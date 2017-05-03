East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Derbyshire,Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

  1. Anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance
  2. Our best and worst 4G cities
  3. Body found in Leicester city centre
  4. Peak District National Park unveils new walk
  5. Ex-Nottinghamshire bowler Mike Bore dies
  6. Updates for Wednesday 3 May 2017

By Amy Woodfield and Calum McKenzie

University launches new partnership with brewery

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

A new partnership means a brewery will be funding part of students' degree fees at the University of Nottingham.

Pint glass
Science Photo Library

Molson Coors, which produces drinks including Carling, Cobra and Rekorderlig, has agreed to fund 50% of two students' tuition fees who are studying on the brewing science postgraduate masters degree. 

This partnership, which is in place for three years, will also see the students take part in a placement at the company's base in Burton.   

Anyone thirsty yet? 

Severe accident: A628 Derbyshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A628 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, after A6024.

A628 Derbyshire - A628 in High Peak blocked and very slow traffic in both directions after Holmfirth Turn Off, because of an accident involving motorbike.

Watch: Exhibition of Indian art

East Midlands Today

There's a new exhibition in Nottingham that explores the legacy of the British Raj.

It's to mark the 70th anniversary of India and Pakistan's Independence.

Photo of elephant
Other

The University of Nottingham is displaying letters and artefacts collected by men and women from the East Midlands who travelled there over four centuries.

Dr Onni Gust from the university said they reveal the region's many links to South Asia...

Missing Belper man

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Derbyshire Police have said they are concerned about this missing man - he is Phillip Bray from Belper...

Phillip Bray
Derbyshire Constabulary

Watch: The big issues ahead of tomorrow's local elections

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Ready to go out and vote in tomorrow's local elections? Or more interested in June's General Election now? 

The BBC's Gavin Bevis has been to Belper to investigate...

Janner family complains of 'proxy trial'

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

The chair of the Independent Inquiry Into Child Sexual Abuse has refused demands from the family of Lord Janner for a hearing to discuss their concerns about the inquiry.

Lord Janner
PA

The Janners' complained that it would be a "proxy trial" into historic allegations against the late Leicester politician.

Professor Alexis Jay has dismissed the concerns - she said the investigation will continue but no hearings will take place until it's clear they won't duplicate ground covered by other agencies.

Football: Forest captain 'will sort contract next week'

BBC Nottingham Sport

Nottingham Forest captain Chris Cohen has said he will sign a new contract, whatever division the Reds are in next season. 

Chris Cohen
Harry Hubbard/Getty Images

Cohen, 30, told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It [a new contract] is getting sorted. 

"I'm not hiding it. It'll be sorted next week and the main, important thing for me this week is Sunday." 

The Reds host Ipswich on Sunday at the City Ground, with their Championship future hanging in the balance.

Labour candidate returns after narrow 2015 defeat

Dave Wade

BBC Local Live

It's round two in one of the country's most marginal seats.

Chris Williamson
BBC

Former Labour MP, Chris Williamson, is returning to fight for the Derby North seat which he lost to Conservative, Amanda Solloway, by just 41 votes in 2015.

Also standing is Lucy Care for the Liberal Democrats, who also contested the seat at the last election.

Your photos: May across Nottinghamshire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here's a little mid-afternoon game for you to enjoy/endure...can you spot the woodpecker in this pic? 

Woodpecker in Kimberley
Steve A/BBC Weather Watchers

Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher Steve A in Kimberley, Nottinghamshire for the pic. 

Body found in Leicester

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Abbey Street in Leicester city centre has been closed after a body was found this morning.

Abbey Street in Leicester
Google

Officers were called to the area after the ambulance service reported finding a man on the pavement at around 11:30. 

"Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are in the early stages," a Leicestershire Police spokesperson said.

"Scene preservation is in place in the immediate vicinity to allow for a forensic examination of the area and Abbey Street remains closed at this time."

Candidates announced for Amber Valley seat

Dave Wade

BBC Local Live

A Derbyshire councillor has announced he's the Labour candidate for the Amber Valley seat at the upcoming general election.

