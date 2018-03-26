Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A council has criticised a judge who did not uphold an injunction it brought against an anti-abortion protest group.

Nottingham City Council had tried to stop a group called 40 Days For Life from holding vigils in the surroundings of the Queen's Medical Centre.

Councillor Toby Neal said that while the authority respected the county court's decision, he felt the judge had "missed the point".

"[We wanted] to protect people from feeling bullied and intimidated while accessing hospital services – something we don’t welcome in our city," he said.

“We received complaints about the impact the protestors were having because they had chosen to position themselves where people access services at the hospital.

"People said they felt intimidated and distressed by them and so we sought to take action that would allow the campaigners to continue exercising their right to protest, but would remove them from doing so in the immediate surroundings of the hospital."

The BBC has contacted 40 Days For Life for a statement.