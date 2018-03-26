East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Egypt calls on UK 'to speed up Mariam investigation'
  2. Poster appeal over Leicester death
  3. Hundreds of potential modern slavery victims identified
  4. Police seek horse owner after animal 'damaged car'
  5. Children's holiday charity swaps Mablethorpe for Norfolk
  6. Updates on Monday 26 March 2018

Live Reporting

By Jennifer Harby

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Coughlin to miss much of 2018 season

Paul Coughlin

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Paul Coughlin will miss at least four months of the coming season after a shoulder operation.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Our live coverage across the day

Dedicated live coverage has now ended but some news, sport and travel updates will continue to appear overnight.

East Midlands Live will return from 08:00 tomorrow morning.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man, 85, charged with historic assaults

An 85-year-old man has been charged with five counts of indecent assault as part of an investigation into allegations of historic abuse at Nottinghamshire children's homes.

The man, of no fixed address, is due before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The assaults are alleged to have happened in the late 1970s in Wollaton and were investigated as part of Operation Equinox, police said.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council 'should apologise' for injunction attempt

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

A group holding a "vigil" outside the abortion clinic at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre has said the city council should apologise for trying to bring an injunction against it.

The city council obtained an injunction to stop the group's leader demonstrating near the hospital.

However, a judge has lifted the ban and rejected an attempt to extend it to other group members.

The protest
BBC

In a statement, the 40 Days For Life group said the original injunction should never have been granted and the council should apologise for the distress caused "by their unwarranted and ill-judged action".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Heavy rain expected overnight

BBC Weather

Tonight it will turn mostly cloudy with spells of rain pushing eastwards.

The rain will be heavy and persistent for a while, but will turn light and patchy towards the end of the night.

weather
BBC

On Tuesday it will be a rather cloudy day with some patchy light rain and drizzle around. There will be a moderate to fresh wind.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Five sentenced for £10m drugs haul

Leicester drugs haul police

Heroin and cocaine was found inside furniture, children's clothes and industrial bolts, a court heard.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Head claims girls schools are better

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

The head teacher of a Nottingham private school for girls has claimed female-only schools are better at preparing young women for life.

Julie Keller, head of Nottingham Girls' High School, told the Press Assocation girls at single-sex schools were better equipped to deal with gender inequality.

The school
Google

Miss Keller added she believes girls who attend mixed-sex schools can also go on to success but added: "I definitely think girls at a girls' school will be the girls that go on and break the glass ceiling.

"If you look at the top echelons of society, in all different fields, women at the top have more often than not gone to all girls' schools, and that evidence speaks for itself."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A57 Derbyshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A57 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, between Hurst Road and A6013.

A57 Derbyshire - A57 Snake Pass closed in both directions between the Hurst Road junction in Glossop and the A6013 junction in Ladybower Reservoir, because of an accident involving car and a motorcycle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your pictures: Fantastic blue skies over East Midlands

BBC Weather Watchers

It might have been a sad, cold day to start...

Frost in Warsop
Annbie

...but it was a fantastic day to get outside in Hathern, Leicestershire.

Hathern
Maggie T

This grey wagtail basking in the sunshine was pictured by Sam's House in Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire...

Grey wagtail
Sam's House

... and Steve P Notts captured fabulous blue skies over Bestwood Village.

Bestwood Village
Steve P Notts

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Crime gang jailed for £10m drugs plot

Five men, jailed for a plot to import and supply more than £10m of class A drugs, are now facing a combined total of more than 95 years in jail.

The men were part of a Leicester-based organised crime gang involved in importing heroin and cocaine hidden in purpose-built secret compartments in furniture, industrial bolts and clothes.

