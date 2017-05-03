Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance
- Our best and worst 4G cities
- Body found in Leicester city centre
- Peak District National Park unveils new walk
- Ex-Nottinghamshire bowler Mike Bore dies
- Updates for Wednesday 3 May 2017
By Amy Woodfield and Calum McKenzie
All times stated are UK
Football: Burton midfielder gets trio of awards
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine has picked up a trio of awards in the club's end of season awards.
He was named Players' Player of the Year, the fans' Player of the Season and got the side's Top Goal Scorer Award.
The Goal of the Season Award went to Michael Kightly for his finish against Norwich.
University launches new partnership with brewery
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
A new partnership means a brewery will be funding part of students' degree fees at the University of Nottingham.
Molson Coors, which produces drinks including Carling, Cobra and Rekorderlig, has agreed to fund 50% of two students' tuition fees who are studying on the brewing science postgraduate masters degree.
This partnership, which is in place for three years, will also see the students take part in a placement at the company's base in Burton.
Anyone thirsty yet?
Severe accident: A628 Derbyshire both ways
A628 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, after A6024.
A628 Derbyshire - A628 in High Peak blocked and very slow traffic in both directions after Holmfirth Turn Off, because of an accident involving motorbike.
Road reopens following death
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
This follows the discovery of a man's body earlier today.
Watch: Exhibition of Indian art
East Midlands Today
There's a new exhibition in Nottingham that explores the legacy of the British Raj.
It's to mark the 70th anniversary of India and Pakistan's Independence.
The University of Nottingham is displaying letters and artefacts collected by men and women from the East Midlands who travelled there over four centuries.
Dr Onni Gust from the university said they reveal the region's many links to South Asia...
Missing Belper man
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Derbyshire Police have said they are concerned about this missing man - he is Phillip Bray from Belper...
Watch: The big issues ahead of tomorrow's local elections
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Ready to go out and vote in tomorrow's local elections? Or more interested in June's General Election now?
The BBC's Gavin Bevis has been to Belper to investigate...
Ex-Yorkshire and Notts bowler Bore dies
Former left-arm medium pacer Mike Bore, who had a long career at Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, dies aged 69.Read more
Janner family complains of 'proxy trial'
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
The chair of the Independent Inquiry Into Child Sexual Abuse has refused demands from the family of Lord Janner for a hearing to discuss their concerns about the inquiry.
The Janners' complained that it would be a "proxy trial" into historic allegations against the late Leicester politician.
Professor Alexis Jay has dismissed the concerns - she said the investigation will continue but no hearings will take place until it's clear they won't duplicate ground covered by other agencies.
Football: Forest captain 'will sort contract next week'
BBC Nottingham Sport
Nottingham Forest captain Chris Cohen has said he will sign a new contract, whatever division the Reds are in next season.
Cohen, 30, told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It [a new contract] is getting sorted.
"I'm not hiding it. It'll be sorted next week and the main, important thing for me this week is Sunday."
The Reds host Ipswich on Sunday at the City Ground, with their Championship future hanging in the balance.
Labour candidate returns after narrow 2015 defeat
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
It's round two in one of the country's most marginal seats.
Former Labour MP, Chris Williamson, is returning to fight for the Derby North seat which he lost to Conservative, Amanda Solloway, by just 41 votes in 2015.
Also standing is Lucy Care for the Liberal Democrats, who also contested the seat at the last election.
Your photos: May across Nottinghamshire
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here's a little mid-afternoon game for you to enjoy/endure...can you spot the woodpecker in this pic?
Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher Steve A in Kimberley, Nottinghamshire for the pic.
Ice Hockey: Panthers bring in British youngsters for new season
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Nottingham Panthers tweets...
Body found in Leicester
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Abbey Street in Leicester city centre has been closed after a body was found this morning.
Officers were called to the area after the ambulance service reported finding a man on the pavement at around 11:30.
"Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are in the early stages," a Leicestershire Police spokesperson said.
"Scene preservation is in place in the immediate vicinity to allow for a forensic examination of the area and Abbey Street remains closed at this time."
