the girl was uninjured but shaken by the assault.
A 17-year-old boy, who has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, remains in police custody.
Reports of store closures for video game chain
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
It's being reported that staff at 21 Grainger Games stores have been asked to "close their shops imminently", following the shutdown of the company's website last night.
Stores in Beeston, Worksop and Chesterfield are among those believed to be affected, with staff receiving an email detailing the "business critical financial situation", according to games industry website Eurogamer.
We've called several Grainger Games stores to ask for a response, but no-one has answered the phone.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J24 for A6.
M1 Leicestershire - Broken down vehicle on M1 northbound at J24, A6 (Kegworth). In the roadworks area. Traffic is coping well.
Car hire boss avoids jail for insurance scam
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A man has avoided jail after admitting defrauding an insurance company and car hire customers, following a series of crashes.
Ahmed Khatib, 24, of Ambassador Road, Leicester, claimed his mother was involved in the collisions in the city in 2014 and 2015.
However, she was not driving the cars at the time - they were being driven by customers who had hired out the vehicles from his firm.
In both cases, the cars were considered write offs following an assessment by insurers.
Khatib received cash for the car involved in the 2014 crash, but he withdrew his claim in the other case, in an attempt to not get caught, said police.
He also got the drivers involved in the crashes to pay him for the insurance excess.
Khatib tried to distance himself from his crimes by using his mother's name and insurance policy for both of the cars.
After pleading guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation, Khatib was handed a 15-month suspended sentence and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.
Trent Bridge looking for volunteers
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
Cricket fan? Here's something that might be of interest.
Ashbourne job-seeker writes a rap to secure work
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
A Derbyshire job-seeker grabbed the attention of a recruitment agency directer after sending him an email written in the style of a rap.
Anastasia Glover, 21, from Ashbourne detailed her attempts at trying to get a job through sending CVs on email but receiving no response, despite graduating with a 2:1 in film-making from the Manchester School of Art.
In the email it mentions that she'd "worked propa 'ard and achieved a goal" but had been "messed about" by having to work trial shifts.
The unusual approach to finding work caught the eyes of Manchester-based recruitment firm Forward Role who are now "committed" to securing Anastasia a job, after being "blown away" by her efforts to get noticed.
Retained firefighters needed to cover night shifts
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
A fire service is looking to recruit retained firefighters after plans to remove full-time cover from Retford and Ashfield stations at night were approved.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the move would save £800,000.
The proposals faced strong opposition from MPs and some firefighters who warned lives could be put at risk.
The deadline for applying is 15 April.
Fire service delays 'wouldn't happen here'
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
A senior fire fighter from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue says the independent report into the Manchester Arena bombing shouldn't give residents in Derbyshire any cause for concern.
The report by Lord Kerslake revealed poor communication between emergency services delayed fire crews reaching the scene by almost two hours.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Gavin Tomlinson said the fire service is "closely integrated" with the other emergency services in the county.
He added: "All I can say is that we have a great relationship with the police and East Midlands Ambulance Service, we share headquarters and training facilities [with the police]... I can't comment too much on Manchester, but I know it wouldn't happen here."
Dynamo 'fantastic' says Crohn's sufferer
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
A Nottinghamshire woman has praised magician Dynamo after he posted a video online showing the effects of treatment on his body.
Dynamo, whose real name is Steven Frayne, told fans he had been away from the spotlight as he was struggling with arthritis.
He also gained weight in the last eight months because of medication he was taking to deal with the condition.
Kate Clifton from Hucknall said: "I have had Crohn's disease for 19 years now so I have had multiple courses of steroids and what they do to you is horrendous.
"We call it moon face because one of the things it very obviously does is put weight on your face. You can see that with Dynamo."
A5: Relief for drivers in Leicestershire
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
Normal service has resumed on the A5 after this morning's closure.
Girl, 14, assaulted in Church Gresley
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
A 14-year-old girl was assaulted on a footpath off Glamorgan way in Church Gresley, say police.
Her attacker was described as a white, older, bearded teen, with tattoos including a diamond on his face, a flower on his forearm, and either the word "man" or "mam" on his neck.
His clothing - tracksuit bottoms, hooded top and a coat - were all black coloured.
The girl was unharmed during the attack, which happened between 18:20 and 18:50 yesterday, but was left shaken.
Derbyshire Police are asking for help tracking the man down.
Severe accident: A5111 Derbyshire westbound
A5111 Derbyshire westbound severe accident, between Stenson Road and A5250 Burton Road.
A5111 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on A5111 Warwick Avenue westbound in Normanton between the Stenson Road junction and the A5250 Burton Road junction, because of an accident.
Beer bottle DNA clue convicts 2004 rapist
DNA on a bottle found near where a student was attacked was traced to Philip Cunningham, who raped a woman in 2004.Read more
Dog walkers warn of 'poison' bread in Derby parks
Derby Telegraph
Dog walkers have shared their concerns after pieces of bread covered in a mysterious substance have appeared in two Derby parks.
Residents who walk their canine companions around Sunnydale Park and King George V Playing Fields are warning people to be wary of bread coated in what they believe could be poison.
Fines to be issued for dog fouling
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
Dog owners in Coalville could end up with a £100 fine if they don't carry poo bags.
North West Leicestershire District Council has decided to tackle dog fouling after it received 188 reports in the last year.
If people are caught once without bags they will get a warning, but if they are caught a second time they could be fined on the spot.
Ian Webster, enforcement officer for the district council, said: "It will only be issued as a last resort and that is after all the education is put forward and speaking to the offender.
"Maybe a sting in the pocket will help them to pick up."
Cathedral blue light plans face criticism
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
There's been a backlash online against plans to illuminate Derby Cathedral as part of an autism campaign.
The "Light it Blue" event would form part of World Autism Awareness Day, which takes place on Monday 2 April.
Jay Ingle, from Autism Awareness Central UK, who has two autistic boys, is behind the plans.
She said: "There are those in the autism community who consider it part of their individuality and don't want a cure. Raising awareness is a huge minefield."
Jay says that four out of five people diagnosed are male, hence the decision to use blue lighting, but even that has been a point of contention - because some have argued that females aren't being fairly represented.
"There was a bit of me that questioned why I was bothering because I was getting such backlash [over the colour]. We've consulted with various people and now the cathedral will be lit up pink and blue, meeting in the middle to make purple... like a true colour spectrum."
Have you seen Jade Smithen and Natalia Szalac?
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
Officers are concerned for the safety of two teenage girls who have been reported missing.
Nottinghamshire Police said Jade Smithen, 13, and Natalia Szalach, 14, were last seen near St Ann’s library at about 12:00 on Monday.
Jade is believed to have been wearing a green parka and navy sliders, and was carrying a grey bag. Natalia was wearing a long beige jacket with a fluffy hood, black trousers and Puma trainers.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J22 for A50 and J23 for A512.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane blocked on M1 northbound between J22, A50 (Coalville) and J23, A512 (Loughborough), because of vehicle tyre change. Traffic is coping well.