The men
Leicestershire Police

The gang were (pictured clockwise from left):

  • Ayaz Hussain, 28, of Fryant Way, Wembley, who admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine during the trial and was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years
  • Jagdish Patel, 51, of The Firs, Syston, who was found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin and conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to 25 years
  • Paulvinder Randhawa, 46, of Marsh Way, Wembley, who admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine at the start of the trial and was sentenced to 18 years
  • Ravindra Modha, 55, of Sandiacre Drive, Thurmaston, who was found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine and was sentenced to 16 years
  • Talib Hussain, 59, of Bordesley Green, Birmingham, who was found guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin and conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and was sentenced to 24 years

Det Insp Harry Rai, from Leicestershire Police, said: “Today’s sentencing marks the end of a very long and complex investigation.

"The communities of Leicestershire should be reassured that a significant amount of drugs has been prevented from reaching the streets."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tigers belief was enormous - O'Connor

Matt O'Connor

Head coach Matt O'Connor says Leicester Tigers' "belief was enormous" in their come-from-behind victory over Wasps.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Witness appeal after two men stabbed

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

A man has been arrested in connection with an attack in Beaumont Leys in which two people were stabbed.

The ambulance service was called to Heacham Drive at 3.24 on Sunday where they found a man with stab woulnds.

A second man, also with stab wounds, was found inside a property in Upper Temple Walk shortly afterwards. Both men were taken to hospital.

Heacham Drive
Google

The first victim was treated and discharged but the second, a 35-year-old man, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack and remains in police custody. Detectives are appealing for witnesses.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council wants to outsource libraries

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

Almost half of Derbyshire's libraries could end up being run by local community groups or other interested parties, the county council has said.

The council currently runs 45 libraries but said it must save £1.6m from that part of its budget by 2021.

A library
PA

It said it has considered closing some libraries or outsourcing the service but its preferred option would see 25 libraries remain under council control, with the remaining 20 being taken over by other groups.

Councillor Barry Lewis said: “We don’t intend closing any libraries and are confident our new draft plan reflects our commitment to the service and will secure its future."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teen arrested over cannabis find

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after officers found nearly 100 cannabis plants growing in a Derby house.

Officers said they were reacting to information from the community regarding suspicious activity on Stanton Street, Normanton.

Sgt Graham Dent, of Derbyshire Police, said: “We will always treat this type of information seriously."

The raid
Derbyshire Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Homeless man's belongings torched

Leicester Mercury

A homeless man who had been sleeping in a shop doorway moments before his belongings were deliberately set alight says he has lost everything in the blaze.

Sleeping bags, a rucksack and personal belongings were destroyed in the fire in an alcove near Marks and Spencer, in Gallowtree Gate, in the city centre in the early hours of this morning.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'No justice' over death of beaten mother

Tara Newbold

Caroline Lowbridge

BBC News

Duane Ballin told police "I think I've killed my girlfriend" but was never charged with murder.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cricket: India international joins Leicestershire

Owynn Palmer-Atkin

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicestershire have announced the signing of India fast bowler Varun Aaron for the early part of the coming season.

Varun Aaron takes a wicket against Australia.
Getty Images

Varun is a high-quality performer and his skills will be ideally suited to early season conditions in England."

Paul NixonLeicestershire Head Coach

Aaron, 28, will be the club's overseas player, providing cover for Muhammad Abbas in the first few months of the new campaign as Sohail Khan is unavailable after recently picking up an injury.

Aaron will take over in first-class and List A cricket until Abbas returns from international commitments in mid-June.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Egypt calls on UK 'to speed up Mariam investigation'

BBC Monitoring

The world through its media

The Egyptian government has asked the UK to speed up its investigations into why 18-year-old Mariam Moustafa died in Nottingham earlier this month, according to state-run media.

Mariam Moustafa
Facebook

The Egyptian national was attacked on a bus in the city centre, three weeks before she died.

A post-mortem investigation into her death was inconclusive.

Assistant foreign minister for European affairs, Amr Ramadan, met with UK ambassador to Egypt, John Casson, on Sunday, news agency MENA is reporting.

Mr Ramadan told him the Egyptian government wants assurances that the culprits would be brought to justice.

It called on Casson to "speed up the procedures of the forensic department" and send a copy of her medical reports since admitted to hospital.

