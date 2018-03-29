BBC Local Live: Cumbria

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with the chance of some rain, sleet and hill snow, some of which could be heavy. It will be breezy and chilly, but not as cold as last night with minimum temperatures ranging from -2C to 1°C (28F to 34°F).
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Police urge 'uppies' players to be careful
Police have asked people playing the first of this year's traditional "uppies and downies" football games in Workington tomorrow to try to avoid damaging other people and property.
Hundreds of people take part in the game which involves large crowds trying to get a ball from one end of the town to the other.
Sergeant Mitchell Franks said: "Whilst the vast majority of people who take
part in Uppies and Downies do so in a positive spirit, the police will not
accept people using the event as an excuse to commit criminal damage and behave
in an antisocial manner."
The game on Friday is expected to start at about 18:00: Other games will be played on Tuesday 3 April and Saturday 7 April.
Parking the Pelican: Tall ship moors in new home
The tall ship Pelican has sailed into Whitehaven harbour where she's now going to be based.
The former Arctic trawler been brought to West Cumbria by the charity Adventure under Sail, and she was carefully brought astern to her mooring on the lunchtime tide.
The group offers sailing expeditions to young people and others as character-building experiences.
Three men who broke into two outbuildings in a remote area near Alston and then threw some of their loot at a following police car as they neared home in Hartlepool have been jailed.
Carlisle Crown Court was told they stole tools, fuel and other equipment including a security camera.
Charlie Dunn, 20, of Wordsworth Avenue, 19-year-old Jack Setchell, of Seaton Lane, and Robbie Lee Simpsom, 23, of Fremantle Grove, all admitted two burglary charges: Simpson and Setchell admitted dangerous driving, and Setchell admitted aggravated vehicle taking and causing a danger on the road by obstruction.
Setchell was jailed for four years, Simpson for three years, and Dunn for 28 months.
Travel: Carlisle northern bypass reopened after crash
BBC News Travel
The A689 Carlisle northern bypass has been reopened after the accident earlier today.
Cyclist dies in Carlisle bypass crash
Police have confirmed that a cyclist has died after a crash near Carlisle.
It happened just after 10:00 at the Rockcliffe roundabout on the A689 north of the city.
The Carlisle bypass was closed for much of the day between Burgh Road and Kingmoor Road.
Elsewhere, two lorry drivers were taken to separate hospitals after a crash this morning on the A66 near Kirkby Thore.
Severe accident: A689 Cumbria both ways
BBC News Travel
A689 Cumbria both ways severe accident, at Milton.
A689 Cumbria - A689 in Milton blocked in both directions at the Milton junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Ministers kept 'rail cancellation secret for four months'
Ministers cancelled the planned electrification of a Cumbrian railway line four months before it was revealed to the public, according to a a National Audit Office report today.
The report is critical about the way into the cancellation of three railway electrification schemes, including the Oxenholme to Windermere line, was handled by the transport secretary, Chris Grayling.
The report says the decision was taken more than a year ago when Network Rail looked likely to go £2.5bn over budget.
Ministers agreed to cancel the electrification projects, claiming the use of trains that could run on diesel and electricity meant the work was unnecessary, in March, but no announcement was made until July, the report says.
Your pictures: A late frost for the lambs at Penton
Loook carefully and you'll see spring lambs enjoying some early sunshine on a frosty morning at Penton in the far north east of Cumbria.
Our weather watcher Charles Dunn was kind enough to send us this picture: If you want to share a photo with the county, you can email it to us, as he did.
Union leader defends 17th strike on the trains
The senior local official in the RMT union has defended the long series of strikes that have disrupted trains across Cumbria 17 times over the past few months.
Craig Johnston (left) was speaking on the picket line outside Carlisle station about the strike over the role of Guards on Northern trains.
The train company insists many other rail services run safely without a guard on board, or with the driver taking over work such as controlling train doors.
