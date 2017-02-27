Latest updates: BBC presenter dies from cancer

Our
Facebook page
has been inundated with people paying tribute to Andy.
Emma Richardson wrote: "Listened to Andy for many years & met him when my daughter was singing at Derby Cathedral with her school. He was lovely with the kids & made them all laugh. Wonderful man who made many happy memories for people. RIP Andy, you will be missed."
Georgina Smith said: "Such sad news to wake up to. Thoughts go to all his family & friends and his huge extended family at radio Derby. RIP Andy."
Sue Smith added: "Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP Andy and my thoughts are with his family and friends x."
Listen to Andy Potter tribute programme
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Here's a reminder that you can follow our special Andy Potter tribute programme from 13:00
here
.
Stewart Brunyee has also sent us an email about Andy.
He wrote: "Just looking at the photos I took when I met Andy during his
'canal week' of programmes in October 2012. I went to Shardlow at the start and Alrewas at the end, and he saw
the second meeting as linking his week of broadcasts together.
"So he put me on air!! I am a man of few words but he soon put me at ease. Many happy memories of listening to Andy; he will be missed."
'Radio Derby has lost a real star'
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Meanwhile, Angela Harrison has been one of the many to email us this morning.
She said: "I just want to say how sad I am to hear about Andy. He felt like a friend to me.
"He had such a lovely manner and Radio Derby
has lost a real star. My deepest sympathy to his friends and family."
If you want to pay tribute or share a memory of Andy, get in touch with us via
email
,
Facebook
or
Twitter
.
Jo James said: "I'm so sad. I always loved working with Andy so I know what a huge hole this lovely man will leave in the lives of his family, close friends and colleagues."
Maureen Slack wrote: "So sad to hear the news. My thoughts are with all his family, friends and colleagues at Radio Derby. A truly special man who left his mark in this world just as he hoped he would. We are all the better for having known him. Rest in peace Andy xxx."
Nick Allen added: "I took part in a phone in with Andy a couple of years ago about the traffic congestion in and around Derby due to various roadworks, loved his sense of humour and his free and easy style of interviewing, he will certainly be missed."
Finally, Andy's family has urged people to "please take that image of him that you personally
have, think about it, think about talking to him, think about the words spoken
and please remember him, and just simply smile".
'My dad, my granddad and my Andy'
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
"Andy is so many different things to so many different people, including
radio presenter, friend, interviewer, colleague, journalist, printer, volunteer
or one of a thousand others," his family said.
"To us though, he holds the simplest yet most important titles, amongst them all... my dad, my granddad and my Andy, and we will miss him everyday."
Family hail medics' 'compassion'
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
The statement continues: "As a family, we would like to say thank you to all of the staff and volunteers on the Nightingale Macmillian Unit at the Royal Derby Hospital.
"Your compassion shows no boundaries, and we truly thank you."
Andy's family thank well-wishers
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
The family statement added: "During the last seven days, as his
condition advanced, we have sat by his side '24hrs everyday', helping him face
what is an evil disease.
"The messages, cards and mentions of him were passed on to him, every message, comment and 'like' sent from those that knew him got to him, and from the bottom of our heart, thank you.
"People's love for him, the
beautiful words and unbelievable kindness that we have witnessed is beyond
words and will not be forgotten."
Family: Andy showed 'tremendous courage'
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
In a statement, Andy's family has said: "Over the past month since his
diagnosis, Andy has shown tremendous amounts of courage in tackling his cancer
head on.
"He has taken each day as it came and dealt with everything that
has been thrown at him.
"During this short period, the
messages, gifts, cards, pictures and visits that Andy has been inundated with
from his friends and colleges gave him an idea of the impact he has had on
people's lives and how much he was thought of."
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC weather presenter
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
BBC Derby Sport
Sarah Robertson
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
Aleena Naylor
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
Listen: Andy chats with Sir Cliff Richard in 2013
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
And here's one with Andy and Sir Cliff Richard, who spoke from his home in New York.
