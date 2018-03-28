Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
By Chris Fawcett
Severe congestion: A5 Warwickshire eastbound
A5 Warwickshire eastbound severe congestion, at A47 The Long Shoot.
A5 Warwickshire - Very slow traffic on A5 Watling Street eastbound in Hinckley at the A47 The Long Shoot junction.
Leicester's Malouf given three-week ban
Leicester's Australian back Nick Malouf is given a three-week suspension for his tackle on Wasps' Christian Wade.Read more
Severe disruption: A5 Leicestershire westbound
A5 Leicestershire westbound severe disruption, between Nutt's Lane and A47 Dodwells Road.
A5 Leicestershire - A5 in Hinckley closed westbound between the Nutt's Lane junction and the A47 Dodwells Road junction, because of a vehicle striking a bridge.
Leicester 16-15 Wasps
Leicester fight back from eight points down to beat Wasps in a thrilling Premiership game at Welford Road.Read more
Man remanded over M1 crash death
The motorway was shut for eight hours after the multi-vehicle crash in Nottinghamshire.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
Dedicated live coverage has now ended but some news, sport and travel updates will continue to appear overnight.
East Midlands Live will return from 08:00 tomorrow morning.
Weather: Chance of hail
BBC Weather
There will be some clear spells tonight, but with showers spreading from the west.
Some of the showers could be wintry with hail or sleet mixed-in.
Tomorrow will also be cloudy at times with further showers moving in from the west.
One or two of the showers could have some hail mixed-in. Gentle westerly winds.
Motorcylist killed in crash named by police
BBC News
The motorcyclist who died in a crash in Leicester on Sunday has been named by police.
Rikesh Surani, 27, died after a collision with a silver Kia estate in Hamilton Way at about 10:15.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the Kia or Mr Surani's red Triumph motorbike before the crash.
Nobody else was injured, Leicestershire police said.
Flytipped mobility scooter found by D of E students
Dave Wade
BBC News
A group of students orienteering for the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme came across this mess in Nottinghamshire.
A mobility scooter and a couch were among items of rubbish which have been flytipped in a wooded area between Upton and Kelham.
Newark and Sherwood District Council is appealing for information.
Building site rescue: Firefighters leave scene
Dave Wade
BBC News
Here's a picture from the scene in Stapleford where a man was rescued from a building site earlier.
The fire service has since tweeted it has now left the scene.
It said it had firefighters from several stations at the incident.
Firefighters in building site rescue
Dave Wade
BBC News
Fire crews from across the East Midlands have been called in to help rescue a man from a construction site in Stapleford.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue has said five fire crews are at the site on Toton Lane, including a specialist rescue unit.
We'll bring you more on this as we get it.
Man dies after M1 crash
Dave Wade
BBC News
A man has been charged after a fatal crash on the M1 on Saturday.
The collision involved several vehicles near junction 27 at about 05:40.
The passenger of one of the vehicles, 48-year-old Mark Downham, from Chorley, Lancashire, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries yesterday, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Adrian Radu, 27, of Alfreton Road, Nottingham, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving while over the prescribed limit, failing to stop after a collision and driving without insurance.
He appeared before city magistrates this morning and was remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court next month.
Batsman Macdonell leaves Derbyshire
Derbyshire batsman Charlie Macdonell leaves the club by mutual consent to pursue other career opportunities.Read more
Body found was missing woman
Dave Wade
BBC News
A body recovered from water at Attenborough Nature Reserve has been formally identified as Sarah Wright.
Sarah was reported missing on 15 March.
Her body was discovered a week later on Thursday last week.
Your pictures: Blooming lovely East Midlands
BBC Weather Watchers
It might not feel it outside but spring has sprung with colourful flowers appearing all over the region.
Here's Kegworth in Leicestershire.
Lullington in Derbyshire.
And East Leake in Nottinghamshire.
Police chase car collides with cyclist
Dave Wade
BBC News
A cyclist is being treated in hospital after a collision with a car shortly after it was chased by police.
Leicestershire Police said officers tried to stop a BMW in Park Road, Loughborough, at about 18:00 yesterday.
A "short authorised pursuit" took place after the vehicle made off.
Not long after the chase was called off on nearby Howe Road, the car and cyclist crashed.
The cyclist remains in QMC after suffering non life-threatening injuries.
The BMW was later found abandoned on a track at the rear of Parklands Drive.
The force said it has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
'More needs to be done' to tackle Islamophobic hate crime
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
A charity which aims to tackle Islamophobia in the UK has called for authorities to take hate crime targeted towards Muslims more seriously.
MEND (Muslim Engagement and Development) believes that acts of Islamophobia are not treated with the same seriousness as other hate crimes in the country.
It follows the sentencing of Paul Moore for the attempted murder of a Somali woman, pictured, who is still confined to bed, six months after she was deliberately run over.
Dr Shazad Amin, chief executive said there should be equal legislation between racial hatred and religious hatred.