Mr Johnston says passengers support the strike because they want staff on trains.
At a time of increasing anti-social behaviour and recorded crime on the railway we think it's absolute madness to want to destaff trains."
New manager Molly takes over at Carlisle racecourse
A new general manager's been appointed to run Carlisle racecourse.
Molly, 27, says she is passionate about horse racing and "fell in love with Carlisle" while working there for four months last year.
Jess Gillam nominated for a classical Brit
Ulverston saxophonist Jess Gillam says she is "thrilled and honoured" to be nominated for a Brit - as the classical music version of the awards is revived this year.
The 19-year-old, who now mixes studying in Manchester with performing around the country, is in the running for the Sound of Classical Poll which celebrates the best musicians who are under 30.
She made her debut at the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall last year, and will return to the venue for the Classic Brits ceremony in June.
Snow warning posted for Easter Monday after all...
Martin Lewes
Reporter
The Met Office has posted a yellow warning of snow for the higher ground in England through to the Scottish borders, after a week when long-range forecasts had wavered about whether a cold snap was on the way or not.
The latest warning says several centimetres of snow may fall at high levels on Easter Monday, with wet snow at low levels, although the extent and amount are uncertain.
Travel: Long delays as crashes block A66 and Carlisle bypass
BBC News Travel
There are still long delays on the A66 in both directions in the Kirkby Thore area after an accident involving two HGVs.
And the western part of Carlisle is said to be "gridlocked" after the A689 northern bypass was closed because of an accident at the Rockcliffe roundabout.
There will be spells of sunshine this afternoon, with patchy cloud cover and the chance of a few showers which could be wintry on the Pennines.
Temperatures will range from 6C to 9C (43F to 48F).
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Historic trucks rumble out for rally
Dozens of historic trucks, buses, military vehicles and tractors will be taking to roads around Brough and Kirkby Stephen at the weekend for the 20th Cumbria Easter Rally.
The Cumbria Easter Rally will have displays across the area, with classic buses providing transport in between, and a procession around the dales on Saturday.
Tourism industry 'will still need EU migrants'
One year before Britain's formal departure from the EU, Cumbria's tourism industry is looking further ahead to the end of the transition period, when free movement of workers ends.
The industry, Cumbria's largest employer, has always depended on bringing workers in from elsewhere in the country or the world.
Nigel Wilkinson, of Windermere Lake Cruises, says an estimated 10,000 EU workers fill jobs which might otherwise stay vacant because there is almost full employment in the county.
The concern is what happens if that migrant labour pool contracts."
Cumbrians prepare to reach Commonwealth heights
BBC Cumbria Sport
At least five Cumbrians are preparing to take part in the Commonweath Games that begin next week on the Gold Coast in Australia.
And the number of our athletes could increase to six if Mike Ellery from Penrith is chosen later this week to join the England Rugby Sevens squad.
Helen Housby from near Wigton, who's in the Team England netball squad and playing in her second Commonwealth Games, is already training in Brisbane for the competition.
We're going out to get a gold medal - we're ranked third in the world already but we've had some really good results against some of the best teams, we've beaten New Zealand three times."
Travel: Crashes disrupt A66 and Carlisle bypass
BBC News Travel
Police say they're dealing with two serious collisions on the county's roads.
In the past hour, officers have been called to an incident involving a cyclist and a vehicle at the Rockcliffe Roundabout in the north of Carlisle.
Meanwhile, two HGVs have collided on the A66 just after the bypass towards Kirkby Thore.
The A66 is closed between there and the Kemplay roundabout and fire crews, the ambulance service and an air ambulance are said to be at the scene.
Severe accident: A689 Cumbria both ways
BBC News Travel
A689 Cumbria both ways severe accident, between Burgh Road and Kingmoor Road.