The Egyptian embassy in London hired a forensic doctor to follow up the medical reports, Mr Ramadan's spokesman said.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Appeal after boy punched in park

Dave Wade

BBC News

A passer-by who intervened after a boy was attacked in Derbyshire is being sought by police.

Elvaston Castle
BBC

A 13-year-old boy was with two friends outside the Elvaston Castle cafe on Wednesday evening when two older boys started throwing small stones at them.

The friends, who all had bikes, walked off but the youths followed them and threatened to steal the boy's bike.

A third youth joined them and they punched the victim and tried to take his bike.

They ran off when the passer-by approached.

Two of the attackers were aged about 16, wearing black hoodies and bandannas. The third attacker was about 13 and wearing a red hooded top.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Call for improved litter-picking on road

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

A business leader has called for action to be taken over litter-strewn parts of the A52 Brian Clough Way between Nottingham and Derby.

Scott Knowles, from the East Midlands Chamber of Commerce, said a clean-up would help improve the image of the two cities for investors and tourism.

Two of the three councils that oversee the route only clean up once a year.

Litter picking
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cricket: Gurney suggests 'ball tampering trial'

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Harry Gurney has said cricket should have a trial period allowing "scratching of the ball" in the wake of the Australia cheating scandal.

Harry Gurney
Getty Images

The Nottinghamshire bowler tweeted his thoughts following the fallout from the ball-tampering row that engulfed the third Test between Australia and South Africa.

"We should trial allowing scratching of the ball provided no foreign objects are used," Gurney, 31, said.

"Perhaps a season in second team cricket and assess the impact. [It] would help resolve the issue and more importantly lead to more exciting cricket."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cricket restaurant 'due to open'

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

Bosses at Trent Bridge have said they hope to have their new restaurant facilities fully open by June.

Once complete, it will have near 360 degree views of the city and surrounding counties.

A CGI of the restaurant
Trent Bridge

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hundreds of potential modern slavery victims identified

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

Almost 200 potential victims of modern slavery were identified across the East Midlands last year.

Many were rescued by the police after being forced to work without proper pay. Others were exploited for sex or used as domestic slaves.

Police investigation
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hospitals cancel 'nearly 800 operations'

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

Nearly 800 operations at Nottingham's hospitals have been cancelled since December, the BBC has learned.

The trust that manages the Queen's Medical Centre and City Hospital have spoken about the pressures facing the two centres in a new BBC documentary called Hospital that starts tonight.

QMC
Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Poster appeal over Leicester death

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

Posters appealing for information about the death of a Leicester man three years ago are being displayed at petrol stations in the Wigston area.

Mark Cookson, 42, was found dead at his home on Leicester Road in March 2015.

Police said he died as a result of a fractured skull and associated bleed on his brain.

Mark Cookson
Leicestershire Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police seek horse owner after animal 'damaged car'

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

Police are searching for a horse and its owner after the animal allegedly damaged a car.

A driver contacted Derbyshire Police to say that at about 19.00 on 14 March, he stopped his black Ford Focus on Stenson Road, near the junction with Twyford Road, to let a rider past.

He said the horse jumped on to the bonnet of his car, causing significant damage and smashing the windscreen.

Stenson Road
Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Children's holiday charity swaps Mablethorpe for Norfolk

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

A charity in Leicester that has been sending children on holiday to the Lincolnshire coast for more than 100 years said it is trialling a new destination.

Child on a beach
Leicester Children's Holiday Centre
Children from times past
Leicester Children's Holiday Centre

The Leicester Children's Holiday Centre is selling off its accommodation at Mablethorpe because it said it has become too expensive to run.

The Mablethorpe centre
Leicester Children's Holiday Centre

The charity said: "After sending around 60,000 children away on holiday since 1898, trustees have decided it is time to make changes so they can continue to offer relevant holidays for 21st Century children."

The charity is trying out an adventure holiday centre near Sheringham on the Norfolk coast instead.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Eyesore' motorhome disappears from street

Derby Telegraph

An "eyesore" motorhome that had been in the same Derby street for almost six months has finally been moved after the DVLA threatened to clamp it.

