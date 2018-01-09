BBC Local Live: Cumbria

After a chilly start there should be some breaks in the cloud allowing bright or sunny spells. There will be gentle southeast winds and a maximum temperature of 4C (39F). You can find the latest BBC weather forecast for where you are here .
Travel: Ice and a burst water main on commuter cut-throughs
The Corney Fell road, between the Duddon Valley and the west coast, is closed because of ice.
In the north of the county, a burst water main means the Brisco road, between Durdar around the south of Carlisle to junction 42 on the M6, is closed in both directions.
Both of these roads are used as shortcuts by commuters.
Good morning and wlecome to BBC Cumbria Live, updated through the day with a regular weather forecast, travel news, events as they develop and other items that may catch our eye.
