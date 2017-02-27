Chesterfield

Latest updates: BBC presenter dies from cancer

Summary

  1. BBC radio presenter dies from cancer
  2. Broadcaster's family praise his 'tremendous courage'
  3. Tributes pour in from well-wishers
  4. Special tribute show broadcast
  5. Updates for Monday 27 February 2017

By Khia Lewis-Todd

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 tomorrow with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather. 

East Midlands weather update: Cloud tonight with scattered showers

Alexandra Hamilton

BBC weather presenter

There’ll be variable amounts of cloud tonight with scattered showers.

In towns and cities, it’s likely to be cooler in rural spots, with a risk of icy patches on untreated routes. 

Weather
BBC

Otter 'separated from mum' in Storm Doris rescued

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

An otter cub, who was separated from her mother during Storm Doris , has been rescued by the RSPCA. 

The animal was found "staggering" at the side of a river in Derbyshire on Wednesday night.

The otter, who is called "Daffi", is now recovering at an animal hospital in Cheshire.

Otter
RSPCA

Rams to face Blackburn and Barnsley

BBC Derby Sport

Derby County face two key fixtures this week as they look to bounce back from Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

The Rams, who are currently 10 points off the play-off places, have games against Blackburn on Tuesday and Barnsley on Saturday.

Derby County v Aston Villa
Rex Features

Body of burnt dog discovered in Burton

Sarah Robertson

Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

The body of a burnt dog has been found in a field in Burton. 

The RSPCA says the animal was so completely burnt that mainly the skeleton was left visible. 

The charity says a passer-by reported the discovery on Friday on Lynwood Road, Branston and it's launched an investigation.

At this stage we don’t know whether the dog was alive or not when the body was set on fire, and due to the body being completely burnt, we don’t even know what type of dog it is."

Laura BryantRSPCA inspector

Derby students help analyse 'suicide' case

Aleena Naylor

BBC Radio Derby newsreader

Also in the news today...  

The minister for Europe is backing calls for Italian authorities to reopen the case of a Nottinghamshire woman who died from repeated stab wounds. 

Claire Martin, 31, was living in Italy at the time of her death five years ago. 

Claire Martin
FAMILY HANDOUT

Police there recorded her death as suicide, but now an investigation - helped by students at the University of Derby - has cast doubt over how she died. 

You can see more on that story in tonight's Inside Out East Midlands at 19:30 on BBC One. 

Listen: Andy chats with Sir Cliff Richard in 2013

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

And here's one with Andy and Sir Cliff Richard, who spoke from his home in New York.

Andy Potter memories: Interview with Sir Cliff Richard

Back in November 2013, Sir Cliff was getting ready to release his 100th album.  

Listen: Andy speaks to Piers Morgan in 2014

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

Here's an old clip of Andy catching up with Piers Morgan at the 2014 Chelsea Flower Show.

This content only works in the UK.

'Everyone at college will miss Andy'

Facebook

Our Facebook page has been filled with lots of tributes to Andy.

Liam Elliot wrote: "Everyone at Broomfield College will miss Andy, especially for his great report he did with their plant centre last year."

Andy and the college crew
Liam Elliot and Richard Phipps

Public invited to sign condolence book

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

Members of the public are being invited to sign a book of condolence for presenter Andy.

Book of condolence
BBC

It is in BBC Radio Derby's reception, which is open weekdays from 09:00 until 17:00.

'You were always a pleasure to meet'

Twitter

Twitter continues to be filled with lots of kind words for Andy Potter.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

'His broadcasting was a pleasure to listen to'

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

Jo, from Alfreton, has been one of many to get in touch via email today.

She wrote: "So sorry to hear the sad news about Andy, I've listened to his programme for many years and loved his style.

"He was a lovely man and his broadcasting was a pleasure to listen to.

"My condolences to his family and to everyone at BBC Radio Derby."

Andy 'will be sadly missed by all'

Facebook

On our Facebook page , Dennis Richardson added: "I had the pleasure of photographing Andy when he interviewed Emmeline Williams last year at the National Trust Calke Abbey.

"A nicer man you could not wish to meet, will be sadly missed by all, condolences to all his family & friends."

Andy Potter
Dennis Richardson

Tune in to Andy Potter tribute programme

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

Just a reminder that we have a special tribute programme on here in memory of Andy.

The show consists of Andy's favourite interviews and music.

Andy was a 'great supporter' of scouting

Twitter

View more on twitter

'He was loved by his listeners'

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

Stuart Thomas, the head of BBC East Midlands, has also paid tribute to Andy. 

View more on twitter

Listen: 'The shock is immense', editor says

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

BBC Radio Derby editor Simon Cornes has told listeners the shock of Andy's death has been "immense".

'Thoughts go to Andy's friends and family'

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

Andy was well-known for supporting local theatre and music across the county.

View more on twitter

'A wonderful man who made many happy memories'

Facebook

Our Facebook page has been inundated with people paying tribute to Andy.

