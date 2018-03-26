Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Egypt calls on UK 'to speed up Mariam investigation'
- Poster appeal over Leicester death
- Hundreds of potential modern slavery victims identified
- Police seek horse owner after animal 'damaged car'
- Children's holiday charity swaps Mablethorpe for Norfolk
- Updates on Monday 26 March 2018
Live Reporting
By Jennifer Harby
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Anti-abortion protest injunction lifted
Nottingham City Council says it had complaints from people who felt "intimidated" by campaigners.Read more
Care home police probe after man's death
Police are investigating after a man in his 70s died from choking at the "inadequate" home.Read more
Coughlin to miss much of 2018 season
Nottinghamshire all-rounder Paul Coughlin will miss at least four months of the coming season after a shoulder operation.Read more
Forest owner cleared of match-fixing charge
Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest owner is cleared of forming a match-fixing ring but may still face a bribery charge.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
Dedicated live coverage has now ended but some news, sport and travel updates will continue to appear overnight.
East Midlands Live will return from 08:00 tomorrow morning.
Man, 85, charged with historic assaults
An 85-year-old man has been charged with five counts of indecent assault as part of an investigation into allegations of historic abuse at Nottinghamshire children's homes.
The man, of no fixed address, is due before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
The assaults are alleged to have happened in the late 1970s in Wollaton and were investigated as part of Operation Equinox, police said.
Council 'should apologise' for injunction attempt
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A group holding a "vigil" outside the abortion clinic at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre has said the city council should apologise for trying to bring an injunction against it.
The city council obtained an injunction to stop the group's leader demonstrating near the hospital.
However, a judge has lifted the ban and rejected an attempt to extend it to other group members.
In a statement, the 40 Days For Life group said the original injunction should never have been granted and the council should apologise for the distress caused "by their unwarranted and ill-judged action".
Weather: Heavy rain expected overnight
BBC Weather
Tonight it will turn mostly cloudy with spells of rain pushing eastwards.
The rain will be heavy and persistent for a while, but will turn light and patchy towards the end of the night.
On Tuesday it will be a rather cloudy day with some patchy light rain and drizzle around. There will be a moderate to fresh wind.
Leicestershire sign India paceman Aaron
Leicestershire sign India pace bowler Varun Aaron for part of the forthcoming county season.Read more
Five sentenced for £10m drugs haul
Heroin and cocaine was found inside furniture, children's clothes and industrial bolts, a court heard.Read more
Head claims girls schools are better
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
The head teacher of a Nottingham private school for girls has claimed female-only schools are better at preparing young women for life.
Julie Keller, head of Nottingham Girls' High School, told the Press Assocation girls at single-sex schools were better equipped to deal with gender inequality.
Miss Keller added she believes girls who attend mixed-sex schools can also go on to success but added: "I definitely think girls at a girls' school will be the girls that go on and break the glass ceiling.
"If you look at the top echelons of society, in all different fields, women at the top have more often than not gone to all girls' schools, and that evidence speaks for itself."
Severe accident: A57 Derbyshire both ways
A57 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, between Hurst Road and A6013.
A57 Derbyshire - A57 Snake Pass closed in both directions between the Hurst Road junction in Glossop and the A6013 junction in Ladybower Reservoir, because of an accident involving car and a motorcycle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Your pictures: Fantastic blue skies over East Midlands
BBC Weather Watchers
It might have been a sad, cold day to start...
...but it was a fantastic day to get outside in Hathern, Leicestershire.
This grey wagtail basking in the sunshine was pictured by Sam's House in Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire...
... and Steve P Notts captured fabulous blue skies over Bestwood Village.
Crime gang jailed for £10m drugs plot
Five men, jailed for a plot to import and supply more than £10m of class A drugs, are now facing a combined total of more than 95 years in jail.
The men were part of a Leicester-based organised crime gang involved in importing heroin and cocaine hidden in purpose-built secret compartments in furniture, industrial bolts and clothes.
The gang were (pictured clockwise from left):
Det Insp Harry Rai, from Leicestershire Police, said: “Today’s sentencing marks the end of a very long and complex investigation.
"The communities of Leicestershire should be reassured that a significant amount of drugs has been prevented from reaching the streets."
Tigers belief was enormous - O'Connor
Head coach Matt O'Connor says Leicester Tigers' "belief was enormous" in their come-from-behind victory over Wasps.Read more
Witness appeal after two men stabbed
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A man has been arrested in connection with an attack in Beaumont Leys in which two people were stabbed.
The ambulance service was called to Heacham Drive at 3.24 on Sunday where they found a man with stab woulnds.
A second man, also with stab wounds, was found inside a property in Upper Temple Walk shortly afterwards. Both men were taken to hospital.
The first victim was treated and discharged but the second, a 35-year-old man, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack and remains in police custody. Detectives are appealing for witnesses.
