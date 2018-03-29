BBC Local Live: Cumbria

Police have asked people playing the first of this year's traditional "uppies and downies" football games in Workington tomorrow to try to avoid damaging other people and property.

Hundreds of people take part in the game which involves large crowds trying to get a ball from one end of the town to the other.

Sergeant Mitchell Franks said: "Whilst the vast majority of people who take part in Uppies and Downies do so in a positive spirit, the police will not accept people using the event as an excuse to commit criminal damage and behave in an antisocial manner."

The game on Friday is expected to start at about 18:00: Other games will be played on Tuesday 3 April and Saturday 7 April.