A689 Cumbria - A689 in Kingstown, Carlisle closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Burgh Road junction and the Kingmoor Road junction, because of a serious accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hopes rise in Cumbria as formal Brexit nears
Bob Cooper
Political reporter, BBC Cumbria
With a year to go before Britain formally leaves the EU, some Cumbrian businesses say they are increasingly hopeful Britain will reach a good deal.
John Coughlan, the chief operating officer of TSP Engineering in Workington and a board member of Cumbria's Local Enterprise Partnership, says he's now "five out of 10" in terms of confidence the right trade deal will be reached.
I'm right in the middle at the moment because I do see a change in how the government ministers are approaching the negotiations but it all depends on how they continue."
Dairy farmer Mark Allison, from Greencroft Farm near Cockermouth, says there must be as little disruption as possible.
Uncertainty with how the UK's going trade with the rest of Europe is a massive factor for us."
West Coast RL sides prepare for derby tie
BBC Cumbria Sport
Whitehaven Rugby League head coach Carl Forster has named his 19-man squad for tomorrow's West Cumbrian derby with Workington Town in League One.
Phil Lister comes in for Liam Cooper in the only change.
Meanwhile, Workington full-back Elliott Miller, who was sent off when the two sides met at the start of the season, says discipline will be key tomorrow.
Ministers 'still haven't costed' Lakes Line decision
A report from the auditors who check government decisions has criticised ministers for cancelling the electrification of a Cumbrian railway line.
Last year, ministers claimed all the benefits of electrifying the railway between Oxenholme and Windermere could still be delivered - without the cost of putting up the wires - by running trains which could use diesel or electric power.
The National Audit Office says it's not yet clear how this could happen, and that the government has "not yet fully costed" the cancellation's environmental and financial implications.
Fell top conditions: Winter gear still essential
Temperature at 3,000ft (900m): 2C
Cloud: Base around 1,000ft (300m) at first, rising to 3,000ft (900m), then falling again.
Wind: Easterly, around 15mph.
Visibility: Good or very good.
The rangers who compile the Lake District Weatherline report say all walking routes up Helvellyn now involve crossing frozen snow surfaces and walkers are at great risk without winter equipment.
Our usual updates have now finished for today - although we will update this page with any news about the crashes on the M6. At the moment the northbound carriageway remains closed between J36 and J38. You can stay up to date on BBC Cumbria too.
Showers will become fewer in number through this evening, with lengthy clear spells and widespread frost developing overnight. A few patches of freezing fog may form by dawn.
Minimum Temperature: -3 to 0C (27 to 32F).
Tomorrow there will be a frosty start, with any foggy patches lifting to reveal a dry and sunny morning. Later in the afternoon, heavy and occasionally thundery bands of rain and hail showers may encroach from the south.
Maximum Temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F).
No gender pay gap at Council
Bob Cooper
Political reporter, BBC Cumbria
A Cumbrian council says it has no gender pay gap.
Copeland Council says the median pay gap - which takes the middle of the range of salaries and is the usual measure for pay - is zero. And the mean average - which divides the total pay by the number of individuals - is 3.09% higher for women than for men.
That compares to a median gap of 19.2% and a mean gap of 17.5% in favour of men across the economy.
All of the council's most senior officers are women, as are a majority of managers.
Permission for electric boat to break 10mph speed limit on Coniston
Permission has been given for an electric boat to break the 10mph speed limit on Coniston Water, outside records week, to try and gain a world record.
The National Park has bylaws, which allow such exemptions, and it had been recommended to approve this one.
Walkers 'ill-equipped' on Helvellyn having to turn back
The Fell Top Assessors have seen a "number of ill-equipped" walkers on Helvellyn today.
Tourist boss 'extremely optimistic' about year ahead
The boss of Cumbria Tourism is "extremely optimistic for the year ahead" following latest figures which show the number of visitors to the county's tourist attractions increased by 3.4% last year.
It's the third good year in a row with 2016 having seen an increase of 7.2% and 2015 an increase of 3.3%, according to figures from Cumbria Tourism.