Council wants to outsource libraries
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Almost half of Derbyshire's libraries could end up being run by local community groups or other interested parties, the county council has said.
The council currently runs 45 libraries but said it must save £1.6m from that part of its budget by 2021.
It said it has considered closing some libraries or outsourcing the service but its preferred option would see 25 libraries remain under council control, with the remaining 20 being taken over by other groups.
Councillor Barry Lewis said: “We don’t intend closing any libraries and are confident our new draft plan reflects our commitment to the service and will secure its future."
Teen arrested over cannabis find
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after officers found nearly 100 cannabis plants growing in a Derby house.
Officers said they were reacting to information from the community regarding suspicious activity on Stanton Street, Normanton.
Sgt Graham Dent, of Derbyshire Police, said: “We will always treat this type of information seriously."
Homeless man's belongings torched
Leicester Mercury
A homeless man who had been sleeping in a shop doorway moments before his belongings were deliberately set alight says he has lost everything in the blaze.
Sleeping bags, a rucksack and personal belongings were destroyed in the fire in an alcove near Marks and Spencer, in Gallowtree Gate, in the city centre in the early hours of this morning.
'No justice' over death of beaten mother
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
Duane Ballin told police "I think I've killed my girlfriend" but was never charged with murder.Read more
Cricket: India international joins Leicestershire
Owynn Palmer-Atkin
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicestershire have announced the signing of India fast bowler Varun Aaron for the early part of the coming season.
Aaron, 28, will be the club's overseas player, providing cover for Muhammad Abbas in the first few months of the new campaign as Sohail Khan is unavailable after recently picking up an injury.
Aaron will take over in first-class and List A cricket until Abbas returns from international commitments in mid-June.
Egypt calls on UK 'to speed up Mariam investigation'
BBC Monitoring
The world through its media
The Egyptian government has asked the UK to speed up its investigations into why 18-year-old Mariam Moustafa died in Nottingham earlier this month, according to state-run media.
The Egyptian national was attacked on a bus in the city centre, three weeks before she died.
A post-mortem investigation into her death was inconclusive.
Assistant foreign minister for European affairs, Amr Ramadan, met with UK ambassador to Egypt, John Casson, on Sunday, news agency MENA is reporting.
Mr Ramadan told him the Egyptian government wants assurances that the culprits would be brought to justice.
It called on Casson to "speed up the procedures of the forensic department" and send a copy of her medical reports since admitted to hospital.
The Egyptian embassy in London hired a forensic doctor to follow up the medical reports, Mr Ramadan's spokesman said.
Appeal after boy punched in park
Dave Wade
BBC News
A passer-by who intervened after a boy was attacked in Derbyshire is being sought by police.
A 13-year-old boy was with two friends outside the Elvaston Castle cafe on Wednesday evening when two older boys started throwing small stones at them.
The friends, who all had bikes, walked off but the youths followed them and threatened to steal the boy's bike.
A third youth joined them and they punched the victim and tried to take his bike.
They ran off when the passer-by approached.
Two of the attackers were aged about 16, wearing black hoodies and bandannas. The third attacker was about 13 and wearing a red hooded top.
Call for improved litter-picking on road
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A business leader has called for action to be taken over litter-strewn parts of the A52 Brian Clough Way between Nottingham and Derby.
Scott Knowles, from the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce, said a clean-up would help improve the image of the two cities for investors and tourism.
Two of the three councils that oversee the route only clean up once a year.
Cricket: Gurney suggests 'ball tampering trial'
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Harry Gurney has said cricket should have a trial period allowing "scratching of the ball" in the wake of the Australia cheating scandal.
The Nottinghamshire bowler tweeted his thoughts following the fallout from the ball-tampering row that engulfed the third Test between Australia and South Africa.
"We should trial allowing scratching of the ball provided no foreign objects are used," Gurney, 31, said.
"Perhaps a season in second team cricket and assess the impact. [It] would help resolve the issue and more importantly lead to more exciting cricket."
Cricket restaurant 'due to open'
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Bosses at Trent Bridge have said they hope to have their new restaurant facilities fully open by June.
Once complete, it will have near 360 degree views of the city and surrounding counties.
Hundreds of potential modern slavery victims identified
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Almost 200 potential victims of modern slavery were identified across the East Midlands last year.
Many were rescued by the police after being forced to work without proper pay. Others were exploited for sex or used as domestic slaves.
Hospitals cancel 'nearly 800 operations'
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Nearly 800 operations at Nottingham's hospitals have been cancelled since December, the BBC has learned.
The trust that manages the Queen's Medical Centre and City Hospital have spoken about the pressures facing the two centres in a new BBC documentary called Hospital that starts tonight.
Poster appeal over Leicester death
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Posters appealing for information about the death of a Leicester man three years ago are being displayed at petrol stations in the Wigston area.
