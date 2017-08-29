East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Summary

  1. Lineker thanks fans for support after dad's death
  2. Tributes continue after eight M1 crash deaths
  3. Investigation launched after man shot in Heanor
  4. Burton bridge closes for three months
  5. Live updates for Tuesday 29 August 2017

Live Reporting

By Alex Smith and Dave Wade

All times stated are UK

Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, between J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham and J24 for A6.

M1 Derbyshire - Delays and very slow traffic on M1 southbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of an accident earlier on. In the roadworks area. Travel time is 50 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J26, A610 (Nottingham).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Travel: Long delays on M1

Dave Wade

BBC Local Live

M1
Highways England
Lineker thanks fans for support after dad's death

Dave Wade

BBC Local Live

Former Leicester City striker, Gary Lineker, has thanked fans for their "lovely messages" following the death of his father.

Barry Lineker ran the family's fruit and veg stall on Leicester market for more than 40 years.

Gary's son George also took to Twitter to pay tribute to his grandad.

Paul Ferrar, who now owns the stall at Leicester Market and knew Barry well, said: "He was a hero to me I looked up to him and worshiped him.

"He did loads for me and I have nothing but utmost respect for the bloke."

Burton bridge closes for three months

Heidi Booth

Journalist, BBC Radio Derby

Expect delays if you're driving into Burton today...

Burton
BBC

St Peter's Bridge will now be closed for three months for essential maintenance work.

Burton bridge
BBC

The leader of Staffordshire County Council, Philip Atkin, has admitted journeys will take 20 minutes longer than they usually would, but said the work is vital.

Burton bridge
BBC
Investigation launched after man shot in Heanor

Alex Smith

BBC News Online

An investigation is under way after armed police shot a man after it was believed he had a gun.

Derbyshire Police were called to Stainsby Avenue in the early hours of Saturday following reports of a 20-year-old man with a firearm.

The shot man is recovering in hospital and the force has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Heanor armed police
BBC
Travel: Latest on East Midlands' roads

Dave Wade

BBC Local Live

  • A crash on the M1 southbound between junctions 25 and 24 has closed two lanes
  • The A453 southbound between the junctions with the M1 and the A42 is slow
  • A broken-down vehicle is blocking the M69 slip road to the M1 southbound
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, at J21 for M69.

M1 Leicestershire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road from the northbound M69 and queuing traffic northbound at J21, M69 (Leicester), because of a broken down car.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Lorry driver in court over Nottingham man's M1 death

Dave Wade

BBC Local Live

You'll have probably seen the sad news this weekend that a man died in what's being described as the worst accident on a British road for 25 years.

cyriac joseph
Facebook

Tributes are continuing today for the eight people who died on the M1 at the weekend, including minibus driver Cyriac Joseph, 52, from Sherwood.

He'd been driving a group of IT workers - contracted by an agency to work at Capital One in Nottingham - and their families to London when the minibus was involved in a collision with two lorries.

crash
BBC

Lorry driver, Ryszard Masierak, 31, appeared in court yesterday charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mr Masierak, a Polish national of Evesham, Worcestershire, is also charged with eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

A second lorry driver charged in connection with the crash will appear in court next month.

Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, at J24 for A6.

M1 Leicestershire - M1 entry slip road blocked and queuing traffic northbound at J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Watch: East Midlands weather outlook

Rich Davis

BBC Weather presenter

Here's how it's looking today...

Join us for today's live coverage

Dave Wade

BBC Local Live

Hello East Midlands.

Alex Smith and I are at the helm for today's live page.

Get in touch via email, Facebook and Twitter.

