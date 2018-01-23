East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 23 January 2018

Live Reporting

By Calum McKenzie and Liam Barnes

All times stated are UK

MP misses out on windfall after Edmund's shock win

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Chesterfield MP tweets...

View more on twitter

'Two suicide attempts every week' at jail

Caroline Lowbridge

BBC News

A prison officer at a jail described as "fundamentally unsafe" claims his colleagues stop two suicides every week.

HMP Nottingham
BBC

Eight inmates are thought to have killed themselves at HMP Nottingham in the past two years.

Many more inmates attempt suicide, the officer said, but the public does not hear about the lives saved.

Justice Secretary David Gauke said he will look at "the issues faced by the prison" and publish an action plan.

The prison officer contacted the BBC after the chief inspector of prisons issued Mr Gauke with an "urgent notification letter"- sent on 17 January - demanding action within 28 days.

He said news reports of this were a "massive kick in the face" for his colleagues and he wanted to raise awareness of the work they do to prevent the prison from "turning into a massive riot".

Watch: East Midlands weather forecast

Alex Hamilton

BBC Weather

Don't forget your brolly this morning, it'll be wet and windy for much of today.

Travel: Delays on the region's roads

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Here's a look at how things are on the region's roads:

  • There are delays of around 20 minutes on the M1 southbound at J25 for the A52 (Nottingham/Derby) because of roadworks.
  • Queuing traffic in both directions following a crash on the A52 at Radcliffe on Trent at Bingham Road.
  • Heavy traffic A511 Bardon Road, Bardon, in both directions around Regis Way and Grange Road because of roadworks.

Good morning: Welcome to today's live updates

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Good morning and welcome along to Tuesday's East Midlands Live.

Liam Barnes and I will be here until later with the best of the region's news, sport, weather and travel.