Gill Haigh, Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism says: "This week's visit by HRH Prince of Wales not only officially marked our World Heritage inscription but has also given us a fantastic advert for Cumbria at the start of the season ahead.
"With figures just in from our most recent visitor attraction survey reporting a 3.4% increase to Cumbrian attractions in 2017, it makes us extremely optimistic for the year ahead".
M6 southbound now partially reopened
Two lanes have reopened on the M6 southbound.
The northbound carriageway remains closed and trapped traffic is being sent back to J36.
M6 crashes: A6 through Kendal gridlocked because of diversion
Not surprisingly the A6 is gridlocked through Kendal as traffic is diverted off the M6.
The motorway is shut in both directions because of two crashes and there are long tailbacks both ways.
Northbound is closed between J36 and J38 and southbound is closed between J38 and J37.
PM announces £600m more for Dreadnought
The Prime Minister has announced the Ministry of Defence will get an extra £600m to fund the new Dreadnought nuclear submarine programme.
Redevelopment is due to take place at the Barrow Shipyard so that the new submarines can be built there.
The money will come from the Ministry's contingency funds.
M6 crashes: The scene on the motorway
This is the first photo we've got of the scene on the M6 where two crashes have closed the motorway in both directions.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Martin Lewes
Reporter
We've now finished posting news, a regular weather forecast, and other things that catch our eye, for today and this week. Here's a reminder of today's main developments:
Stay warm, and we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday to report on whether or not it cause any problems.
As always, if you want to pass on news you think we should know, or share a photo with the county, you can email them to us,send them using Twitter where we're @BBC_Cumbria, or head to our Facebook page.
Have a very good Easter.
Cumbria's weather: Cold with a chance of wintry showers
BBC Weather
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with the chance of some rain, sleet and hill snow, some of which could be heavy. It will be breezy and chilly, but not as cold as last night with minimum temperatures ranging from -2C to 1°C (28F to 34°F).
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Police urge 'uppies' players to be careful
Police have asked people playing the first of this year's traditional "uppies and downies" football games in Workington tomorrow to try to avoid damaging other people and property.
Hundreds of people take part in the game which involves large crowds trying to get a ball from one end of the town to the other.
Sergeant Mitchell Franks said: "Whilst the vast majority of people who take part in Uppies and Downies do so in a positive spirit, the police will not accept people using the event as an excuse to commit criminal damage and behave in an antisocial manner."
The game on Friday is expected to start at about 18:00: Other games will be played on Tuesday 3 April and Saturday 7 April.
Parking the Pelican: Tall ship moors in new home
The tall ship Pelican has sailed into Whitehaven harbour where she's now going to be based.
The former Arctic trawler been brought to West Cumbria by the charity Adventure under Sail, and she was carefully brought astern to her mooring on the lunchtime tide.
The group offers sailing expeditions to young people and others as character-building experiences.
Hartlepool gang jailed for Alston Moor break-ins
Three men who broke into two outbuildings in a remote area near Alston and then threw some of their loot at a following police car as they neared home in Hartlepool have been jailed.
Carlisle Crown Court was told they stole tools, fuel and other equipment including a security camera.
Charlie Dunn, 20, of Wordsworth Avenue, 19-year-old Jack Setchell, of Seaton Lane, and Robbie Lee Simpsom, 23, of Fremantle Grove, all admitted two burglary charges: Simpson and Setchell admitted dangerous driving, and Setchell admitted aggravated vehicle taking and causing a danger on the road by obstruction.
Setchell was jailed for four years, Simpson for three years, and Dunn for 28 months.
Travel: Carlisle northern bypass reopened after crash
BBC News Travel
The A689 Carlisle northern bypass has been reopened after the accident earlier today.
Cyclist dies in Carlisle bypass crash
Police have confirmed that a cyclist has died after a crash near Carlisle.