James Dawson, who's the leader of the Labour group on Erewash Borough Council, will face Conservative Nigel Mills, who in 2015, increased his majority to over 4,000 votes.

Peter Hummel inquest records accidental death verdict

Craig Lewis

BBC News

A vehicle recovery manager was killed when his head was trapped between the wheel and wheel arch of a lorry he was trying to repair, an inquest has heard.

Peter Hummel, 56, from Braunstone in Leicestershire, died instantly when he suffered skull fracturing and brain injuries during the incident on the A6 in Northamptonshire on 18 August 2016.

A jury sitting at County Hall in Northampton recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Severe accident: A5132 Derbyshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A5132 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, at Etwall Road.

A5132 Derbyshire - A5132 Hilton Road in Egginton closed in both directions at the Etwall Road junction, because of an accident.

Afternoon weather update

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

Dry but cloudy with blustery winds this afternoon. Staying dry with highs of 13C (55F).

Huge Japanese knotweed at Derby firm

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

This infestation of Japanese knotweed at a Derby industrial unit has grown to 7 ft (2.1m) tall...

Japanese knotweed
BBC

It's thought it could take Alvaston Press three years to get rid of it.

These signs went up about a month ago warning about the Japanese knotweed at the premises on the junction of Abbey Street and Boyer Street.

Japanese knotweed sign
BBC

Brought over in Victorian times because of its pink flowers it's now one of the country's most invasive plants with the ability to break through concrete and damage a building's foundations. 

Alvaston Press only recently moved into the unit next to the Japanese knotweed but their managing director has said they were aware of the problem.

Labour selects candidate to fight for Mid Derbyshire seat

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Alison Martin has been chosen as the Labour candidate for the Mid Derbyshire constituency at June's General Election. 

Alison Martin
Alison Martin

The Conservatives and their candidate Pauline Latham won the seat in 2015, with a majority of more than 12,000. 

Ms Latham will be standing for the Conservatives again next month, Adam Wain will be representing the Lib Dems and UKIP's candidate is Stuart Bent. 

The Green Party has said it will be choosing a candidate tonight. 

You can see the full result from the last general election here.

Tributes to ex-Nottinghamshire title winner Mike Bore

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Former Nottinghamshire batsman and coach Paul Johnson tweets... 

Sea eagle photo soars to great heights

Dave Wade

BBC Local Live

Wow. This stunning picture, taken by a Nottinghamshire photographer, has won third prize in an international wildlife photography competition.

sea eagles
Peter Jones

Peter Jones, from Bilsthorpe, took the picture of a pair of sea eagles clawing at a fish on a Japanese ice shelf.

It was for the Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers' Animals in Action competition.

Man jailed for attempted robbery

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Police have told us this man has been jailed for nearly four years for trying to rob an elderly woman in the street in Derby.

David Thompson
Derbyshire Constabulary

David Thompson, who is 38 years old and with no fixed address, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

He injured the 78-year-old as he tried to rob her on Radbourne Street two months ago.

We are pleased with the result of this case and that hopefully we have been able to obtain some justice for the elderly, vulnerable victim.”

Det Con Lucy IrwinDerbyshire Constabulary

New A&E sees a rise in visitors

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

So exactly how popular has the new Emergency Department been at Leicester Royal Infirmary?

It opened on Wednesday last week and in the first six days it saw 3,988 attendances - compared to last year this is an 8% increase.

A&E
BBC

During the same time frame last year the old A&E saw 3,678 attendances.

Further risks from HIV positive doctor 'extremely rare'

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

It is "extremely uncommon and rare" for HIV to be passed from a doctor to a patient, a charity has said.

HIV
Science Photo Library

Dr Michael Brady, from the Terrence Higgins Trust, which campaigns for better awareness of HIV, was speaking after a patient recall sparked when a doctor was diagnosed with the virus.

The locum, who no longer works for the NHS, treated patients in Nottingham and Chesterfield.

"It is extremely uncommon and rare for it [HIV] to be spread from one healthcare provider to a patient," he said.

"In fact, I think there have only been four reported cases of that in the world since the beginning of the epidemic." 