Mark Cookson, 42, was found dead at his home on Leicester Road in March 2015.
Police said he died as a result of a fractured skull and associated bleed on his brain.
Police seek horse owner after animal 'damaged car'
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
Police are searching for a horse and its owner after the animal allegedly damaged a car.
A driver contacted Derbyshire Police to say that at about 19.00 on 14 March, he stopped his black Ford Focus on Stenson Road, near the junction with Twyford Road, to let a rider past.
He said the horse jumped on to the bonnet of his car, causing significant damage and smashing the windscreen.
Children's holiday charity swaps Mablethorpe for Norfolk
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A charity in Leicester that has been sending children on holiday to the Lincolnshire coast for more than 100 years said it is trialling a new destination.
The Leicester Children's Holiday Centre is selling off its accommodation at Mablethorpe because it said it has become too expensive to run.
The charity said: "After sending around 60,000 children away on holiday since 1898, trustees have decided it is time to make changes so they can continue to offer relevant holidays for 21st Century children."
The charity is trying out an adventure holiday centre near Sheringham on the Norfolk coast instead.
'Eyesore' motorhome disappears from street
Derby Telegraph
An "eyesore" motorhome that had been in the same Derby street for almost six months has finally been moved after the DVLA threatened to clamp it.
The Iveco Daily van, which had been left in Wildsmith Street since October 2017, disappeared following complaints from residents.
Industrial compounds 'will bring in £40,000'
A council is spending £85,000 to build four industrial storage compounds in Loughborough, which it hopes will generate around £40,000 a year in rent and business rates.
Charnwood Borough Council said a 1.7 acre site at Messenger Close had been identified as suitable for the development.
Councillor Eric Vardy said: "We’ve had strong interest already from existing businesses who welcome these facilities."
Pair sought over car-jacking
Police are calling for witnesses after a woman was forced forced from her car by two men she believed to be police officers.
The attack happened on 15 March at around 21.00 on Windmill Road, Loughborough.
The woman, who was driving a black Vauxhall Vectra, stopped her car after a blue, five-door hatchback that had been following her flashed its car lights.
Once she stopped, the victim was forcibly removed from her car, before the two men got in and drove it away. Her car was later found abandoned on King George Road.
One of the men, who was wearing a police officer-style hat and a fluorescent jacket, was white, in his mid-20s, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build. The other man was in his early 20s and was wearing grey jogging bottoms.
Severe accident: A52 Derbyshire westbound
A52 Derbyshire westbound severe accident, between M1 J25 Nottingham and Cole Lane.
A52 Derbyshire - A52 Brian Clough Way in Sandiacre closed and slow traffic westbound between Nottingham and the Cole Lane junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Car crash leaves five with 'serious injuries'
A car crash on the A512 near Ashby-de-la-Zouch left five people with serious injuries, East Midlands Ambulance Service has said.
The two-car collision happened at around 16.07 on the A512 yesterday. Four air ambulances and four ambulances were sent to the scene.
Two patients were taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, while another two - including a woman in her 40s with "multiple injuries" - were taken to University Hospital Coventry.
A further patient was taken to North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.
Council feels protest injunction judge 'missed point'
Jennifer Harby
BBC News
A council has criticised a judge who did not uphold an injunction it brought against an anti-abortion protest group.
Nottingham City Council had tried to stop a group called 40 Days For Life from holding vigils in the surroundings of the Queen's Medical Centre.
Councillor Toby Neal said that while the authority respected the county court's decision, he felt the judge had "missed the point".
"[We wanted] to protect people from feeling bullied and intimidated while accessing hospital services – something we don’t welcome in our city," he said.
“We received complaints about the impact the protestors were having because they had chosen to position themselves where people access services at the hospital.
"People said they felt intimidated and distressed by them and so we sought to take action that would allow the campaigners to continue exercising their right to protest, but would remove them from doing so in the immediate surroundings of the hospital."
The BBC has contacted 40 Days For Life for a statement.
Nolan says promotion slip-up 'would hurt'
Notts County manager Kevin Nolan has said it "would hurt" if the Magpies missed out on a play-off position.
The team lost 3-1 at relegation-threatened Chesterfield at the weekend and now lie fourth in the League Two table.
Nolan not worried about chasing pack
Manager Kevin Nolan says he is not worried about Notts County being caught by teams in the chasing pack for promotion.Read more
Footage released after city centre car scratching
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after three cars were damaged in a Derby street.
The footage, taken at around 18.00 on 22 February on Cowley Street, appears to show a man walking past the parked cars and scratching them with an unknown object. Three cars were subsequently found to have been damaged.
PC Vicki Marriott, from Derbyshire Police, said: “The action seems to be without motive but has caused hundreds of pounds of damage to the three cars."
Derbyshire Police have only just released details of the incident.