It happened just after 10:00 at the Rockcliffe roundabout on the A689 north of the city.
The Carlisle bypass was closed for much of the day between Burgh Road and Kingmoor Road.
Elsewhere, two lorry drivers were taken to separate hospitals after a crash this morning on the A66 near Kirkby Thore.
Severe accident: A689 Cumbria both ways
A689 Cumbria both ways severe accident, at Milton.
A689 Cumbria - A689 in Milton blocked in both directions at the Milton junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Ministers kept 'rail cancellation secret for four months'
Ministers cancelled the planned electrification of a Cumbrian railway line four months before it was revealed to the public, according to a a National Audit Office report today.
The report is critical about the way into the cancellation of three railway electrification schemes, including the Oxenholme to Windermere line, was handled by the transport secretary, Chris Grayling.
The report says the decision was taken more than a year ago when Network Rail looked likely to go £2.5bn over budget.
Ministers agreed to cancel the electrification projects, claiming the use of trains that could run on diesel and electricity meant the work was unnecessary, in March, but no announcement was made until July, the report says.
Your pictures: A late frost for the lambs at Penton
Loook carefully and you'll see spring lambs enjoying some early sunshine on a frosty morning at Penton in the far north east of Cumbria.
Our weather watcher Charles Dunn was kind enough to send us this picture: If you want to share a photo with the county, you can email it to us, as he did.
Union leader defends 17th strike on the trains
The senior local official in the RMT union has defended the long series of strikes that have disrupted trains across Cumbria 17 times over the past few months.
Craig Johnston (left) was speaking on the picket line outside Carlisle station about the strike over the role of Guards on Northern trains.
The train company insists many other rail services run safely without a guard on board, or with the driver taking over work such as controlling train doors.
Mr Johnston says passengers support the strike because they want staff on trains.
New manager Molly takes over at Carlisle racecourse
A new general manager's been appointed to run Carlisle racecourse.
Molly, 27, says she is passionate about horse racing and "fell in love with Carlisle" while working there for four months last year.
Jess Gillam nominated for a classical Brit
Ulverston saxophonist Jess Gillam says she is "thrilled and honoured" to be nominated for a Brit - as the classical music version of the awards is revived this year.
The 19-year-old, who now mixes studying in Manchester with performing around the country, is in the running for the Sound of Classical Poll which celebrates the best musicians who are under 30.
She made her debut at the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall last year, and will return to the venue for the Classic Brits ceremony in June.
Snow warning posted for Easter Monday after all...
Martin Lewes
Reporter
The Met Office has posted a yellow warning of snow for the higher ground in England through to the Scottish borders, after a week when long-range forecasts had wavered about whether a cold snap was on the way or not.
The latest warning says several centimetres of snow may fall at high levels on Easter Monday, with wet snow at low levels, although the extent and amount are uncertain.
Travel: Long delays as crashes block A66 and Carlisle bypass
BBC News Travel
There are still long delays on the A66 in both directions in the Kirkby Thore area after an accident involving two HGVs.
And the western part of Carlisle is said to be "gridlocked" after the A689 northern bypass was closed because of an accident at the Rockcliffe roundabout.
New police chief 'proud' of role
She says the force offers "different policing" after criticism over the Poppi Worthington death case.Read more
Cumbria's weather: Sunny spells and chance of a shower
BBC Weather
There will be spells of sunshine this afternoon, with patchy cloud cover and the chance of a few showers which could be wintry on the Pennines. Temperatures will range from 6C to 9C (43F to 48F).
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Historic trucks rumble out for rally
Dozens of historic trucks, buses, military vehicles and tractors will be taking to roads around Brough and Kirkby Stephen at the weekend for the 20th Cumbria Easter Rally.
The Cumbria Easter Rally will have displays across the area, with classic buses providing transport in between, and a procession around the dales on Saturday.