Mum of 12-year-old rape victim speaks out

Sonia Kataria

BBC News Online

The mother of a girl who was raped when she was 12 said the offender had taken "our innocent little girl". 

The 42-year-old, from Nottinghamshire, said the rapist befriended her daughter on Facebook by sending her suggestive and flattering messages in 2013.

Facebook screen online
Reuters

The mother knew something was "seriously wrong" when her daughter's behaviour "suddenly deteriorated" but by then it was "too late".

To think he had taken our innocent little girl, taken advantage of her naivety and age with the messages he sent then arranged to meet up and raped her is absolutely disgusting."

Mother

Nottinghamshire police said Jordan Richards, 21, formerly of Walton Street, Long Eaton, was jailed for two years for rape and sexual activity with a child in February following a trial.  

Ex-Nottinghamshire bowler Mike Bore dies

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

The Professional Cricketers' Association tweets... 

View more on twitter

...Mike won the Championship at Trent Bridge in 1981 and 87. 

You can read more about his career and achievements here.

Belper prepares to go to the polls

Gavin Bevis

BBC Local Live

I visited Belper to find out how many people were aware of tomorrow's local council elections and see what they viewed as the top priorities for the next county council administration.  

Sid Pegg
BBC

Most of those I spoke to told me they knew about the elections but their list of concerns was quite varied.

A couple of people said local healthcare provision was a major concern, another mentioned antisocial behaviour and one woman told me she wanted to see house-building put on hold until more infrastructure was brought in to support new homes in the area.

For a full list of election candidates to Derbyshire County Council, click here.

Watch: Selby on winning World Championship

East Midlands Today

The Jester from Leicester spoke to us live on BBC East Midlands Today last night.

If you missed it, here's what the snooker star told us about winning a third World Championship title...

Footballer's wife set on dispelling the WAG tag

BBC Radio Derby

The wife of former Derby County captain Shaun Barker has said she wants to change perceptions of footballer's wives.

Rebecca and Shaun Barker
Getty Images/BBC

Rebecca Barker, who enjoyed baking in her spare time, is celebrating six months running her own cafe in Quarndon, near Allestree. 

"I'm often judged before I'm met because people expect a certain thing and I'm a surprise which Shaun loves," she told BBC Radio Derby.

"We kind of sat down and had a conversation and said it is my time now to have a job and a career." 

Shaun Barker has spent this season playing for Burton Albion.

The 34-year-old centre back has also played for Blackpool and Rotherham in a 16-year professional career.

Cakes
BBC

Missing teen found in Derby

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Yesterday we told you about missing teenager Courtney Meynell-Brookes from Alvaston.

She was found safe and well last night in Derby.

TEDx at Leicester Prison

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

HMP Leicester will become the first prison in the UK today to broadcast a TEDx event...

TEDx at HMP Leicester
Siddhi Trivedi

If you're wondering what TEDx is it's where people from all kinds of organisations hold free talks.

Today's location is ideal because the subject is how to stop the cycle of reoffending. Guests range from the highest echelons to the very bottom of our justice system.  

It's worth noting that although these events are often open to the public this one isn't.

Watch: East Midlands weather outlook

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

It has been a bright start to the day - but will it stay like this? Charlie Slater has the details... 

Watch: Anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Today marks the 10 year anniversary of Madeleine McCann's disappearance. 

The toddler from Rothley was just three years old when she went missing from her family holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007.

Ahead of the anniversary we went to the Praia da Luz resort to see how the unsolved investigation has affected the area - you can read what we found out here.

Madeleine McCann
PA

Back here in Leicestershire a church service will be held this evening in the family's hometown.

People are expected to congregate at Rothley parish church to pray for Madeleine and her parents, Kate and Gerry.

The Reverend Rob Gladstone is the vicar leading the service...

New Peak District walking route

East Midlands Today

Fancy taking on the newest Peak District walk? You'll need some comfy shoes - it's 190 miles!

The new route is aimed at following the boundary of the national park.

Walkers
BBC

It's been divided into 20 stages but if you're feeling energetic you can also try to tackle it in one go. 

Friends of the Peak District, which created the route, said it's now looking for volunteers to help launch it next month.

