Latest updates: East Midlands Live

'Two suicide attempts a week' at prison
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
A prison officer from HMP Nottingham says his colleagues prevent two suicides every week.
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
'Two suicide attempts every week' at jail
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
A prison officer at a jail described as "fundamentally unsafe" claims his colleagues stop two suicides every week.
Eight inmates are thought to have killed themselves at HMP Nottingham in the past two years.
Many more inmates attempt suicide, the officer said, but the public does not hear about the lives saved.
Justice Secretary David Gauke said he will look at "the issues faced by the prison" and publish an action plan.
The prison officer contacted the BBC after the chief inspector of prisons issued Mr Gauke with an "urgent notification letter"- sent on 17 January - demanding action within 28 days.
He said news reports of this were a "massive kick in the face" for his colleagues and he wanted to raise awareness of the work they do to prevent the prison from "turning into a massive riot".
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