Candidates announced for Amber Valley seat
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
A Derbyshire councillor has announced he's the Labour candidate for the Amber Valley seat at the upcoming general election.
James Dawson, who's the leader of the Labour group on Erewash Borough Council, will face Conservative Nigel Mills, who in 2015, increased his majority to over 4,000 votes.
Peter Hummel inquest records accidental death verdict
Craig Lewis
BBC News
A vehicle recovery manager was killed when his head was trapped between the wheel and wheel arch of a lorry he was trying to repair, an inquest has heard.
Peter Hummel, 56, from Braunstone in Leicestershire, died instantly when he suffered skull fracturing and brain injuries during the incident on the A6 in Northamptonshire on 18 August 2016.
A jury sitting at County Hall in Northampton recorded a verdict of accidental death.
Severe accident: A5132 Derbyshire both ways
A5132 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, at Etwall Road.
A5132 Derbyshire - A5132 Hilton Road in Egginton closed in both directions at the Etwall Road junction, because of an accident.
Power cut in Hucknall area
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Afternoon weather update
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Dry but cloudy with blustery winds this afternoon. Staying dry with highs of 13C (55F).
Huge Japanese knotweed at Derby firm
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
This infestation of Japanese knotweed at a Derby industrial unit has grown to 7 ft (2.1m) tall...
It's thought it could take Alvaston Press three years to get rid of it.
These signs went up about a month ago warning about the Japanese knotweed at the premises on the junction of Abbey Street and Boyer Street.
Brought over in Victorian times because of its pink flowers it's now one of the country's most invasive plants with the ability to break through concrete and damage a building's foundations.
Alvaston Press only recently moved into the unit next to the Japanese knotweed but their managing director has said they were aware of the problem.
Labour selects candidate to fight for Mid Derbyshire seat
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Alison Martin has been chosen as the Labour candidate for the Mid Derbyshire constituency at June's General Election.
The Conservatives and their candidate Pauline Latham won the seat in 2015, with a majority of more than 12,000.
Ms Latham will be standing for the Conservatives again next month, Adam Wain will be representing the Lib Dems and UKIP's candidate is Stuart Bent.
The Green Party has said it will be choosing a candidate tonight.
You can see the full result from the last general election here.
Yeovil Ladies add ex-Notts keeper Walsh
Yeovil Town Ladies sign former Notts County goalkeeper Megan Walsh for the remainder of the 2017 WSL 1 Spring Series.Read more
Tributes to ex-Nottinghamshire title winner Mike Bore
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Former Nottinghamshire batsman and coach Paul Johnson tweets...
Sea eagle photo soars to great heights
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
Wow. This stunning picture, taken by a Nottinghamshire photographer, has won third prize in an international wildlife photography competition.
Peter Jones, from Bilsthorpe, took the picture of a pair of sea eagles clawing at a fish on a Japanese ice shelf.
It was for the Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers' Animals in Action competition.
Man jailed for attempted robbery
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Police have told us this man has been jailed for nearly four years for trying to rob an elderly woman in the street in Derby.
David Thompson, who is 38 years old and with no fixed address, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.
He injured the 78-year-old as he tried to rob her on Radbourne Street two months ago.
New A&E sees a rise in visitors
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
So exactly how popular has the new Emergency Department been at Leicester Royal Infirmary?
It opened on Wednesday last week and in the first six days it saw 3,988 attendances - compared to last year this is an 8% increase.
During the same time frame last year the old A&E saw 3,678 attendances.
Further risks from HIV positive doctor 'extremely rare'
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
It is "extremely uncommon and rare" for HIV to be passed from a doctor to a patient, a charity has said.
Dr Michael Brady, from the Terrence Higgins Trust, which campaigns for better awareness of HIV, was speaking after a patient recall sparked when a doctor was diagnosed with the virus.
The locum, who no longer works for the NHS, treated patients in Nottingham and Chesterfield.
"It is extremely uncommon and rare for it [HIV] to be spread from one healthcare provider to a patient," he said.
"In fact, I think there have only been four reported cases of that in the world since the beginning of the epidemic."
