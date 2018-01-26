Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Updates on Friday 26 January 2018
By Calum McKenzie and Gavin Bevis
Crash causing delays in Hinckley
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Emergency services are dealing with a crash in Hinckley.
The two-vehicle collision happened earlier this morning at the Derby Road and Upper Bond Street junction in the town.
The road is still closed and it could be some time before traffic gets back to normal while debris is cleared away.
Leicestershire Police added that it did not know the full extent of any injuries resulting from the crash.
Concern over laughing gas in city suburb
BBC Radio Derby
Residents in a suburb of Derby are calling on the police to do more to tackle the number of people using laughing gas as a recreational drug.
People living in Mickleover have reported a number of discarded gas canisters nicknamed "silver bullets" littering their neighbourhood.
One woman, who lives in the area, said: "It is a concern, from what I understand it just gives them a high, but it is an anesthetic agent at the end of the day so it is scary.
"It has the potential to kill".
The BBC has contacted Derbyshire Police for a response but the force said no one was available for comment.
Paralympian 'heartbroken' by classification claims
BBC Sport
British Paralympic athlete Sophie Hahn has said having her impairment classification questioned by the father of a rival was "heartbreaking".
Michael Breen, father of sprinter and long jumper Olivia Breen, cast doubt on her classification at a Parliamentary select committee in October.
"I was very angry and upset," Loughborough-based Hahn said. "I work unbelievably hard on the track".
Hahn, who has cerebral palsy, won T38 100m Paralympic gold in Rio.
She also has four individual world titles.
Plans for 3,000 new homes given green light
Kevin Stanley
BBC Radio Nottingham newsreader
Rushcliffe council's approved plans for up to 3,000 new homes to the south of Clifton.
Developers say the scheme - at Fairham Pastures - will create 2,500 jobs.
Just 10% of the houses will be classed as "affordable".
Robert Hepwood, from the developers, added that the community will be "in a sustainable and strategic location just minutes from Nottingham city centre".
Confusion as wrong horses race at Southwell
BBC Sport
Trainer Ivan Furtado is to face a disciplinary hearing after it emerged that two of his horses ran in the wrong races at Southwell last week.
African Trader and Scribner Creek were mistakenly run in races they were not scheduled to contest on 14 January.
Neither horse won and the confusion was put down to human error.
The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said: "The priority now is to ensure the BHA takes whatever steps are appropriate and necessary to ensure that this issue does not occur again.
"It is vital that the public's trust in racing as a fair, well-regulated sport, which is run with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, is not impacted by similar incidents".
