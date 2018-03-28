Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A man has been described as "wicked" for hitting a Somali woman with his car, before going back to run her over as she lay helpless.

Paul Moore, 21, was convicted of the attempted murder of Zaynab Hussein in Leicester last September.

Jailing Moore for life, Mr Justice Soole said: "The courage of your victims, and the compassion and courage of all those who came to the aid of Mrs Hussein in different ways - and who notably come from across the diverse range of this local community - stand in stark contrast to your wickedness.

"All pedestrians were at risk from you that morning, however, the fact remains that you ultimately launched your assault on those who were in Islamic clothing.

"Your intention to kill Mrs Hussein was underlined by your wicked decision to return for a second assault with the car. It was only luck and her quick thinking that saved your second intended victim from injury."