Emma Richardson wrote: "Listened to Andy for many years & met him when my daughter was singing at Derby Cathedral with her school. He was lovely with the kids & made them all laugh. Wonderful man who made many happy memories for people. RIP Andy, you will be missed."

Georgina Smith said: "Such sad news to wake up to. Thoughts go to all his family & friends and his huge extended family at radio Derby. RIP Andy."

Sue Smith added: "Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP Andy and my thoughts are with his family and friends x."

Listen to Andy Potter tribute programme

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

Here's a reminder that you can follow our special Andy Potter tribute programme from 13:00 here

Andy 'inspired me to pursue radio'

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

View more on twitter

Listener recalls pub meeting with Andy

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

Lesley, from Belper, has emailed in to tell us the moment she met Andy in a pub.

"We were in our local pub a couple of years ago and there was a couple sat at the table next to us," she wrote. 

"They were talking quietly but I recognised one of the voices instantly. I said to the man, 'excuse me, are you Andy Potter?' 'Yes', he replied.

"He was a lovely chap - even then the true professional, wanting to know what kinds of things his listeners enjoyed. I thought he was a great presenter and he will be much missed."

Listen: The moment Andy's death was announced

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

Here is the moment breakfast presenter Ian Skye told BBC Radio Derby listeners Andy had died over the weekend.  

Listen: Moment Andy Potter's death was announced

'Many happy memories of listening to Andy'

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

Stewart Brunyee has also sent us an email about Andy.

He wrote: "Just looking at the photos I took when I met Andy during his 'canal week' of programmes in October 2012. I went to Shardlow at the start and Alrewas at the end, and he saw the second meeting as linking his week of broadcasts together.

Andy and Stewart
Stewart Brunyee

"So he put me on air!! I am a man of few words but he soon put me at ease. Many happy memories of listening to Andy; he will be missed."

'Radio Derby has lost a real star'

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

Meanwhile, Angela Harrison has been one of the many to email us this morning.

She said: "I just want to say how sad I am to hear about Andy. He felt like a friend to me. 

"He had such a lovely manner and Radio Derby has lost a real star. My deepest sympathy to his friends and family."

If you want to pay tribute or share a memory of Andy, get in touch with us via email , Facebook or Twitter .

Facebook: Andy will leave 'huge hole'

Facebook

The tributes for Andy continue... here are just some from  our Facebook page

Jo James said: "I'm so sad. I always loved working with Andy so I know what a huge hole this lovely man will leave in the lives of his family, close friends and colleagues."

Maureen Slack wrote: "So sad to hear the news. My thoughts are with all his family, friends and colleagues at Radio Derby. A truly special man who left his mark in this world just as he hoped he would. We are all the better for having known him. Rest in peace Andy xxx."

Nick Allen added: "I took part in a phone in with Andy a couple of years ago about the traffic congestion in and around Derby due to various roadworks, loved his sense of humour and his free and easy style of interviewing, he will certainly be missed."

Special tribute show for Andy

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

View more on twitter

Brewers and ex-Rams player hails 'lovely guy' Andy

Twitter

View more on twitter

Olympian expresses 'shock' at news

Twitter

View more on twitter

'Please remember him and simply smile'

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

Finally, Andy's family has urged people to "please take that image of him that you personally have, think about it, think about talking to him, think about the words spoken and please remember him, and just simply smile". 

'My dad, my granddad and my Andy'

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

"Andy is so many different things to so many different people, including radio presenter, friend, interviewer, colleague, journalist, printer, volunteer or one of a thousand others," his family said.

Andy and Joanna
BBC

"To us though, he holds the simplest yet most important titles, amongst them all... my dad, my granddad and my Andy, and we will miss him everyday."

Family hail medics' 'compassion'

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

The statement continues: "As a family, we would like to say thank you to all of the staff and volunteers on the Nightingale Macmillian Unit at the Royal Derby Hospital.  

"Your compassion shows no boundaries, and we truly thank you."  

Andy Potter
BBC

Andy's family thank well-wishers

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

The family statement added: "During the last seven days, as his condition advanced, we have sat by his side '24hrs everyday', helping him face what is an evil disease.

Andy Potter
BBC

"The messages, cards and mentions of him were passed on to him, every message, comment and 'like' sent from those that knew him got to him, and from the bottom of our heart, thank you.

"People's love for him, the beautiful words and unbelievable kindness that we have witnessed is beyond words and will not be forgotten."

Family: Andy showed 'tremendous courage'

Khia Lewis-Todd

BBC Local Live

In a statement, Andy's family has said: "Over the past month since his diagnosis, Andy has shown tremendous amounts of courage in tackling his cancer head on.  

"He has taken each day as it came and dealt with everything that has been thrown at him.

Andy Potter
BBC

"During this short period, the messages, gifts, cards, pictures and visits that Andy has been inundated with from his friends and colleges gave him an idea of the impact he has had on people's lives and how much he was thought of."