He continued: “Inappropriate use of words like Islamist, extremist and radical to describe conservative or politically active Muslims, leads to some people assuming that it is open season on visible Muslims, like hijab wearing women and girls. These are the conditions in which Paul Moore’s crime occurred.”
The charity thanked the police in the speed with which they apprehended Moore.
Banned Georgian sex manual fetches £3,100
The 300-year-old book, which contains a range of unusual advice, was expected to sell for about £100.Read more
Hundreds of homes set to be refused planning permission
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
Plans to build 250 homes in Leicestershire look set to be refused at a meeting this week.
Two applications have been submitted to Blaby District Council by Gladman Developments, one for 150 homes at land off Peatling Road in Countesthorpe and another for 100 homes on land south of Marston Crescent.
Hundreds of letters have been received in objection to both applications citing increased traffic, demand on local health services and additional pressure on local schools, among other reasons.
Despite a number of amendments the plans are still being recommended for refusal at the planning committee meeting.
Countesthorpe Parish Council chairman, Mick Gillespie, said: "We believe that the village has reached saturation point. The infrastructure is already creaking and we simply can't take any further development."
Nottinghamshire farmer 'had enough' of damage to his land
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
A farmer from Farnsfield says "green laners" have destroyed his land over and over for the past few years and he's finally "had enough of the abuse".
Oliver Collingham took to social media to display photos of his fields that had been driven on repeatedly, damaging lanes and crops in the process.
Gateways onto the field have also been broken, while pathways through the fields are now "impassible by a standard 4x4", he said.
Mr Collingham added: "The countryside is being ruined and farmers' livelihoods blatantly ignored."
Ghost plane spotted over Derby, have you seen it?
Derby Telegraph
Reports of a mysterious ghost plane have emerged in Derbyshire after a witness says he saw a “large, dark and quiet” shadow fly above him.
Mark O’Brien, who lives in Belper, says he saw the dark shape in the sky at around 6.45pm last night after picking his daughter up from her swimming lesson in Ripley.
Courses offered to help diffuse public violence
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
New courses are being held in Nottingham on when and how to intervene if someone witnesses acts of hate or hostility.
Bystander intervention training is being run by the charity Communities INC working with youth workers and community support officers.
Lead trainer Shamsher Chohan says timing is important when it comes to resolving hostile situations and if someone steps-in within 10 seconds, research suggests the problem will be resolved 50% of the time.
She added: "You should always intervene, but that doesn't mean direct intervention, you could call for help, which would also positively impact the situation."
Buyer 'delighted' with 300-year-old sex book
Dave Wade
BBC News
A woman who bought a Georgian sex manual for 30 times the guide price today said she's "delighted" with the book.
The buyer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she was interested in pre-modern medicine.
"It’s about herbalism and the natural world mixed with medicine. It’s also a piece of art featuring woodcut illustrations," she explained.
“It deals with having babies and mixes folklore in with the text, which never happens today. If you don’t have live babies your tribe dies out. It’s about living the best way you can in the natural world."
She said she'll keep it in her safe but will be happy to loan it to universities, libraries, academics "or anyone who is interested in seeing it".
Hate crime car attack driver jailed
Paul Moore knocked over a Somali woman with his car and went back back to run her over a second time.Read more
Georgian sex manual sells for thousands
Dave Wade
BBC News
A 300-year-old "secrets of sex" manual, which was banned for its shocking content, has sold for £3,100, smashing the £120 guide price.
Bids came in from all over the world for the 1720 book, Aristotle's Masterpiece Completed In Two Parts, The First Containing the Secrets of Generation.
But the tome sold to an anonymous bidder in the room at Hanson's auction house in Etwall
It well exceeded the guide price of £120.
The auctioneers said they'd even received inquiries about the manual from sex therapists.
Some of the highlights in the book included advice about the dangers of sleeping with animals and what men should eat to "make their seed abound".
Read more tips here.
Cricket: Mullaney may keep opener's slot
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Steven Mullaney has hinted that he may continue to open the batting for Nottinghamshire in four-day cricket.
There had been some speculation that he may move down the order after taking up the captaincy and the signing of Chris Nash.
The 31-year-old told a members' event at Trent Bridge: "Looking at the balance of the team at the moment, it is quite likely that I will be opening at Lancashire and in the early games.
"But nothing is set in stone until the first game of the season. We will see how things go in the friendly matches before then."
Burbage singer involved in charity single for Barnardo's
Jack Rafferty
BBC Radio Leicester
A local singer has joined with 31 other artists to record a charity single, raising funds for children's charity, Barnardo's.
Andy Pierce, known as The Soul Man, was one of the judges on the BBC talent show, All Together Now, hosted by Rob Beckett and Geri Horner.
The Soul Man has joined with other performers from the show on the song, 'Somebody To Help Me'.
It's available to stream now.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 and J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale.
M1 Derbyshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 northbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J29a, Markham (Markham Vale), because of vehicle having a tyre changed.
Minimum 20 years for 'wicked' hate crime driver
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A man has been described as "wicked" for hitting a Somali woman with his car, before going back to run her over as she lay helpless.