Mum of 12-year-old rape victim speaks out
Sonia Kataria
BBC News Online
The mother of a girl who was raped when she was 12 said the offender had taken "our innocent little girl".
The 42-year-old, from Nottinghamshire, said the rapist befriended her daughter on Facebook by sending her suggestive and flattering messages in 2013.
The mother knew something was "seriously wrong" when her daughter's behaviour "suddenly deteriorated" but by then it was "too late".
Nottinghamshire police said Jordan Richards, 21, formerly of Walton Street, Long Eaton, was jailed for two years for rape and sexual activity with a child in February following a trial.
Newark road shuts for gas works
Nottingham Post
Some important travel advice if you are heading through Newark...
Ex-Nottinghamshire bowler Mike Bore dies
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
The Professional Cricketers' Association tweets...
...Mike won the Championship at Trent Bridge in 1981 and 87.
You can read more about his career and achievements here.
Pettini ton helps Leics beat Bears
Mark Pettini hits a career-best 159 from 135 deliveries to help Leicestershire beat Warwickshire in the One-Day Cup.Read more
Belper prepares to go to the polls
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
I visited Belper to find out how many people were aware of tomorrow's local council elections and see what they viewed as the top priorities for the next county council administration.
Most of those I spoke to told me they knew about the elections but their list of concerns was quite varied.
A couple of people said local healthcare provision was a major concern, another mentioned antisocial behaviour and one woman told me she wanted to see house-building put on hold until more infrastructure was brought in to support new homes in the area.
For a full list of election candidates to Derbyshire County Council, click here.
Watch: Selby on winning World Championship
East Midlands Today
The Jester from Leicester spoke to us live on BBC East Midlands Today last night.
If you missed it, here's what the snooker star told us about winning a third World Championship title...
Footballer's wife set on dispelling the WAG tag
BBC Radio Derby
The wife of former Derby County captain Shaun Barker has said she wants to change perceptions of footballer's wives.
Rebecca Barker, who enjoyed baking in her spare time, is celebrating six months running her own cafe in Quarndon, near Allestree.
"I'm often judged before I'm met because people expect a certain thing and I'm a surprise which Shaun loves," she told BBC Radio Derby.
"We kind of sat down and had a conversation and said it is my time now to have a job and a career."
Shaun Barker has spent this season playing for Burton Albion.
The 34-year-old centre back has also played for Blackpool and Rotherham in a 16-year professional career.
Missing teen found in Derby
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Yesterday we told you about missing teenager Courtney Meynell-Brookes from Alvaston.
She was found safe and well last night in Derby.
TEDx at Leicester Prison
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
HMP Leicester will become the first prison in the UK today to broadcast a TEDx event...
If you're wondering what TEDx is it's where people from all kinds of organisations hold free talks.
Today's location is ideal because the subject is how to stop the cycle of reoffending. Guests range from the highest echelons to the very bottom of our justice system.
It's worth noting that although these events are often open to the public this one isn't.
The elections set to be forgotten?
Daniel Wainwright
BBC News
A million more people joined the electoral register in 2016. Will it make a difference?Read more
Watch: East Midlands weather outlook
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
It has been a bright start to the day - but will it stay like this? Charlie Slater has the details...
Watch: Anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Today marks the 10 year anniversary of Madeleine McCann's disappearance.
The toddler from Rothley was just three years old when she went missing from her family holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007.
Ahead of the anniversary we went to the Praia da Luz resort to see how the unsolved investigation has affected the area - you can read what we found out here.
Back here in Leicestershire a church service will be held this evening in the family's hometown.
People are expected to congregate at Rothley parish church to pray for Madeleine and her parents, Kate and Gerry.
The Reverend Rob Gladstone is the vicar leading the service...
New Peak District walking route
East Midlands Today
Fancy taking on the newest Peak District walk? You'll need some comfy shoes - it's 190 miles!
The new route is aimed at following the boundary of the national park.
It's been divided into 20 stages but if you're feeling energetic you can also try to tackle it in one go.
Friends of the Peak District, which created the route, said it's now looking for volunteers to help launch it next month.