The Iveco Daily van, which had been left in Wildsmith Street since October 2017, disappeared following complaints from residents.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Industrial compounds 'will bring in £40,000'

A council is spending £85,000 to build four industrial storage compounds in Loughborough, which it hopes will generate around £40,000 a year in rent and business rates.

Charnwood Borough Council said a 1.7 acre site at Messenger Close had been identified as suitable for the development.

Councillor Eric Vardy said: "We’ve had strong interest already from existing businesses who welcome these facilities."

The site
Charnwood Borough Council

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pair sought over car-jacking

Police are calling for witnesses after a woman was forced forced from her car by two men she believed to be police officers.

The attack happened on 15 March at around 21.00 on Windmill Road, Loughborough.

The woman, who was driving a black Vauxhall Vectra, stopped her car after a blue, five-door hatchback that had been following her flashed its car lights.

Once she stopped, the victim was forcibly removed from her car, before the two men got in and drove it away. Her car was later found abandoned on King George Road.

One of the men, who was wearing a police officer-style hat and a fluorescent jacket, was white, in his mid-20s, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build. The other man was in his early 20s and was wearing grey jogging bottoms.

Windmill Road
Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A52 Derbyshire westbound

BBC News Travel

A52 Derbyshire westbound severe accident, between M1 J25 Nottingham and Cole Lane.

A52 Derbyshire - A52 Brian Clough Way in Sandiacre closed and slow traffic westbound between Nottingham and the Cole Lane junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Car crash leaves five with 'serious injuries'

A car crash on the A512 near Ashby-de-la-Zouch left five people with serious injuries, East Midlands Ambulance Service has said.

The two-car collision happened at around 16.07 on the A512 yesterday. Four air ambulances and four ambulances were sent to the scene.

Two patients were taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, while another two - including a woman in her 40s with "multiple injuries" - were taken to University Hospital Coventry.

A further patient was taken to North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

Air ambulance
Magpas

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council feels protest injunction judge 'missed point'

Jennifer Harby

BBC News

A council has criticised a judge who did not uphold an injunction it brought against an anti-abortion protest group.

Nottingham City Council had tried to stop a group called 40 Days For Life from holding vigils in the surroundings of the Queen's Medical Centre.

The protestors
BBC

Councillor Toby Neal said that while the authority respected the county court's decision, he felt the judge had "missed the point".

"[We wanted] to protect people from feeling bullied and intimidated while accessing hospital services – something we don’t welcome in our city," he said.

“We received complaints about the impact the protestors were having because they had chosen to position themselves where people access services at the hospital.

"People said they felt intimidated and distressed by them and so we sought to take action that would allow the campaigners to continue exercising their right to protest, but would remove them from doing so in the immediate surroundings of the hospital."

The BBC has contacted 40 Days For Life for a statement.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nolan says promotion slip-up 'would hurt'

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan has said it "would hurt" if the Magpies missed out on a play-off position.

The team lost 3-1 at relegation-threatened Chesterfield at the weekend and now lie fourth in the League Two table.

Kevin Nolan
Getty Images

"We are delighted to be in the position we are. We feel if we don't get a play-off spot it probably would hurt, but when you look at the bigger picture and where we've come from so quickly, we would have something to be immensely proud of at the end of the season."

Kevin NolanNotts County manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nolan not worried about chasing pack

Kevin Nolan

Manager Kevin Nolan says he is not worried about Notts County being caught by teams in the chasing pack for promotion.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Footage released after city centre car scratching

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after three cars were damaged in a Derby street.

The footage, taken at around 18.00 on 22 February on Cowley Street, appears to show a man walking past the parked cars and scratching them with an unknown object. Three cars were subsequently found to have been damaged.

PC Vicki Marriott, from Derbyshire Police, said: “The action seems to be without motive but has caused hundreds of pounds of damage to the three cars."

Derbyshire Police have only just released details of the incident.

The footage
Derbyshire Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top