Tourism industry 'will still need EU migrants'
One year before Britain's formal departure from the EU, Cumbria's tourism industry is looking further ahead to the end of the transition period, when free movement of workers ends.
The industry, Cumbria's largest employer, has always depended on bringing workers in from elsewhere in the country or the world.
Nigel Wilkinson, of Windermere Lake Cruises, says an estimated 10,000 EU workers fill jobs which might otherwise stay vacant because there is almost full employment in the county.
Cumbrians prepare to reach Commonwealth heights
BBC Cumbria Sport
At least five Cumbrians are preparing to take part in the Commonweath Games that begin next week on the Gold Coast in Australia.
And the number of our athletes could increase to six if Mike Ellery from Penrith is chosen later this week to join the England Rugby Sevens squad.
Helen Housby from near Wigton, who's in the Team England netball squad and playing in her second Commonwealth Games, is already training in Brisbane for the competition.
Travel: Crashes disrupt A66 and Carlisle bypass
BBC News Travel
Police say they're dealing with two serious collisions on the county's roads.
In the past hour, officers have been called to an incident involving a cyclist and a vehicle at the Rockcliffe Roundabout in the north of Carlisle.
Meanwhile, two HGVs have collided on the A66 just after the bypass towards Kirkby Thore.
The A66 is closed between there and the Kemplay roundabout and fire crews, the ambulance service and an air ambulance are said to be at the scene.
Severe accident: A689 Cumbria both ways
A689 Cumbria both ways severe accident, between Burgh Road and Kingmoor Road.
A689 Cumbria - A689 in Kingstown, Carlisle closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Burgh Road junction and the Kingmoor Road junction, because of a serious accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hopes rise in Cumbria as formal Brexit nears
Bob Cooper
Political reporter, BBC Cumbria
With a year to go before Britain formally leaves the EU, some Cumbrian businesses say they are increasingly hopeful Britain will reach a good deal.
John Coughlan, the chief operating officer of TSP Engineering in Workington and a board member of Cumbria's Local Enterprise Partnership, says he's now "five out of 10" in terms of confidence the right trade deal will be reached.
Dairy farmer Mark Allison, from Greencroft Farm near Cockermouth, says there must be as little disruption as possible.
West Coast RL sides prepare for derby tie
BBC Cumbria Sport
Whitehaven Rugby League head coach Carl Forster has named his 19-man squad for tomorrow's West Cumbrian derby with Workington Town in League One.
Phil Lister comes in for Liam Cooper in the only change.
Meanwhile, Workington full-back Elliott Miller, who was sent off when the two sides met at the start of the season, says discipline will be key tomorrow.
You can follow the match tomorrow here.
Ministers 'still haven't costed' Lakes Line decision
A report from the auditors who check government decisions has criticised ministers for cancelling the electrification of a Cumbrian railway line.
Last year, ministers claimed all the benefits of electrifying the railway between Oxenholme and Windermere could still be delivered - without the cost of putting up the wires - by running trains which could use diesel or electric power.
The National Audit Office says it's not yet clear how this could happen, and that the government has "not yet fully costed" the cancellation's environmental and financial implications.
Fell top conditions: Winter gear still essential
The rangers who compile the Lake District Weatherline report say all walking routes up Helvellyn now involve crossing frozen snow surfaces and walkers are at great risk without winter equipment.
Cumbria's weather: Bright after a frosty start
BBC Weather
After a cold and frosty start, today will be bright with spells of sunshine, patchy cloud cover and the chance of a few showers later. Maximum temperature will range from 7C to 10C (45F to 50F).
You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are, here.
Travel: Rail services disrupted by another strike
BBC News Travel
Northern rail services are disrupted again today by a strike by the union RMT over the role of guards.
It affects trains including those on the Cumbria Coast line, the Settle-Carlisle, and the line across to Newcastle.
Northern says trains will only run between 07:00 and 19:00, and between those times it hopes to continue around 70% of services.
