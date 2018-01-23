Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A prison officer at a jail described as "fundamentally unsafe" claims his colleagues stop two suicides every week.

Eight inmates are thought to have killed themselves at HMP Nottingham in the past two years.

Many more inmates attempt suicide, the officer said, but the public does not hear about the lives saved.

Justice Secretary David Gauke said he will look at "the issues faced by the prison" and publish an action plan.

The prison officer contacted the BBC after the chief inspector of prisons issued Mr Gauke with an "urgent notification letter" - sent on 17 January - demanding action within 28 days.

He said news reports of this were a "massive kick in the face" for his colleagues and he wanted to raise awareness of the work they do to prevent the prison from "turning into a massive riot".