Back in November 2013, Sir Cliff was getting ready to release his 100th album.
Listen: Andy speaks to Piers Morgan in 2014
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Here's an old clip of Andy catching up with Piers Morgan at the 2014 Chelsea Flower Show.
'Everyone at college will miss Andy'
Our Facebook page has been filled with lots of tributes to Andy.
Liam Elliot wrote: "Everyone at Broomfield College will miss Andy, especially for his great report he did with their plant centre last year."
Public invited to sign condolence book
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Members of the public are being invited to sign a book of condolence for presenter Andy.
It is in BBC Radio Derby's reception, which is open weekdays from 09:00 until 17:00.
'You were always a pleasure to meet'
Twitter continues to be filled with lots of kind words for Andy Potter.
'His broadcasting was a pleasure to listen to'
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Jo, from Alfreton, has been one of many to get in touch via email today.
She wrote: "So sorry to hear the sad news about Andy, I've listened to his programme for many years and loved his style.
"He was a lovely man and his broadcasting was a pleasure to listen to.
"My condolences to his family and to everyone at BBC Radio Derby."
Andy 'will be sadly missed by all'
On our Facebook page , Dennis Richardson added: "I had the pleasure of photographing Andy when he interviewed Emmeline Williams last year at the National Trust Calke Abbey.
"A nicer man you could not wish to meet, will be sadly missed by all, condolences to all his family & friends."
Tune in to Andy Potter tribute programme
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Just a reminder that we have a special tribute programme on here in memory of Andy.
The show consists of Andy's favourite interviews and music.
'A Derby lad on a Derby radio station'
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Andy was a 'great supporter' of scouting
'He was loved by his listeners'
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Stuart Thomas, the head of BBC East Midlands, has also paid tribute to Andy.
Listen: 'The shock is immense', editor says
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
BBC Radio Derby editor Simon Cornes has told listeners the shock of Andy's death has been "immense".
'Thoughts go to Andy's friends and family'
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Andy was well-known for supporting local theatre and music across the county.
Andy 'inspired me to pursue radio'
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Colleague remembers Andy
Listener recalls pub meeting with Andy
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Lesley, from Belper, has emailed in to tell us the moment she met Andy in a pub.
"We were in our local pub a couple of years ago and there was a couple sat at the table next to us," she wrote.
"They were talking quietly but I recognised one of the voices instantly. I said to the man, 'excuse me, are you Andy Potter?' 'Yes', he replied.
"He was a lovely chap - even then the true professional, wanting to know what kinds of things his listeners enjoyed. I thought he was a great presenter and he will be much missed."
'A first-class broadcaster'
Listen: The moment Andy's death was announced
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Here is the moment breakfast presenter Ian Skye told BBC Radio Derby listeners Andy had died over the weekend.
'Such an inspirational presenter'
'Many happy memories of listening to Andy'
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Facebook: Andy will leave 'huge hole'
The tributes for Andy continue... here are just some from our Facebook page .
Jo James said: "I'm so sad. I always loved working with Andy so I know what a huge hole this lovely man will leave in the lives of his family, close friends and colleagues."
Maureen Slack wrote: "So sad to hear the news. My thoughts are with all his family, friends and colleagues at Radio Derby. A truly special man who left his mark in this world just as he hoped he would. We are all the better for having known him. Rest in peace Andy xxx."
Nick Allen added: "I took part in a phone in with Andy a couple of years ago about the traffic congestion in and around Derby due to various roadworks, loved his sense of humour and his free and easy style of interviewing, he will certainly be missed."
Special tribute show for Andy
Khia Lewis-Todd
BBC Local Live
Brewers and ex-Rams player hails 'lovely guy' Andy
Andy was 'a true professional'
Olympian expresses 'shock' at news
Tributes pour in for Andy Potter
Tributes have been pouring in on our Twitter page for Andy this morning...