You can check trains here.
Good morning, and welcome to BBC Cumbria Live
Martin Lewes
Reporter
We'll be posting news, a regular weather forecast, the main travel reports and other nuggets from across the county, until about 18:00.
As always, if you want to pass on news you think we should know, or share a photo with the county, you can email them to us, send them using Twitter where we're @BBC_Cumbria, or head to our Facebook page.
Woman dies in five-vehicle M6 pile-up
Motorists were able to leave the crash scene by driving on the hard shoulder of the M6.Read more
Through the day: BBC Cumbria Live
Our usual updates have now finished for today - although we will update this page with any news about the crashes on the M6. At the moment the northbound carriageway remains closed between J36 and J38. You can stay up to date on BBC Cumbria too.
As always, if you want to pass on news you think we should know, or share a photo with the county, you can email them to us, send them using Twitter where we're @BBC_Cumbria, or head to our Facebook page.
Weather: A cold night
Showers will become fewer in number through this evening, with lengthy clear spells and widespread frost developing overnight. A few patches of freezing fog may form by dawn.
Minimum Temperature: -3 to 0C (27 to 32F).
Tomorrow there will be a frosty start, with any foggy patches lifting to reveal a dry and sunny morning. Later in the afternoon, heavy and occasionally thundery bands of rain and hail showers may encroach from the south.
Maximum Temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F).
No gender pay gap at Council
Bob Cooper
Political reporter, BBC Cumbria
A Cumbrian council says it has no gender pay gap.
Copeland Council says the median pay gap - which takes the middle of the range of salaries and is the usual measure for pay - is zero. And the mean average - which divides the total pay by the number of individuals - is 3.09% higher for women than for men.
That compares to a median gap of 19.2% and a mean gap of 17.5% in favour of men across the economy.
All of the council's most senior officers are women, as are a majority of managers.
Permission for electric boat to break 10mph speed limit on Coniston
Permission has been given for an electric boat to break the 10mph speed limit on Coniston Water, outside records week, to try and gain a world record.
The National Park has bylaws, which allow such exemptions, and it had been recommended to approve this one.
Walkers 'ill-equipped' on Helvellyn having to turn back
The Fell Top Assessors have seen a "number of ill-equipped" walkers on Helvellyn today.
Tourist boss 'extremely optimistic' about year ahead
The boss of Cumbria Tourism is "extremely optimistic for the year ahead" following latest figures which show the number of visitors to the county's tourist attractions increased by 3.4% last year.
It's the third good year in a row with 2016 having seen an increase of 7.2% and 2015 an increase of 3.3%, according to figures from Cumbria Tourism.
Gill Haigh, Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism says: "This week's visit by HRH Prince of Wales not only officially marked our World Heritage inscription but has also given us a fantastic advert for Cumbria at the start of the season ahead.
"With figures just in from our most recent visitor attraction survey reporting a 3.4% increase to Cumbrian attractions in 2017, it makes us extremely optimistic for the year ahead".
M6 southbound now partially reopened
Two lanes have reopened on the M6 southbound.
The northbound carriageway remains closed and trapped traffic is being sent back to J36.
M6 crashes: A6 through Kendal gridlocked because of diversion
Not surprisingly the A6 is gridlocked through Kendal as traffic is diverted off the M6.
The motorway is shut in both directions because of two crashes and there are long tailbacks both ways.
Northbound is closed between J36 and J38 and southbound is closed between J38 and J37.
PM announces £600m more for Dreadnought
The Prime Minister has announced the Ministry of Defence will get an extra £600m to fund the new Dreadnought nuclear submarine programme.
Redevelopment is due to take place at the Barrow Shipyard so that the new submarines can be built there.
The money will come from the Ministry's contingency funds.
M6 crashes: The scene on the motorway
This is the first photo we've got of the scene on the M6 where two crashes have closed the motorway in both directions.