Paul Moore, 21, was convicted of the attempted murder of Zaynab Hussein in Leicester last September.
Jailing Moore for life, Mr Justice Soole said: "The courage of your victims, and the compassion and courage of all those who came to the aid of Mrs Hussein in different ways - and who notably come from across the diverse range of this local community - stand in stark contrast to your wickedness.
"All pedestrians were at risk from you that morning, however, the fact remains that you ultimately launched your assault on those who were in Islamic clothing.
"Your intention to kill Mrs Hussein was underlined by your wicked decision to return for a second assault with the car. It was only luck and her quick thinking that saved your second intended victim from injury."
Points failure delaying trains
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
East Midlands Trains tweets...
Victim devastated by hate crime car attack
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A woman who was deliberately run over twice in a hate crime, has said the attack has "completely changed" her as a person.
Zaynab Hussein’s victim impact statement was read to court as 21-year-old Paul Moore was jailed for at least 20 years for his crimes.
Moore had been convicted of the attack in Beaumont Leys, Leicester, (pictured) by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court earlier this month.
"[It] completely changed me as a person for the worse," Ms Hussein's statement said.
"I’m no longer the person I used to be."
She remains confined to a bed after suffering life-changing injuries.
Cigar belonging to Sir Winston Churchill sells for £400
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
A partially smoked cigar that belonged to Sir Winston Churchill has sold for £400 at auction.
The wartime leader was often seen with a cigar in hand and left this part-smoked example at his country home Chartwell, in Kent.
It was given to Bill Wood, a police officer who, while working in the fast-response team, would regularly check in at the house.
For many years his son Mike Wood, from Belper in Derbyshire, kept it safely wrapped up until he decided to put it under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall.
"I am sure there is someone who would enjoy having this fantastic piece of memorabilia," he said before the sale.
It didn't quite reach its expected price of £500 to £700. Details of who bought the cigar butt have not been revealed.
Corpse-sex threat man's sentence slashed
Richard Ford had been jailed for 45 years after to kill people and have sex with their corpses.Read more
BreakingHate crime car attacker jailed for at least 20 years
Chris Fawcett
BBC News
A man who deliberately knocked over a Somali woman before returning to drive over her as she lay on the pavement has been jailed for at least 20 years.
Paul Moore, 21, was convicted of the attempted murder of Zaynab Hussein in Leicester and the attempted grievous bodily harm of a 12-year-old Muslim girl.
Ms Hussein suffered life-changing injuries and is still recovering from the attack.
The judge jailed Moore for life and told him he would would serve a minimum term of 20 years.
Date announced for Leicester Market revamp
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
Building work on Leicester's historic outdoor market is set to begin next month.
All of the market’s stalls will be replaced and new LED spotlights will be installed.
A wooden canopy around the perimeter will protect shoppers and traders from the wind and rain.
Stalls along Market Place North will be relocated before the work gets under way.
The transformation should be complete by spring 2019 and cost £1.8m.
Scarf promotes good mental health
Alex Blakemore
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
Clare Lawrence Simms, who lives in Wigston, has come up with a unique idea to help promote good mental health in her area with the help of a scarf.
The harmony scarf as it's called is about one and a half metres long.
Clare has taken it on a mini roadshow around Oadby and Wigston, asking people to add their own unique ribbons which are knitted on to it. The scarf encourages conversation about good mental health.
Trains disrupted between Derby and Birmingham
BBC News Travel
Trains between Derby and Birmingham are being disrupted after a points failure blocked the line in the direction of Birmingham.
National Rail Enquiries says there could be delays of up to 50 minutes until around 13:30.
Watch: 'I'd potentially, probably be behind bars'
Alex Thorp
BBC News
Benjamin Howard has written a rap about Beeston. He said the he's been supported by the community since turning his life around from a troubled upbringing
Corpse sex fetish inmate's jail term cut
BBC News
A prisoner who threatened to kill a number of people and then have sex with their corpses has successfully appealed his "unprecedented" 45-year sentence.
Richard Ford, 38, was serving a 30-month sentence for possessing a knife when he made the threats from his cell in Nottingham prison.
As he had been charged only with making threats to kill, the judge who jailed him was unable to pass an indefinite or life sentence, instead imposing consecutive terms to a total of 45 years.
Ruling on an appeal earlier today, Sir Brian Leveson cut what he described as "one of the longest" prison terms ever passed in England to 12 years' custody and eight years' extended licence.
Ford will be able to apply for parole after eight years, two thirds of his custodial term.
Energy firm banned from taking on new customers
BBC Business News
Nottinghamshire-based energy firm Iresa has been banned from accepting new customers until it starts to clear a backlog of complaints.
Regulator Ofgem took the unusual step because of a 40-minute average wait for answering calls and concerns from vulnerable customers.
When BBC News attempted to contact the company, which has its head office in Beeston, the call was said to be 38th in the queue.
A later emailed statement from the company said: "We are confident that our customers will see a noticeable improvement in our customer service response times and we apologise to customers who we have let down in the past.
"We are committed to improving our quality of service to deliver a much better customer experience."